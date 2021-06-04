Track & Field: Hilliard Davidson’s Jack De Francesco, central Ohio contingent soar at state

After placing sixth in the pole vault in the Division I regional boys track and field meet May 26 at Pickerington North, Hilliard Davidson junior Jack De Francesco was uncertain of his fate for state.

The top four regional finishers earned automatic berths, with two at-large berths also awarded based on the top heights statewide.

De Francesco earned an at-large berth along with Olentangy Orange’s Kaleb Cramblett and took advantage of his opportunity by placing second at state June 4 at Hilliard Darby. He easily topped his outdoor program record of 15 feet, 6 inches by clearing 16-6 to finish behind Cincinnati Turpin’s Paul Signorelli (16-10).

“It was a little rough performing poorly at regional,” De Francesco said. “It was on the line (and I was wondering) am I even going to get to be here, and I just wanted to come out here and show I belonged here and I’m glad I got the opportunity.”

Orange’s Jonathan Petersen finished third (16-2), Thomas Worthington’s Luka Srsic was fourth (15-10) and Olentangy Berlin’s Luke Walden tied for sixth (15-0).

The Dublin Coffman and Davidson girls 3,200 relays finished second and third, respectively, behind Mentor (9 minutes, 4.73 seconds).

“It feels amazing,” said Kylie Feeney, who anchored Coffman’s relay (9:07.91). “I wasn’t 100 percent sure (about the race), but I really wanted to help my team and do whatever I could to do for them.”

She was joined by Abigail Scherer, Olivia Oiler and Kasey Stammen.

“It’s so deep, especially in Ohio in this event,” said Lindsay Stull, who anchored Davidson’s relay (9:12.49). “We just really wanted to go in and see how well we could compete and see how it turned out on the day.”

She was joined by Caitlyn Jones, Dillion Sweetman and Keagan Gehring.

The Pickerington Central boys 3,200 relay, which won the event in 2019, finished third (7:49.46) behind first-place West Chester Lakota West (7:47.48).

“It’s been very exciting putting everything together, this being my last year and doing it with the guys that I’ve been with since junior high,” said Garner Wallace, who led off the relay. “It’s just awesome being up there finishing off the year like this.”

Wallace, who will play football at Northwestern, was joined by Charles Balko, Gavin Kelly and Jailen Wills. Wallace and Wills were part of the 2019 relay.

Bexley’s Sydnie Smith finished second in the discus (131-10), Darby’s Alex Smith was second in the long jump (23-7 ¼), Darby’s Cameron McNeil was fourth in the shot put (58-4 ¾), Central’s Kwabena Asamoah was seventh in the shot put (54-10 ¾) and Gahanna’s Faith Hunter was seventh in the high jump (5-4).

Check back for updates from Division II and Division III.

