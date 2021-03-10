Boys Basketball: Cold shooting hurts Grandview Heights Bobcats in Division IV regional-semifinal loss

The stout defense for the Grandview Heights boys basketball team was ever-present, but the shots wouldn’t fall in a 50-48 loss to sixth-ranked New Boston Glenwood in a Division IV regional semifinal March 9 at Chillicothe Southeastern.

The Tigers improved to 23-2 and will play Berlin Hiland in a regional final March 12 at Southeastern. Hiland improved to 19-8 by defeating Glouster Trimble 56-48 in the other semifinal.

Grandview rallied from a 17-point deficit with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in the third quarter, pulling to within 46-45 with 3:01 to play on a Grant Culbertson putback.

Aiden Leslie’s 3-pointer with 25.5 seconds to go made it 50-48. Devon Jones missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Tigers with 25 seconds left and the Bobcats took the ball downcourt, but they could not get an open shot off before time expired as the Glenwood defense held its ground.

“We knew we would get some effort defensively, and we did that,” said Grandview coach Ray Corbett, whose team finished 9-10. “Offensively, we turned it over way too many times, and that gave them some easy points. They acted like a group of seniors, which they were, and we didn’t because we’re mostly sophomores.”

The Bobcats forced 22 turnovers, including 14 in the second half. However, they committed 10 turnovers in the game.

Grandview shot 16-for-51 from the field (31.4 percent), including 5-for-18 in the fourth quarter (27.8 percent). The Tigers were 18-for-37 from the field (48.6 percent).

“We really wanted to extend the floor so our eight or nine (players) would wear down their five or six,” Corbett said. “But we couldn’t take advantage of it.”

Culbertson and Leslie both scored 12 points to lead Grandview. Ian Gecse had nine points and Tristen Pierce came off the bench to score eight.

Kyle Sexton, a two-time Southeast District Player of the Year, scored 17 of his 25 in the first half for the Tigers, and Chase Clark added 12 points.

