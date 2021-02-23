Bowling: Gahanna Lincoln Lions girls earn chance to defend Division I state title

The Division I district bowling tournament Feb. 22 at HP Lanes proved to be fertile ground for some of central Ohio’s recent favorites.

On the girls side, defending state champion Gahanna Lincoln and two other teams that qualified for state last season, Delaware Hayes and Olentangy, moved on to this year’s event March 5 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The boys tournament also had a familiar feel, as Olentangy Liberty junior Carter Street defended his individual championship to advance to state March 6 at Wayne Webb’s.

“This was one of those things where they truly won as a team,” Gahanna girls coach Yvonne Quiero said.

The Lions rolled a 3,938 to easily top the 16-team field as Jonathan Alder (3,691), Delaware (3,414) and Olentangy (3,411) also advanced to state. Big Walnut was in contention for most of the day before settling for fifth (3,346).

Delaware junior Hannah Halstead earned medalist honors with a 675 three-game series.

“I got a 246 (opening game) and I think (675 is) my best score overall by series,” Halstead said. “I had my teammates there to help me out.”

The individual girls qualifiers were Marysville’s Madison Strouse (second, 643), Pickerington Central’s Jaycie Arnet (seventh, 575) and Hamilton Township’s Emma Peruzzi (fifth, 595) and Emily Welch (ninth, 561).

Lindzi Oakman led Gahanna with a 613 to place third, and Tori Richardson (fourth, 604), Lilu Smith (sixth, 583) and Addison Watson (eighth, 570) also made the top 10.

Phoebe Anderson led Olentangy with a 16th-place finish (533).

“They put their nose to the grindstone a little bit,” Braves coach Jim Brehm said.

Marion Harding won the boys district title with a 4,195, with Hilliard Bradley (4,169) and Olentangy Orange (3,952) also advancing.

Bradley is the first program from the Hilliard school district to advance to state.

“I only bowled nine frames at the sectional because I was sick, but I tried to stay locked in and had three pretty good games,” Bradley’s Joe Dwyer said. “We’ve never even come close (to qualifying for state before) so it’s really good for us.”

Dwyer rolled a 717 to finish as runner-up to Street, who opened with a 288 and finished with a 782.

Pickerington North finished fourth (3,913), Gahanna was sixth (3,885) and Liberty was seventh (3,782).

The other state individual qualifiers were Teays Valley's Russell Orris (fourth, 663) and Jonathan Alder’s Nathan Clark (fifth, 652).

“I just took the information I got from the sectional, had a game plan and threw it well,” Street said.

Jake Burre led Orange with a sixth-place finish (651).

Others making the top 10 included Pickerington North’s Ethan Yurko (seventh, 641), Gahanna’s Jaxson Lealand (tied for eighth, 632) and Groveport’s John Maynard (10th, 628).

“It’s been 2013 since our last time qualifying (for) state (as a team), so it feels really good,” Burre said. “We just bowled really well. Luck was definitely on our side.”

