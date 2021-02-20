Girls Wrestling: UA's DiBenedetto, Delaware's Dew place third in first day of state tourney

The opening day of the state girls wrestling tournament ended with no champions from the ThisWeek coverage area.

There also were no area participants in the title matches, but a pair of wrestlers finished third Feb. 20 at Hilliard Davidson.

The tournament is split into two days, with the 101- to 131-pound weight classes competing Feb. 20 and 137 to 235 competing Feb. 21.

Upper Arlington senior Isa DiBenedetto finished third at 116, and Delaware sophomore Kelcey Dew placed third at 126. Both also placed third last season, but they raved about the competition this time around.

“There definitely was a lot more competition this year, and a lot more girls came out to give it a try,” said DiBenedetto, who competed at 116 last season. “I was happy with how I wrestled. I came out with more confidence and more aggression, and I was ready to take on the competition.”

Dew competed at 121 last year.

“Overall I didn’t do my best, but I did pretty well,” she said. “I wrestled a lot better and had a whole team here to help me.

“It was so hard. Last year was OK, but this year was the toughest tournament I have been through.”

After one day, defending champion Casstown Miami East led with 56 points and second-place Marysville was close behind with 55.5. Delaware (45) was third, Bellefontaine (41.5) fourth and Olentangy Orange (39) fifth as 59 teams scored.

Big Walnut’s Cali Lang (101) and Delaware’s Meredith Milligan (121) both placed fourth.

Sara Borton (111) and Ayla Castin (121) both placed fifth for Orange, and Central Crossing’s Addison Rudolph (101) also was fifth.

“We have some strong wrestlers going (Feb. 21), so we still are in the running,” Orange coach Brian Nicola said. “We thought if we had one place on the first day, we would be in good shape and we had two.”

Delaware’s Molly Wells (111), Hilliard Bradley’s Hailey Amador (131) and Westerville North’s Melania Szawranskyj (126) all placed sixth.

