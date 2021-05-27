Boys Volleyball: Mike Sage steps down as Gahanna Lions coach after 17 seasons

Shortly before the Division I East Region tournament was to begin, Mike Sage informed the Gahanna Lincoln boys volleyball team that he would be stepping down as coach at the end of the season.

The Lions advanced to a regional semifinal and finished 19-4 in their final season under Sage, who had led the program since 2004.

“Our program’s in a great place and I’ve got a great group of boys,” Sage said. “The benefits are all the (athletes). You don’t know how much volleyball has affected your life in a good way. I wouldn’t change anything.”

Sage, the third coach in program history, guided the Lions to a 267-166 mark that included a state semifinal appearance in 2013 and six regional runner-up finishes.

Gahanna also won four OCC titles under Sage, including going 14-0 to win the OCC-Ohio Division the last two seasons.

His wife, Jenni Sage, was the Lions’ coach for four years before he took over. She currently is the coach of the Liberty Union girls program, with Mike serving as an assistant, and he plans to remain in that role.

Mike and Jenni Sage met at Ohio Dominican, where she played for the women’s team and he played for the men’s club team.

“She’s going to continue on (as Liberty Union’s girls coach) and I’m not retiring from coaching,” Mike Sage said. “I’m just stepping away from head-coaching responsibilities. We’re leaving in a great spot.”

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek