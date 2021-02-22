Girls Wrestling: Olentangy Orange's Taryn Martin repeats as state champion

Taryn Martin won her second consecutive championship in the girls state wrestling tournament with ease.

The Olentangy Orange senior pinned her way through the bracket, including a 33-second performance in the 170-pound championship match against Casstown Miami East’s Kaylee Griffith on Feb. 21 at Hilliard Davidson.

It was the second day of competition, with the 137- to 235-pound weight classes contested. The championships for 101 to 131 were decided Feb. 20.

Martin pinned Rocky River Lutheran West’s Amy Zell in 33 seconds in the first round, Marysville’s Olana Chapman in 27 seconds in the second round and Mount Orab Western Brown’s Abi Miller in 1:20 in a semifinal.

The lone state champion from the ThisWeek coverage area, Martin finished 23-0 overall with 21 pins and two forfeits.

“In that one year from last year until now, the competition is so much tougher,” said Martin, who was champion at 137 last season. “The girls are making huge strides and it shows that they are putting in the time and the sport is getting better.”

Olentangy Berlin’s Mia Crumb was runner-up at 160, losing to Logan’s Alleana Brown 7-4 in the final.

Marysville won the team title with 131.5 points, ahead of runner-up Miami East (103). Orange (95) was third and Delaware (62) was fourth as 85 teams scored.

“It’s been an amazing year,” said Orange coach Vanessa Oswalt, whose team was runner-up to Miami East last season. “We had to break it down into a qualifying tournament at district and that helped. I think the competition level has increased by 10 times and girls were physical, hungry and ready to get after it. It was inspiring.”

DeSales’ Rebekah Oladokun (137) and Watterson’s Mercedes Motton (160) both placed fourth. Delaware’s Carmen Pape (170) placed fifth and Orange’s Casey Homorody (160) was sixth.

