Boys Basketball: Worthington Christian Warriors' D.J. Moore to enroll at Liberty a year early

Ten days after helping the Worthington Christian boys basketball team to a Division III state runner-up finish, D.J. Moore announced that he’s reclassifying to the 2021 graduating class and starting his college career a year early.

Moore, a junior guard who was district Player of the Year, had 28 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Warriors’ 61-56 loss to Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in the state title game March 21 at the University of Dayton.

“I would like to announce that I will be graduating early and attending Liberty University in the fall of 2021,” Moore announced in a Twitter post March 31. “GO FLAMES!”

Moore, who averaged 18 points and also was the MSL-Ohio Division Player of the Year, helped the Warriors finish 28-2.

Worthington Christian also had six seniors on this year’s team, including Indiana Wesleyan commit Tyler Kindberg.

