Gymnastics: Dublin Jerome, Olentangy Berlin represent central Ohio in state team meet

After tying as co-champions at the district meet, the Dublin Jerome and Olentangy Berlin gymnastics programs competed as teams for the final time this winter in the state meet March 5 at Hilliard Bradley.

The Celtics placed ninth of 12 teams with 139.575 points, the best score of their four appearances at state. The Bears finished 10th (138.25) in their second consecutive state competition.

Brecksville-Broadview Heights scored 148.675 to capture its 21st title in a row.

“All things considered, we did a really good job,” Jerome coach Kristen Willms said. “We came into (state) wanting to increase our score from last year when we went (138.55 to place eighth). There’s a lot of really, really talented teams here.”

Raegan Ernst and Izzy Willms both recorded 9.425 on floor exercise, Ernst scored 9.4 on balance beam and Ella Cooper and Taylor Walker also had strong meets, according to Willms.

Stephanie Balthaser, who qualified for state individually in the all-around, and Abigail Marks have been the strongest performers for Berlin this season.

“This was such a tough year,” coach Jen Hedrick said. “We were so lucky to get a full season with tournaments. We were thrilled to earn a spot at states. We would have loved to end with a season high, but we just didn’t all hit. I loved that so many girls contributed to the success of our team this year.”

The state meet for individuals is March 6 at Bradley.

