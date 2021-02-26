Bowling: Worthington Christian Warriors girls place eighth in Division II state tournament

In its second consecutive appearance in the Division II state tournament, the Worthington Christian girls bowling team took a significant step forward.

The Warriors followed a 15th-place finish last year by advancing to the championship round as the eighth seed Feb. 26 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

With a 3-0 loss to top-seeded and eventual champion Coldwater (221-128, 192-160 and 161-156) in the first round of bracket competition, Worthington Christian finished eighth overall.

“I’m proud of them, especially the seniors,” coach Matt Hamilton said.

The boys state tournament is Feb. 27 at Wayne Webb’s, with Ready’s Luke Jahn among the individual participants.

Worthington Christian opened state with games of 777, 871 and 806 for the fifth-best score during regulation play but struggled in Baker games, posting scores of 114, 165 and 149.

Still, the 2,882 the Warriors scored in the qualifying round gave them a three-pin advantage over Sandusky Perkins for the final spot in the championship round.

In the qualifying round, senior Hope Nyland finished 23rd (544), followed by seniors Abby Lanker (26th, 532), Emily Weishaar (31st, 514) and Lilly Marsh (40th, 490). Sophomores Cierra Mudge and Audrey Sanders also competed.

“It was getting in our heads a little,” Lanker said. “Our team is notorious for getting in our heads sometimes, but it is what it is. We pushed past it and got eighth in the state. It’s pretty impressive.”

