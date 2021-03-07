Track & Field: Central Ohio teams excel at state indoor meet

After the indoor track and field season was cleared to begin a few months ago, Gahanna Lincoln girls coach Roger Whittaker lost track of how many temperature checks he gave to about a dozen athletes competing for the Lions.

The outdoor season last spring was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and the indoor season included what Whittaker called “countless protocols.”

Because participation throughout the state was more limited this winter, the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches held what it deemed the “State Finale” on March 5 and 6 at SPIRE Institute in Geneva.

The Central District shined particularly bright in the Division I meet March 6.

Granville (40.5) won the boys title, followed by Pickerington North (36), Canal Winchester (33) and Gahanna (30). Hilliard Darby was seventh (25) and Hilliard Davidson was 10th (22).

In the girls meet, Gahanna finished third (39) behind Mentor (45) and Huber Heights Wayne (41). Watterson was fourth (29), Westerville Central was fifth (26) and Olentangy Orange and Davidson tied for eighth (20).

In the Division II-III boys meet March 5, Watterson finished fourth (31) behind champion Cleveland Glenville (51).

North’s Steven McElroy and St. Charles’ Owen Karas were among the biggest standouts.

McElroy won the 200 meters (21.67 seconds) and was runner-up in the 60 (6.87) and 400 (47.77). Karas won the 1,600 (4:15.35), was fourth in the 800 (1:56.13) and placed fifth in the 3,200 (9:22.06).

Also winning titles were Canal Winchester’s Dylan Randall in the 60 (6.85) and Korbin Martino in the 400 (47.43), North’s Zamen Siyoum in the 60 hurdles (7.88), Davidson’s Jack De Francesco in the pole vault (15 feet, 6 inches) and Gahanna’s Mondra Curry in the triple jump (44-4 1/2).

According to McElroy, simply having a season made it a memorable winter.

“I felt like I did great (at state and) I actually surprised myself,” McElroy said. “The 200 was an interesting race for me. My body was very tired after the 400, but I told myself that it’s my senior year and it’s my last indoor race until college and to just leave it all on the track.”

Placing second were Darby’s Sean Carney in the 1,600 (4:16.32) and Cameron McNeil in the weight throw (58-4), Canal Winchester’s 800 relay (1:29.09) and Orange’s Jonathan Peterson in the pole vault (15-0) and Andrew Reynolds in the triple jump (42-6).

In the girls meet, Gahanna’s Camden Bentley ran a state indoor-record 8.54 to win the 60 hurdles.

Also capturing titles were Westerville Central’s Olivia Pace in the 60 (7.58), Watterson’s 800 relay of Grace Jenkins, Anna Kessler, Cailin O’Reilly and Sydney Workman (1:42.9) and Davidson’s 3,200 relay of Keagan Gehring, Caitlyn Jones, Lindsay Stull and Dillon Sweetman (9:24.69).

Earning runner-up finishes were Thomas Worthington’s Carina Napoleon in the 800 (2:12.39), Gahanna’s 800 relay (1:43.15), Watterson’s 1,600 relay, North’s Amara Okpaloaka in the triple jump (37-6 3/4) and Orange’s Noel Frye in the weight throw (46-11).

In the Division II-III boys meet, Watterson received runner-up finishes from Will Garey in the 1,600 (4:23.92), Max Latshaw in the 3,200 (9:44.77) and Tyler Young in the long jump (20-9).

Top finishes

Below are area competitors who finished in the top eight in the state indoor track and field finale March 5 and 6 at SPIRE Institute in Geneva:

Big Walnut (Division I)

Boys – 800 relay (1:32.29, sixth); Girls – Grace Weber: weight throw (39-10, eighth)

Canal Winchester (Division I)

Boys – Korbin Martino: 400 (47.43, first); Dylan Randall: 60 (6.85, first); 800 relay (1:29.09, second); 1,600 relay (3:27.53, fourth)

Dublin Coffman (Division I)

Girls – Olivia Oiler: 1,600 (5:10.98, seventh)

Gahanna Lincoln (Division I)

