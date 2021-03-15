ThisWeek's postseason coverage, March 11-14

ThisWeek group
DeSales’ Desmond Watson scores on a slam dunk against Byesville Meadowbrook in a Division II regional final March 13 at Chillicothe Southeastern.

Winter sports championships are being decided, and that means live web coverage on ThisWeekSPORTS.com.

Here are links to the events we covered on March 11-14.

Boys Basketball: Gahanna, Westerville Central, Watterson, DeSales advance to regional finals

Hockey: Upper Arlington Golden Bears fall in state semifinal

Boys Basketball: Westerville Central, DeSales, Worthington Christian win regional titles

Wrestling: Five central Ohio competitors capture state titles

Wrestling: Olentangy Berlin's Caiden Hooks making plans for next season

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports