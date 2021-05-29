Boys Tennis: Gahanna's Carpico, New Albany doubles team win state titles

MASON – The Division I state boys tennis tournament belonged to central Ohio.

At Lindner Family Tennis Center on May 29, Gahanna Lincoln sophomore Brandon Carpico captured the singles championship and the New Albany team of seniors Devin Boyer and Ryan Mudre won the doubles title.

Settling for a state runner-up finish was the Columbus Academy doubles team of seniors Jack Madison and Arie Tuckerman in Division II.

The doubles title was the second for Boyer, who also won in 2018 with Nathan Jose.

He and Mudre, who was a two-time state singles qualifier before Eagles coach Marc Thomas elected to have the two team up for this year’s postseason, beat Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit’s Ben Cors and Caleb Miller 6-3, 6-3 in a semifinal.

Then in the championship match against Mason’s Sam King and Akshay Joshi, Mudre and Boyer won 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

“They’re mentally tough,” Thomas said. “It was one of those things (heading into the postseason) where I thought we would be in a good position to win (the state title). It doesn’t happen very often.”

Mudre is a Tennessee-Chattanooga commit who played first singles much of the regular season.

“Doubles is definitely a different game,” he said. “I feel like Devin’s really crafty at the net and I’m good at the baseline, and we can go both ways.”

Boyer, who has committed to Cleveland State, will be competing along with his team in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association state tournament May 30.

“This feels great,” he said. “It’s fun being on the court with (Mudre). I’ve known Ryan since I was really little. We’ve grown up together and we’re also great friends.”

Carpico opened the second day of state competition by beating Cleveland St. Ignatius’ Nate Day 6-4, 6-4. He then beat Mason’s Vignesh Gogineni 6-4, 6-3 for the championship.

Gogineni, a junior, is a Yale commit who earned a state doubles runner-up finish in 2019.

“I figured he was going to come out really strong because he’s obviously a really good player,” said Carpico, who is the first singles state champion from Gahanna. “I was told my first-serve percentage was over 80 percent, which is huge against somebody like him. It feels awesome.”

Madison and Tuckerman beat Lexington’s Ryan Mecurio and Ross Drlik 6-1, 6-0 in a semifinal and won the first set of the final against Pepper Pike Orange’s Josh Nwaozuzu and Chika Nwaozuzu but lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. They also were the state runners-up in 2019.

Madison has been playing for the last several weeks with a hernia and has been serving underhanded.

“The last seven to 10 days things have started to click for them and they were starting to peak at the right time,” Academy coach Marc Wurtzman said. “(Madison) gave it his all. He’s got an unbelievable mental game and had Arie beside him to help him through. He had some creative plays to try to hold serves and had to play unconventionally on his serves. I thought Orange did a good job of playing the big points well and were real athletic and aggressive.”

