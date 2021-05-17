Track & Field: Central Ohio athletes shine at junior high state meet

In the return of the seventh- and eighth-grade state track and field meet, central Ohio athletes captured championships in four individual and four relay events May 15 at Hilliard Darby.

Pickerington Ridgeview led the way at the fourth OHSAA-sanctioned event, finishing with 32 points to place third behind Huber Heights Weisenborn (50) and Bellefontaine (45) in the girls meet and scoring 20 points to tie Ironton and Bellbrook for second behind Massillon (27) in the boys event.

Also in the girls meet, Olentangy Liberty was fourth (22.5), Hilliard Weaver tied for sixth (19), Dublin Grizzell was ninth (17) and Hilliard Heritage tied for 14th (12).

Winning girls titles were Grizzell’s Amelia Leonard in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 19.5 seconds), Weaver’s Celia Schulte in the 1,600 (state-meet record 5:00.77) and the Ridgeview 400 relay of Kylee Hicks, Gabby Plair, Lachele Nicholas and Grace Alls (51.23).

Schulte added a runner-up finish in the 800 (2:19.56), Alls was second in the 200 (25.93) and the Ridgeview 800 relay of Hicks, Plair, Alls and Blossom Wallace also was second (1:48.81).

Other area second-place girls finishes were Liberty’s Chayla Rankin in the 100 hurdles (16.8) and Heritage’s Gianna Lane in the 100 (12.61).

In the boys meet, Canal Winchester finished fifth (18), Pickerington Lakeview was sixth (17) and Gahanna East and Westerville Blendon tied for seventh (16).

Winning titles were Blendon’s William Baumann in the 110 hurdles (15.81), Canal Winchester’s Jacob Tisdale in the 200 (23.57), Gahanna East’s 1,600 relay of Andrew Burnworth, Kayleb James, Grant Winger and Owen Towler (3:41.13) and Ridgeview’s 400 relay of Xavier McCoy, Juell ‘Jay’ Scott, Sherone White Jr. and George Akotia (state-meet record 45.12) and 800 relay of McCoy, Scott, White and Silas Tippie (1:38.34).

Olentangy Orange’s Matthew Schroff was runner-up in the 1,600 (4:35.95) and Lakeview’s 800 relay of R.J. Washington, Malachi Taylor, Tank Washington and Zion Robinson also was second (1:36.13).

Last year’s state meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

