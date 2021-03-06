Girls Basketball: Worthington Christian, Africentric fall in regional finals
In Division III regional finals March 6, the Central District’s two remaining teams came up short of advancing to the state tournament.
At Springfield, Worthington Christian held a four-point halftime lead but ended up falling 39-36 to Cincinnati Purcell Marian.
Africentric, which won the 2019 state championship and advanced to a state semifinal last season before the remainder of the postseason was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, lost to Ottawa-Glandorf 38-30 at Lexington.
Worthington Christian trailed by three points and had the ball with 7 seconds to go, but missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Katherine Weakley had 15 points and Blessing King added 10 for the Warriors, who finished 23-2.
Purcell Marian improved to 21-3 as Kara King scored 15 points.
Against Ottawa-Glandorf, the Nubians were held to two third-quarter points.
Arianna Smith had 13 points and Maliyah Johnson added eight for Africentric, which finished 11-3.
The Titans got 13 points from Kelsey Erford as they improved to 25-2.
julrey@thisweeknews.com
@UlreyThisWeek