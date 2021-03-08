ThisWeek's postseason coverage, March 5-7

ThisWeek group

Winter sports championships are being decided, and that means live web coverage on ThisWeekSPORTS.com.

Here are links to the events we covered from March 5-7.

Girls Bowling: Gahanna Lincoln wins third Division I state title in four seasons

Girls Basketball: Dublin Coffman loses regional final on buzzer-beater by Newark's Gwen Stare

Boys Basketball: Grandview Heights, Worthington Christian capture district titles

Gymnastics: Dublin Jerome, Olentangy Berlin represent central Ohio in state team meet

Gymnastics: Coffman's Yoshino, Jerome's Ernst stand out at state individual meet

Boys Bowling: Olentangy Liberty's Carter Street leads area in Division I state tournament

Hockey: Upper Arlington punches long-awaited ticket to state with win over St. Charles

Girls Basketball: Worthington Christian, Africentric fall in regional finals

Boys Basketball: Westerville Central, Liberty, Gahanna, Bradley, DeSales, Watterson win district

Track & Field: Central Ohio teams excel at state indoor meet

Wrestling: Dublin Coffman captures third consecutive Division I district title

