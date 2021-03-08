Wrestling: Dublin Coffman captures third consecutive Division I district title

The Dublin Coffman wrestling team earned its third consecutive Division I district championship March 7 at Hilliard Darby and had eight competitors qualify for state.

The Shamrocks scored 228.5 points in the two-day tournament to easily outdistance runner-up Marysville (136.5) as 40 teams scored.

Coffman became the district’s first three-peat champion since Marysville pulled off the feat from 2012-14.

“I’m very proud of our kids,” Shamrocks coach Chance Van Gundy said. “The kids we brought here this weekend, they all fought their tails off. ... Our kids showed up and fought all weekend.”

The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to the state tournament March 13 and 14 at Darby.

Winning district titles for the Shamrocks were Omar Ayoub (113 pounds), Ismael Ayoub (126), Ethan Birden (132), Jimmy Baumann (138) and Seth Shumate (195).

Dez Gartrell (second, 160), Mitchell Broskie (second, 182) and Riley Ucker (third, heavyweight) also advanced to state.

“Next weekend is a new weekend,” Van Gundy said. “The stakes are higher. Our kids are battled-tested. I think we’re ready.”

Darby’s Bradley Weaver capped the district tournament by pinning Marysville’s Zach McMinn in 3 minutes, 19 seconds in the final at heavyweight.

Weaver is looking forward to competing in his home gym a final time.

“It’s going to be my third big tournament here in the last two years with district for the last two years and now state,” he said. “Having it in my home will be great, but it’s not like it’s our practice room.

“I think having a smaller crowd will have a big impact because some kids get nervous around big crowds – everyone’s cheering with the lights, the music and all of the noise. Being able to block that out and focus in on my home turf will help a lot.”

Westland’s Tyler Jude became the program’s first district champion since Jake Farrell (119) and Chad Barga (145) each finished first in 2005. Jude defeated Olentangy Liberty’s Jaxson Rosselli 12-8 in the final at 106.

Westerville North’s Connor Euton, who was named Wrestler of the Year in the district, pinned Whetstone’s Darric McClinton in 1:52 in the final at 145 for his third consecutive district title.

“The past years around this time, I have been really nervous and shaky,” Euton said. “Last year at this time after the district tournament, I was having a hard time breathing and I was getting in my own head and I wasn’t in the best spot.

“Now, I’m getting the opportunity to do this, I’m so excited to show everyone how hard I have worked, show my family and fans everything I have done and have worked so hard to get.”

Other district champions were Liberty’s Lucas Uliano (152) and Chase Fitzpatrick (170), Dublin Scioto’s Dylan Le (120), Olentangy Orange’s Keegan Knapp (160), Teays Valley’s Camden McDanel (182) and Groveport’s Jake Nelson (220).

Division II

Hartley’s Dylan Newsome led area wrestlers in the Division II district tournament March 4-6 at Wilmington by winning the title at 170.

Newsome defeated Dayton Chaminade Julienne’s David Frederick 17-6 in the final and will be joined at state by teammate Cooper Rathburn, who finished third at 113.

DeSales also qualified two wrestlers for state, which will be held March 13 and 14 at Sparta Highland.

Max Shulaw finished second at 195 and Owen Eagan was fourth at 120.

“We’re excited about getting two wrestlers to state,” coach Collin Palmer said. “It’s not what I’m accustomed to coming from (Lakewood St. Edward), but we will get this program on the right track within the next year or so.”

Palmer won four Division I state championships competing for St. Edward from 2006-09.

DeSales finished ninth (60) and Hartley was 14th (48.5) behind champion St. Paris Graham (293) as 45 teams scored.

Division III

Ready led area teams in the Division III district tournament March 5 and 6 at Coshocton by finishing 18th (34) behind champion Barnesville (175) as 52 teams scored.

Aiden Aiello finished second at 138 and Paul Martello was fourth at 145 to earn state berths.

Columbus Academy’s Gyvnn Mendenhall earned a return trip to state by placing fourth at 220.

“The main goal is to qualify for state,” Mendenhall said. “I’m just happy I qualified for that. I’m just trying to do as good as I can this weekend.”

Academy tied for 38th (15).

The state tournament will be held March 13 and 14 at Marion Harding.

