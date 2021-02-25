Boys Swimming & Diving: DeSales' Brady McInerney wins Division II state title in 100 freestyle

DeSales junior swimmer Brady McInerney became the school’s first state champion since 2013 by winning the 100-yard freestyle in the Division II state boys meet Feb. 25 at Branin Natatorium in Canton.

McInerney won in 45.96 seconds, ending a championship drought for the Stallions that dated to Andrea Acquista finishing first in diving (419.25 points) in 2013.

“I was hoping to take it out super-fast the first 50 and try to get a lead, and try to carry that out the last 50 and hold onto it,” McInerney said. “The results came as expected. That was my goal, to win, and I was really happy with it.”

McInerney is DeSales’ first boys state champion since Cooper Staton won the 50 free (20.98) in 2010, and he became the school’s 80th individual state champion.

“It’s awesome,” said McInerney, a University of Kentucky recruit. “It’s something you dream about. I didn’t really ever think that I was going to be able to win a state title or get to this point, so it’s awesome to be able to be here.”

Earlier in the day, McInerney finished fourth in the 200 free (1:40.55). His effort helped the Stallions finish 21st (35) behind champion Gates Mills Hawken (228) as 61 teams scored.

In diving, Centennial’s Alec Proudfast finished fifth (416.05) and Worthington Christian’s Carson Houston was 12th (357.8).

Bexley’s Nicholas Minkin finished 16th in the 100 backstroke (54.37) and Wellington’s Eric Albers was 16th in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.55).

Columbus Academy’s Gavin Lewis, Drake Bellisari, Alek Balaloski and Cy Richardson finished 16th in the 200 free relay (1:31.11).

Wellington’s Heath Thomas was 18th in the 200 individual medley (2:01.66) and 23rd in the 500 free (5:01.25).

