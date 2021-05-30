Boys Tennis: New Albany finishes second, Columbus Academy places third in OTCA state tourney

ThisWeek group

DIVISION I

Trailing on four of five courts early in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Division I state final May 30, the New Albany boys tennis team rebounded and came agonizingly close to its first team state championship.

The host Eagles ultimately fell just short, losing 3-2 to Mason in a match that took almost three hours and came down to third singles, where the Comets’ Eric Tang edged freshman Ben Bilenko 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

“We didn’t go away. We competed. We did exactly what I expected us to do and put ourselves back in a position to win,” coach Marc Thomas said. “Ben played his heart out. He played great. I was really proud of what Ben did today. It was a match between the two best teams in the state and all you can ask for is to have experiences like this, a chance to play in these matches.”

Also against Mason, Ryan Mudre defeated Akshan Joshi 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Dhruv Chavan and Declan Freedhoff used a dominant third set to beat Anish Gangavaram and Atharva Roo 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 and sustain the Eagles’ title hopes.

Devin Boyer lost to Vignesh Gogineni 6-2, 6-0 at first singles, and the first doubles team of Halen Hamstead and Kaan Odabas fell to Sam King and Vamshi Singidi 6-4, 6-0.

New Albany, which finished 16-4, also was state runner-up in 2017 and 2018 and finished third in 2016 and 2019.

The Eagles edged Hunting Valley University School 3-2 in a semifinal earlier May 30. That match came down to second doubles, where Chavan and Freedhoff defeated Sohum Kapadia and Cole Kirchick 7-6, 7-6.

Boyer swept Dean Kirchick 6-4, 6-2 and Mudre beat Nathan Mu 6-2, 6-3. Bilenko fell to Spencer Krantz 6-1, 6-2 and at first doubles, Hamstead and Odabas lost to Ben Martin and Rohan Sethy 6-4, 6-1.

On May 29, Boyer and Mudre won the doubles title in the Division I state individual tournament.

—Dave Purpura

DIVISION II

Columbus Academy closed the season on a positive note, beating Lexington 3-1 in the Division II OTCA state tournament consolation match May 30 at Reynoldsburg.

The Vikings, who lost to Pepper Pike Orange 3-1 in a semifinal earlier in the day, finished 17-6.

Academy was playing in its first state team tournament since 2016.

“It was a great team effort today,” coach Marc Wurtzman said. “By the end of the season, the chemistry was good. Everyone was playing at their peak form; we reached our potential. We gave Orange all they could handle and played really well against Lexington. I was extremely happy to give these kids the opportunity to compete for the school and be in such a high-competitive environment. I’m proud of them.”

Against Lexington, winners for the Vikings were Jack Madison 6-0, 6-3 at first singles, Arie Tuckerman 6-4, 6-0 at second singles and Ryan Panley 6-1, 6-3 at third singles.

Panley won 6-3, 6-1 at second singles against Orange.

Orange beat Cincinnati Indian Hill 3-2 in the championship match.

On May 29, Madison and Tuckerman were runners-up in doubles in the Division II state individual tournament.

—Frank DiRenna

