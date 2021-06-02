Boys Lacrosse: ‘Crummy second half’ dooms Watterson in Division II state semifinal

CENTERVILLE – Trailing by two goals and with limited opportunities throughout the second half, the Watterson boys lacrosse team couldn’t gain control of the ball midway through the final period of a Division II state semifinal June 2.

Cincinnati Mariemont made the Eagles pay, with Sam Ciolino scoring with 5 minutes, 31 seconds left for a three-goal lead that Watterson couldn’t recover from in an 11-8 loss at Centerville.

The Eagles, who also lost to Mariemont 8-5 on April 17, finished 14-7 while the Warriors improved to 15-5 and will play for the title June 5.

“We got off to a good start but just had a crummy second half just for whatever it’s worth,” Eagles coach Chris Sauter said. “I don’t think they really did anything that knocked us off our offensive rhythm or anything like that. We just didn’t make the plays we needed to make.”

Jack Henry gave the Eagles an early 1-0 lead with the first of his five goals and Andrew Bettendorf made it 2-0. Chris Sauter Jr. and Henry scored one goal apiece in the second quarter, and Watterson took a 4-2 lead into halftime.

After Mariemont tied it at 4 early in the third quarter, Henry scored with 10:07 left in the period, but the 5-4 advantage was the last time Watterson would lead.

Ciolino scored with 8:45 to go in the third to make it 6-5, and the Warriors led 7-6 heading into the fourth.

Watterson cut a three-goal deficit to 9-7 on a score by Henry with 4:12 remaining, but Boden Gall scored back-to-back goals to give his team an 11-7 advantage.

“They really had the game in their control the first time we played them and we traded punches here today,” coach Sauter said. “They’ve got some all-star players on that team, some real seasoned veterans.”

