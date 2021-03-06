Boys Bowling: Olentangy Liberty's Carter Street leads area in Division I state tournament

Olentangy Liberty’s Carter Street led area competitors in the Division I boys state bowling tournament March 6 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The junior rolled a 591 three-game series to finish 30th of 99 participants. Jayden Combs of Marion Harding earned medalist honors with a 745.

“I was just so close the whole time (to adjusting to the oil pattern), but it was the micro-adjustments I didn't make,” said Street, who tied for 32nd at state last season with a 597 . “I was taking my chances to shoot big games because that's the only way you can win this tournament.”

Harding led entering the championship round with a score of 3,582, but the Presidents lost to Ashland 3-2 in the final to finish as runners-up.

Hilliard Bradley finished 13th (3,264) of 16 teams and was led by senior Nick Curran (575, 36th). Senior Brandon Dever (543, 51st) and senior Zander Dietz (519, 62nd) also rolled three games.

“We started slow, and we weren't able to overcome that,” Bradley coach John Thompson said. “We played well after that, but it wasn’t enough. We had a great season, and we were the first Hilliard team to make it here to state. That’s something no one can take from them.”

Olentangy Orange was 15th (2,979) led by senior Marcus Turner (559, 44th). Junior Jake Burre (513, 66th), junior Nick Kicas (477, 73rd), freshman Bobby Drexel (458, 75th) and junior Jaydon Goldenberg (452, 76th) also competed.

“We started out in seventh with 932 in the first game and then midway through the second game everything started to just fall apart,” Orange coach Rodney Palmer said. “There is some growth and learning that the team has got to do. It’s a great opportunity for these guys to learn.”

