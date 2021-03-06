Hockey: Upper Arlington punches long-awaited ticket to state with win over St. Charles

That the St. Charles and Upper Arlington hockey teams had played three one-goal games in the previous 31 days increased the already high importance of a fast start in their district final meeting March 6 at OhioHealth Ice Haus.

The second-seeded Golden Bears grabbed the momentum early in each of the first two periods, and ultimately that was enough to hold off the top-seeded Cardinals 2-1 and earn their first state tournament berth since 2007.

Max Robins scored both UA goals, the first 2 minutes, 39 seconds into the game and the other 38 seconds into the second.

“We set the tone for (each) period and gave ourselves a lot of momentum. We weren’t able to put (a third goal) in but we had a lot of chances. Those early goals really helped,” said Robins, who has a team-leading 36 goals. “We didn’t play our best game but good teams find a way to get the job done. This is a huge win for our program. We have to put two more games together next weekend (in the state tournament).”

UA improved to 22-9-0-3 and will play Lakewood St. Edward in a state semifinal March 13 at the Ice Haus.

Garrett Alderman made 26 saves on 27 shots. Erich Schoettmer scored St. Charles’ only goal with 8:51 left in the first.

“St. Charles has an elite program and they had us on our toes the entire game,” UA coach Hamish Baird said. “It was back and forth. Quite honestly, it probably could have gone either way. Our guys came out and knew they needed to take it to them, get pucks deep, get pucks to the net, crash and create opportunities. Both teams were successful at that.”

Grant Wolf made 30 saves for the Cardinals, who finished 20-7-1 and were seeking their second district title. Their first was in 2014.

“It was just a weird bounce there on the second (goal). All along it was going to come down to something like that, just a bounce,” St. Charles coach Rob Sangster said. “It was pretty back and forth and the shots were pretty even. It kind of comes down to a weird bounce off the board and it all came down to the very end.”