Boys – Ron Blackman: 60 (6.96, fifth), 200 (22.38, sixth), long jump (21-6 1/4, third); Dwayne Carter: triple jump (40-6 1/4, fifth); Tristan Cook-Fisher: 60 (6.99, sixth); Mondra Curry: triple jump (44-4 1/2, first); Girls – Camden Bentley: 60 hurdles (8.54, first); Joi Bradley: 400 (57.67, third); Cairra Carter: long jump (16-8, seventh); Savannah Flusche: weight throw (42-0, fifth); Faith Hunter: high jump (5-2, tied for third); 800 relay (1:43.15, second); 1,600 relay (4:04.41, fourth)

Groveport Madison (Division I)

Boys – Harris Msungu: high jump (5-10, eighth); Girls – Isabella Burholt: triple jump (32-2 1/2, eighth)

Harvest Prep (Division II-III)

Boys – Brayden Green: triple jump (33-11 1/2, fifth)

Hilliard Darby (Division I)

Boys – Sean Carney: 1,600 (4:16.32, second), 3,200 (9:18.95, fourth); Cameron McNeil: shot put (52-7 1/4, fifth), weight throw (58-4, second); Girls – Gabrielle Hammonds: 60 hurdles (9.32, seventh)

Hilliard Davidson (Division I)

Boys – Connor Ackley: 1,600 (4:19.49, third); 3,200 relay (8:01.05, third); Jack De Francesco: pole vault (15-6, first); Girls – Caitlyn Jones: 3,200 (11:08.15, fourth); Lindsay Stull: 1,600 (5:10.42, fourth); 3,200 relay (9:24.69, first)

New Albany (Division I)

Boys — Victor Orsinelli: 3,200 (9:27.23, eighth)

Olentangy Berlin (Division I)

Boys – Zachary Sherman: 60 (7.02, eighth); Girls – Abby Brennan: 400 (1:00.66, seventh)

Olentangy Orange (Division I)

Boys – Jonathan Peterson: pole vault (15-0, second); Andrew Reynolds: triple jump (42-6, second); Jordan Rudolph: long jump (20-8, fifth), triple jump (40-1/4, eighth); Girls – Sara Borton: pole vault (12-0, third); Noel Frye: weight throw (46-11, second); Taylor Hill: pole vault (12-0, fourth); Ava Musgrove: 60 (7.94, eighth)

Pickerington Central (Division I)

Boys – Josiah Adams: 400 (50.21, eighth);

Pickerington North (Division I)

Boys – Steven McElroy: 60 (6.87, second), 200 (21.67, first), 400 (47.77, second); Zamen Siyoum: 60 hurdles (7.88, first); Girls – Mayson Bates: 60 hurdles (9.13, fourth); Amara Okpaloaka: long jump (17-0, fifth), triple jump (37-6 3/4, second)

Reynoldsburg (Division I)

Boys – Seth Davis: 800 (1:55.68, third); Ibrahim Fall: 200 (22.43, seventh); 1,600 relay (3:28.35, sixth); Girls — Nya Collier: 60 hurdles (9.22, sixth)

St. Charles (Division I)

Boys – Owen Karas: 800 (1:56.13, fourth), 1,600 (4:15.35, first), 3,200 (9:22.06, fifth)

Thomas Worthington (Division I)

Girls – Carina Napoleon: 800 (2:12.39, second)

Watterson (Division I girls, Division II-III boys)

Boys – Carson Blank: 60 hurdles (9.27, eighth); Will Garey: 800 (2:02.55, third), 1,600 (4:23.92, second); Max Latshaw: 3,200 (9:44.77, second); Tyler Young: long jump (20-9, second); Girls – Erin Connors: 400 (1:00.74, eighth); Erin Karas: 800 (2:20.72, eighth), 1,600 (5:10.45, fifth); Anna Kessler: 60 (7.71, fourth); 800 relay (1:42.9, first); 1,600 relay (4:03.5, second)

Westerville Central (Division I)

Girls – Moriah Johnson: 60 (7.8, sixth), 200 (25.65, fifth); Olivia Pace: 60 (7.58, first), 200 (25.71, sixth); 800 relay (1:43.33, third)

Westerville South (Division I)

Girls – Marissa Saunders: 60 hurdles (8.71, third)