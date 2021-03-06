Girls Basketball: Worthington Christian, Africentric fall in regional finals

Jarrod Ulrey
ThisWeek group
Katherine Weakley scored 15 points as Worthington Christian lost to Cincinnati Purcell Marian 39-36 in a Division III regional final March 6 at Springfield.

In Division III regional finals March 6, the Central District’s two remaining teams came up short of advancing to the state tournament. 

At Springfield, Worthington Christian held a four-point halftime lead but ended up falling 39-36 to Cincinnati Purcell Marian. 

Africentric, which won the 2019 state championship and advanced to a state semifinal last season before the remainder of the postseason was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, lost to Ottawa-Glandorf 38-30 at Lexington. 

Worthington Christian trailed by three points and had the ball with 7 seconds to go, but missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. 

Katherine Weakley had 15 points and Blessing King added 10 for the Warriors, who finished 23-2. 

Purcell Marian improved to 21-3 as Kara King scored 15 points. 

Against Ottawa-Glandorf, the Nubians were held to two third-quarter points. 

Arianna Smith had 13 points and Maliyah Johnson added eight for Africentric, which finished 11-3. 

The Titans got 13 points from Kelsey Erford as they improved to 25-2. 

