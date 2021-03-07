Gymnastics: Coffman's Yoshino, Jerome's Ernst stand out at state individual meet

Dublin Coffman and Dublin Jerome gymnasts led the way for central Ohio in the state individual meet March 6 at Hilliard Bradley.

Coffman’s Emily Yoshino set a program record on floor exercise with a score of 9.525, placing her second behind Brunswick’s Jordyn Thomas (9.65).

“I thought it was great,” Yoshino said. “I was really reaching for a high score because floor is one of my favorite events, and I wanted to show off what I could do.”

Yoshino also tied for fifth on balance beam (9.4) with West Chester Lakota West’s Ramiah Curry and Rocky River Magnificat’s Kate Tenerowicz, placed 25th on uneven bars (8.55), finished 30th on vault (8.875) and placed 14th in the all-around (36.35).

Jerome’s Izzy Willms also did well on floor, tying for 11th (9.25) with Hudson’s Laurel Gomersal and Medina’s Meghan Deighton.

“Today was really about me having fun and trying to put together a full meet,” Willms said. “The fact that I got that score on top of it was amazing.”

Willms tied for 19th on bars (8.85) with Cincinnati Turpin’s Maycee Herzog, tied for 20th in the all-around (35.775) with Olentangy Berlin’s Stephanie Balthaser and Perrysburg’s Grace Helton and tied for 32nd on vault (8.8) with Turpin’s Alyssa Carney.

Jerome’s Raegan Ernst was the top area gymnast in the all-around, as she placed ninth (36.925) behind champion Paige Yu (38.425) of Medina Highland.

Ernst also tied for seventh on floor (9.425) with Chagrin Falls Kenston’s Presley Gabram, tied for seventh on bars (9.275) with Gabram and placed 26th on vault (8.975).

Ernst was ninth in the all-around (36.725) in 2020. She tied for 12th (36.225) in 2019.

“I didn’t fall at all, so that was quite good overall,” she said. “I didn’t have the best vault day, but I landed on my feet, so that’s all that matters.”

Balthaser also placed 21st on bars (8.75), tied for 22nd on vault (9.1) with North Olmsted’s Emma Nolan and Sylvania Northview’s Taylee Wachowiak and tied for 27th on floor (8.95) with Helton.

Berlin’s Abigail Marks placed 32nd on bars (8.225).

Worthington Kilbourne also was represented. Emily Mosic placed 30th on beam (8.475) and 30th in the all-around (35.125), Brooke Carter tied for 27th on beam (8.575) with Liberty Center’s Calla Oelkrug and Sophie Seculov tied for 34th on beam (8.25) with Marion Harding’s Autumn Fitzgerald.

“It was a really good feeling knowing that our hard work this season paid off,” Mosic said.

Two Hilliard Darby gymnasts also competed. Anne Hassay tied for 14th on floor (9.175) with Kenston’s Claire Roch and Brecksville-Broadview Heights’ Erin Delahunty, and Abby Killilea tied for 28th on bars (8.375) with Lakota West’s Olivia Leonard.

Olentangy Liberty’s Hailee Cobb tied for 20th on floor (9.125) with Herzog, placed 31st on vault (8.85) and was 32nd in the all-around (35.025).

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve