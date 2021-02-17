Diving: Centennial's Alec Proudfoot leads central Ohio's Division II contingent to state

With a score that was more than 100 points better than his performance in last year’s Division II district boys diving meet, Centennial junior Alec Proudfoot became a state qualifier for the first time Feb. 16 at Jefferson Country Club.

Proudfoot finished with 476.35 points to top a four-competitor district field in which the top two advanced to state, with Worthington Christian’s Carson Houston scoring 360.15 to earn the other berth.

Proudfoot was fourth as a freshman and third last year at district.

“It felt amazing because the last two years I had an outside chance to make it, especially my freshman year when I was about nine points off of making it and I was pretty bummed,” Proudfoot said. “I tried to make things as much like my practices as I could. I did add a lot of degree of difficulty so that helped a lot, but I really tried to focus on making sure my dives were technically better than last year and trying to stay level-headed.”

Also competing in the boys meet were Centennial’s Aidan Szolosi (third, 287.2) and Watterson’s Logan Knapp (fourth, 250.75).

The state boys meet is Feb. 25 at Branin Natatorium in Canton, a day after the state girls meet at the same site.

In the girls district meet Feb. 16 at Jefferson, Buckeye Valley’s Sophia Stamm captured the title (474.4) and Columbus Academy’s Blake Skilken (370.8) and Wellington’s Taylor Vargo (362.15) took the next two spots as the top three advanced to state.

Skilken, a junior, missed most of her freshman season with a shoulder injury and her entire sophomore season while she was studying in England.

“I don’t think there was pressure,” she said. “Seeing everyone at a meet was nice. You scout out the competition. There’s a lot of good girls this year, but I wasn’t too worried about it.”

Rounding out the top eight were Columbus School for Girls’ Mimi Purdum (289.8), Worthington Christian’s Lily Morgan (286.65), CSG’s Elliana Cain (267.6), Wellington’s Olivia Robinson (267.55) and Centennial’s Sophia Lang (230.75).

