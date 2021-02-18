Boys Basketball: Olentangy Liberty's Henry Hinkle scores 1,000th career point

During the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team’s 65-51 victory over DeSales on Feb. 17, senior Henry Hinkle scored the 1,000th point of his prep career.

Hinkle needed 14 points heading into the game and finished with 20 as he increased his scoring average to 14.5 and helped the Patriots improve to 16-5.

A 6-foot guard, Hinkle averaged 18.4 points last season.

The Patriots have one remaining regular-season game and are the fifth seed for the Division I district tournament.

“It’s a really cool accomplishment,” Hinkle said. “It reflects the hard work over the years with my teammates. I’ve been really lucky to play with a ton of good guys over my four years and have had great coaches as well.”

