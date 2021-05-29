Track & Field: Watterson, Eastmoor, Bexley excel at Division II boys regional meet

Watterson’s Max Latshaw and Cris Kubatko finished in the top two spots in the 3,200 meters to help the Eagles boys team place second in the Division II regional track and field meet that concluded May 29 Lexington.

The Eagles scored 47 points to finish behind Sandusky Perkins (77). Eastmoor Academy was one point behind to finish third and Bexley (42) was fourth as 40 teams scored.

Latshaw won the 3,200 in 9 minutes, 39.05 seconds and Kubatko was next in 9:46.51. Columbus Academy’s Luke Nester was third in 9:49.54.

“I heard (the fans) cheering for (Kubatko), so I knew he was close, but I never looked back so I wasn’t sure exactly where he was,” Latshaw said. “I really wanted this and I have trained for this for a long time. It’s a great feeling to get this.”

Nester won the 1,600 (4:23.7) and Watterson’s Will Garey was second (4:25.06).

“It’s tough, but it’s rewarding (running both the 1,600 and 3,200),” said Nester, whose team finished 14th (16). “After that mile I was pretty tired. I just wanted to make it through this (3,200) race. I was in fifth and sixth most of the race, so I knew I could pull it off in that last 500 and get up into third. The plan worked out pretty well, so I'm excited.”

Watterson also was runner-up in the 3,200 relay (8:08.18) with Latshaw, Kubatko, Max Hall and Garey.

Bexley’s Mason Louis won the 400 (49.43), placed second in the 200 (22.79) and finished fourth in the 100 (11.32). He also joined Spencer Stevenson, William Petry and Nicholas Eddy on the third-place 1,600 relay (3:26.84).

“It was a cold, windy day, but I’m more hungry now because I have someone to go get,” Louis said. “The 400 is my best event, and I wanted to make sure people knew I was here.”

Stevenson won the 800 in 1:57.09, a personal-best effort.

“I have been dropping time for the last few weeks since the (MSL-Ohio Division) meet (May 11 and 14 at Whitehall),” Stevenson said. “Every time you race, you can’t be satisfied. I want to get under (1:57). I’m happy with the result, but I’m not happy with where I am.”

Isaiah Pressley was second in the 400 (50.99) to lead Eastmoor. He also was on the second-place 1,600 relay (3:25.58) with Kalani Booker, Larenz Lacking and Christian Monroe, who was fourth in the 200 (23.11).

Jaelen Valdez, Lacking, Cameron Foster and Monroe were on the third-place 400 relay (44.09), and Devin Lloyd, Preston Davis, Dominick Lloyd and Booker comprised the third-place 3,200 relay (8:10.64).

Hartley’s Trey Saunders was runner-up in the 100 (11.26) as the Hawks tied for 25th (8).

Daishawn Gossett was third in the 300 hurdles (39.68) as Centennial tied for 30th (6).

The top four finishers in each event advanced to state June 4 and 5 at Pickerington North. Also, two at-large state berths were awarded for each event based on times and distances statewide.

Only two girls from the ThisWeek coverage area advanced as one of the top four at regional.

Academy’s Regan Cornelius was third in the 3,200 (program-record 11:25.88), and Columbus South’s Spiritual Wilson Foster Wright was fourth in the 400 (58.38).

Columbus School for Girls was 28th (8), South tied for 29th (7) and Academy tied for 31st (6) behind champion Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (71) as 38 teams scored.

