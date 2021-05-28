Boys Tennis: Gahanna's Carpico, two doubles teams advance to state semifinals

CINCINNATI — After rain moved the state boys tennis tournament indoors May 28, central Ohio will be represented on the final day of state May 29 by one singles player and two doubles teams.

Gahanna Lincoln sophomore Brandon Carpico moved on in Division I singles to a semifinal, where he’ll face Cleveland St. Ignatius’ Nate Day.

In Division I doubles, New Albany seniors Ryan Mudre and Devin Boyer will play Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit’s Ben Cors and Caleb Miller in a semifinal.

The other state semifinalist is the Columbus Academy doubles team of seniors Arie Tuckerman and Jack Madison, who will face Lexington’s Ryan Mecurio and Ross Drlik in Division II.

Carpico opened with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Mayfield’s Yukun Wang and then edged Cincinnati St. Xavier’s Charlie Temming, losing the first set 4-6, winning the second 6-4 and leading 2-0 in the third when Temming was forced to retire.

“I had a feeling he was cramping because he wasn’t jumping at all,” Carpico said. “We were both hitting the ball big and I knew what I wanted to do. I think I’m the youngest kid left in the draw and it feels awesome.”

Also in Division I singles, St. Charles’ Reece Yakubov lost to Day 6-3, 6-4 and Olentangy Liberty’s Vishnu Bodavula lost to Mason’s Vignesh Gogineni 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-0 in quarterfinals. Pickerington North’s Pavan Uppu lost in the first round.

In Division I doubles, Boyer and Mudre won both of their matches in straight sets.

“It feels good,” Mudre said. “It’s the first time (reaching) the second day (of state) for me. We’re hoping to definitely keep competing. We really picked off a lot of first balls off the serve with the volleys. We ran a lot of formations and that helped us hold more. We were pretty dominant with our serves.”

Also in Division I doubles, Max Fickas and Tanish Pairu of Dublin Jerome lost in a quarterfinal, Kevin Liu and Eli Wiblin of Jerome lost in the first round and Ben Belinko and Declan Freedhoff of New Albany also lost in the first round.

In Division II doubles, Tuckerman and Madison beat Cincinnati Country Day’s Max Berhausen and Sai Nalagatla 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a quarterfinal.

“It means a lot,” Madison said. “We wanted to come to win.”

Also in Division II doubles, Wellington’s Evan Manley and Brayden Chawla lost in a quarterfinal.

In Division II singles, Wellington’s Sanjan Shanker and Griffin Biernat each lost in in a quarterfinal.

