Gymnastics: Dublin Jerome, Olentangy Berlin share district title

The Dublin Jerome and Olentangy Berlin gymnastics teams combined to snap Thornville Sheridan’s reign in the district meet Feb. 27 at Worthington Kilbourne.

The Celtics and Bears shared the title, with each recording a score of 141.125 to finish ahead of third-place Sheridan (139.875).

Sheridan had won four consecutive district titles. It was the first district championship for both Jerome and Berlin.

The top three teams advanced to the state team meet March 5 at Hilliard Bradley. Hilliard Darby finished fourth (138.1) and Kilbourne was fifth (135.125).

“These Jerome girls are nothing but heart,” said Celtics coach Kristen Willms, who was named district Coach of the Year. “They had a goal going in, set their minds to it and nothing was going to stop them. They never let the fact they’re a small team get them down or get in their heads. Each person did their job and they relied on each other to have their backs.”

Berlin earned its second state berth in its third season as a program.

“We couldn't have asked for a better meet,” Bears coach Jen Hedrick said. “The girls killed it. We broke the school record for the second time this year. To do it at district is amazing. I am so incredibly proud of all the girls.”

Jerome’s Raegan Ernst and Dublin Coffman’s Emily Yoshino shared the all-around title, with each scoring 37.15.

“Emily had a phenomenal day,” said Willms, who also coaches Coffman and Dublin Scioto. “She looked so confident and poised, and Raegan’s attitude never ceases to amaze me. She’s such a good competitor and is such a rock for this Jerome team. As a coach, I can’t ask for a better outcome than what happened today. These two push each other in the gym and all their hard worked paid off.”

It was the third consecutive district all-around title for Ernst, who finished first on uneven bars (9.425) and floor exercise (9.575) and second on vault (9.35).

“I knew when I got off the floor it was the best routine I’ve ever done, so I’m really happy with my score,” Ernst said. “Considering this is just the fourth time in school history (to qualify for state as a team), it’s pretty cool to be a part of that.

“I just want to have fun (at state). There’s nothing to lose at state. I want to have a good meet, but I just want to have fun and enjoy it.”

Yoshino was first on balance beam (9.475) and second on floor (9.375).

The top eight individuals in each event and the all-around advanced to the state individual meet March 6 at Bradley.

Berlin’s Stephanie Balthaser was fourth in the all-around (36.075), including tying for second on bars (9.075) and tying for fourth on vault (9.25).

Jerome’s Izzy Willms was fifth in the all-around (35.775) and tied for fourth on vault (9.25).

Kilbourne’s Emily Mosic was sixth in the all-around (35.725). She also finished second on beam (9.225).

Olentangy Liberty’s Hailee Cobb earned the final individual berth in the all-around, finishing eighth (35.675). She tied for seventh on floor (9.075).

Darby’s Anne Hassay is the state alternate in the all-around after finishing ninth (35.55).

Team results (top three qualify for state)

1. (tie) Dublin Jerome and Olentangy Berlin 141.125; 3. Thornville Sheridan 139.875; 4. Hilliard Darby 138.1; 5. Worthington Kilbourne 135.125; 6. Dublin Coffman 133.925; 7. Olentangy Liberty 133.1; 8. Upper Arlington 132.6; 9. Hilliard Bradley 131.95; 10. Olentangy 130.7; 11. Thomas Worthington 128.075; 12. Olentangy Orange 127.925; 13. Hilliard Davidson 127.225; 14. Dresden Tri-Valley 126.6; 15. Marysville 125.725; 16. Lancaster 125.425; 17. Central Crossing 123.1; 18. Grove City 120.1; 19. Delaware 118.075; 20. Dublin Scioto 114.15; 21. Big Walnut 112.6; 22. Westerville Central 112.425; 23. Washington Court House Miami Trace 97.175; 24. Washington Court House 88.6

Individual state qualifiers

All-around: 1. (tie) Raegan Ernst (Jerome) and Emily Yoshino (Coffman) 37.15; 3. Keegan Hogan (Sheridan) 36.6; 4. Stephanie Balthaser (Berlin) 36.075; 5. Izzy Willms (Jerome) 35.775; 6. Emily Mosic (Kilbourne) 35.725; 7. Rylee Rodich (Sheridan) 35.7; 8. Hailee Cobb (Liberty) 35.675

Vault: 1. Rodich 9.375; 2. Ernst 9.35; 3. Yoshino 9.3; 4. (tie) Balthaser, Willms and Sommer Branham (Watkins Memorial) 9.25; 7. Hogan 9.225; 8. Cobb (9.125)

Uneven bars: 1. Ernst 9.425; 2. (tie) Balthaser and Rodich (9.075); 4. (tie) Yoshino and Hogan (9.0); 6. Abby Killilea (Darby) 8.95; 7. Willms 8.9; 8. Abigail Marks (Berlin) 8.8

Balance beam: 1. Yoshino 9.475; 2. Mosic 9.225; 3. Hogan 9.175; 4. Brooke Carter (Kilbourne) 9.15; 5. Addyson Boyer (Sheridan) 9.075; 6. Tiffany Hix (Marion Elgin) 9.05; 7. Autumn Fitzgerald (Marion Harding) 9.025; 8. Olivia Combs (Tri-Valley) 9.0

Floor exercise: 1. Ernst 9.575; 2. Yoshino 9.375; 3. Rodich 9.225; 4. Hogan 9.2; 5. Anne Hassay (Darby) 9.175; 6. Willms 9.1; 7. (tie) Balthaser and Cobb 9.075