Girls Lacrosse: Dublin Coffman, New Albany to play for Division I state title

MASON – Entrenched in a close game with Loveland during its first appearance in a state semifinal, the Dublin Coffman girls lacrosse team leaned on its preparation and growing confidence.

The Shamrocks, who beat five-time defending state champion Upper Arlington to win their first regional title, scored a pair of goals late in the fourth quarter to seize control on their way to a 9-7 victory June 2 at Mason.

The win improved Coffman’s record to 17-5 and advanced it to the Division I state championship game June 5 against New Albany at Ohio Wesleyan.

“We fought through the whole time,” sophomore attacker Kate Tyack said. “We’ve been training for this. The last few minutes is what you train for the whole season. We were willing to fight for that win. We stayed on each other’s sides and never got mad at each other.”

Loveland, which finished 17-5 and also was making its first state semifinal appearance, led 2-1 midway through the first half before the Shamrocks scored four consecutive goals.

The Tigers got back to within 5-4 by halftime but Bailey Morris made it 6-4 with 22 minutes, 53 seconds remaining and then added her third goal with 18:35 to go for a 7-5 lead.

After Loveland cut it to 7-6 with 15:51 left, Tyack scored her third goal of the game with 8:39 to go and Amanda Bailey added her second with 5:48 left to seal it.

Coffman used senior Olivia Shafer in goal in the first half and sophomore Kiara Jose in goal during the second half to support a defense led by senior Abbie Elliott.

“We settled down a lot, played our game and our defense stepped up big,” Shamrocks coach Michael Murphy said. “The girls continue to believe. They dug deep. We controlled the ball. All the credit in the world to Loveland, but give it up for our defense.”

Coffman lost to New Albany 15-4 on May 6.

“They beat us early in the season and they’re another great team,” Murphy said. “They’ve been in the state championship and we’re just excited to have an opportunity to play them and having our kids bring their best.”

New Albany 12, Hudson 6

Abby Cole and Katie Kaucheck each scored three goals as the Eagles took the lead for good midway through the first half and held off Hudson in a state semifinal at Uniontown Green.

Mary Carson and Bridget Driscoll both scored twice for New Albany, which improved to 20-3 and reached its third consecutive state final. The Eagles will seek their first state championship since 2013, when they were in Division II, and fifth overall.

Four of the Eagles’ goals were from free position.

“Our defense played unbelievable. They were brick walls and played personal in the best way possible, making sure of all their assignments and stepping out,” New Albany coach Elaina Enich said. “We were capitalizing on every chance we had (offensively). Hudson is a great team and they played lights-out, but we were able to take it one-on-one with them and put it in the back of the net. It’s something we’ve been practicing a lot so it’s good that it’s finally falling into place at the right time.”

Cassidy Clapham and Ellie McClelland added one goal apiece for New Albany, which had lost to Hudson 11-7 in the second game of the season March 26, and goalie Aubrey Bagenstose made 12 saves.

—Dave Purpura

