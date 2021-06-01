Girls Lacrosse: Watterson Eagles fall short in Division II state semifinal

CENTERVILLE – Making its first appearance in the state tournament, the Watterson girls lacrosse team bounced back from an early three-goal deficit to take the lead late in the first half against Cincinnati Mariemont.

The Eagles dug themselves into a five-goal hole in the second half and nearly rallied again, but that deficit proved to be too much as they lost 14-13 in a Division II state semifinal June 1 at Centerville.

Watterson finished 17-6 while Mariemont improved to 18-3.

Mariemont, which also beat the Eagles 9-5 on April 16, will play Rocky River for the championship at 10 a.m. June 5 at Ohio Wesleyan.

“We finally played our game toward the end,” Watterson coach Eileen Barrett said. “We came out a little slow at the start, but (my players) surprise me every day in the best way. With four minutes to go, I was thinking we could still win this. They have a heart like no other.”

Carly Henry gave Watterson a 6-5 lead with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half on an unassisted goal, but Mariemont scored twice before halftime to lead 7-6.

The Warriors increased the advantage to 11-7 before Watterson’s Zoe Coleman scored back-to-back goals, making it 11-9 with 14:08 remaining.

Mariemont then increased the advantage to 14-9.

“After I scored a couple, they started face-guarding me and that threw us off a little bit, but we’re used to it,” Coleman said. “We did our best.”

Kate Geswein scored with 4:33 to go to cut it to 14-10 and Makenna Twombley made it 14-11 on an unassisted goal with 3:46 remaining.

Geswein added two more goals, the last one coming with 1:52 left, but the Warriors held the ball for most of the rest of the game.

Coleman finished with five goals to lead the Eagles.

“I’m so proud of them,” Barrett said.

