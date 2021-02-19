OHSAA announces regional basketball venues, spring postseason details

At its board of directors meeting Feb. 18, the OHSAA finalized where regional boys and girls basketball tournament games will be held, as well as many of its spring sports state tournament venues.

The Division I regional basketball tournaments involving the Central District will be held at Ohio Dominican. The dates of the girls regional have not been announced, but the boys regional will be held March 11 and 13.

The venues have not been announced for the state boys and girls basketball tournaments, which in past years had been held at Ohio State. Those events were canceled last season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 spring sports season was canceled, but the 2021 season remains on schedule, with teams in boys and girls lacrosse, baseball, softball and boys and girls track and field set to begin practicing Feb. 22. The first day of boys tennis practice is March 8.

The state baseball tournament will be held June 10-12 at Canal Park in Akron, the state softball tournament will be held June 3-5 at Firestone Stadium in Akron and the state boys tennis tournament will be held May 28 and 29 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

The state boys and girls lacrosse tournament venues have not yet been finalized.

In track, the state meet is scheduled for June 4 and 5, with Division I to be held at Hilliard Darby, Division II at Pickerington North and Division III at Westerville North.

