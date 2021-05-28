Girls Lacrosse: Dublin Coffman, New Albany, Watterson win regional titles

ThisWeek group

DIVISION I

Dublin Coffman 11, Upper Arlington 9

One thing the Coffman girls lacrosse team talked about throughout the time it had to prepare for the Region 3 final May 28 was that it couldn’t be afraid of facing five-time defending state champion UA.

A slow start didn’t stamp out the visiting Shamrocks’ hopes of an upset as they won their first regional championship.

It also marked the first time Coffman, whose program began in 1989, defeated UA, according to Shamrocks coach Michael Murphy.

“UA is such a great team, we all know that,” Murphy said. “Our girls came in this week realizing it’s one game and we’ve got nothing to lose. We had to take care of the ball, play our game and respect them totally but we can’t play in fear. We took care of the ball. The first time we played them, they broke our momentum and broke our spirit.”

Coffman, which lost to the Golden Bears 20-8 on April 13, improved to 16-5 and will play Loveland on June 2 in a state semifinal at Mason.

The Shamrocks trailed 6-3 but rallied to tie it at 7 on a goal by Mary Proctor with 41 seconds left in the first half.

Kate Tyack scored her third goal of the game with 17:14 remaining to give Coffman a 10-9 lead, and Bailey Morris scored her third goal with 14:02 to wrap up the scoring.

“Honestly I’m in awe,” Coffman defender Abbie Elliott said. “That’s been my dream the past four years, beating UA. This is probably the biggest accomplishment we’ve had in our lifetime. We just kept fighting until the end and we finally executed it.”

UA, which finished 20-1, got four goals from Kampbell Stone and three from Cam Callaghan.

“We played actually really tight,” Bears coach Wendy Pinta said. “I was hoping they’d settle into the game, but as the game went on, I felt like we got even more tight and more uncharacteristically turned over the ball. Certainly it’s disappointing. We thought we had a strong team and I hate to go out in the region, but hand it to Coffman. They were well prepared, well coached and they had a well-executed game plan.”

—Jarrod Ulrey

New Albany 7, Medina 5

The second-seeded Eagles returned to the state tournament with a close win over the host and top-seeded Bees in the Region 1 final May 28.

Mary Carson added two goals and five caused turnovers and Jillian Bingman and Cassidy Clapham each scored once for New Albany.

The Eagles, who had defeated Medina 17-5 on May 8, improved to 19-3 and will play Hudson in a state semifinal June 2 at Uniontown Green. The Eagles have been state runner-up each of the past two seasons.

—Dave Purpura

DIVISION II

Watterson 10, DeSales 9

Third-seeded Watterson got three goals from Zoe Coleman and two each from Meg Newcomb and Makenna Twombley as the Eagles built an early lead and held off host and top-seeded DeSales in the Division II, Region 7 final May 28.

Watterson used a sizable advantage in faceoffs to build two four-goal leads, at 6-2 late in the first half and 9-5 early in the second, before the Stallions used goals from Isabella Carfagna, Gianna Cua and Ella Dingman to get within 9-8 with 9:05 left.

Twombley scored what became the game-winning goal with 3:43 to play. DeSales answered 45 seconds later when Olivia Sanabria finished a second-chance shot, but the Eagles burned off most of the remaining time.

Watterson, which lost to DeSales 11-9 on April 15, improved to 17-5 and will play Cincinnati Mariemont in a state semifinal June 1 at Centerville.

“They have such an ability with fast breaks that it made me really nervous,” Eagles coach Eileen Barrett said. “We’ve had so many games where the odds have been stacked against us and we always pull through. I don’t know how they do it sometimes.”

Dingman had three goals and two assists and Carfagna added two goals for DeSales, which finished 14-7 and had been seeking its second consecutive state title. Abby Reagan made 11 saves.

“We gave up some what I would call easy goals and we had to claw our way back. It was too big a hole in a game like this,” Stallions coach Joe Finotti said. “The girls gave it their best and we came up a little short.”

—Dave Purpura

