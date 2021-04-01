Boys Basketball: Worthington Christian Warriors' D.J. Moore to enroll at Liberty a year early

Worthington Christian's D.J. Moore has announced he's graduating early and enrolling at Liberty University this fall. The junior guard was Division III district Player of the Year this winter.

Ten days after helping the Worthington Christian boys basketball team to a Division III state runner-up finish, D.J. Moore announced that he’s reclassifying to the 2021 graduating class and starting his college career a year early. 

Moore, a junior guard who was district Player of the Year, had 28 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Warriors’ 61-56 loss to Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in the state title game March 21 at the University of Dayton. 

“I would like to announce that I will be graduating early and attending Liberty University in the fall of 2021,” Moore announced in a Twitter post March 31. “GO FLAMES!” 

Moore, who averaged 18 points and also was the MSL-Ohio Division Player of the Year, helped the Warriors finish 28-2.  

Worthington Christian also had six seniors on this year’s team, including Indiana Wesleyan commit Tyler Kindberg. 

