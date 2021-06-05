Track & Field: Pickerington North boys, Gahanna girls, Westerville Central's Braun shine at state

Two teams accustomed to winning hardware, the Pickerington North boys and the Gahanna Lincoln girls, did so again in the Division I state track and field meet June 5 at Hilliard Darby.

Individually, there was no bigger boys star than Westerville Central junior Justin Braun.

In the boys meet, which began June 4, Pickerington North scored 43 points to win its second championship in six seasons while Westerville Central scored 30 to finish second as Braun won three individual events. Canal Winchester was fifth (24), Darby placed seventh (19) and Pickerington Central tied for eighth (18).

Braun captured titles in the 100 meters (10.47 seconds), 200 (21.13) and 400 (46.14), with his time in the 100 tying a state-meet record.

“I knew it was going to be hard, but I was saying, ‘I can do this,’ ” Braun said. “I feel great. I knew if I got out on these guys that I’m strong enough. I’m happy.”

Pickerington North, which also has been a state runner-up three times, had its 800 relay of Daylon Duncan, Carl Allen II, Zemen Siyoum and Steven McElroy finish first (1:25.96), with McElroy also placing second in the 200 (21.5) and third in the 400 (47.86) and Siyoum finishing third in the 110 hurdles (14.46).

“We all kind of jumped on Steve and Zemen’s back,” North coach Dave Spring said.

Also winning a boys title was Dublin Jerome’s Silas Kayuha in the 110 hurdles (14.36), a week after he finished third in the regional meet.

“This was probably the best start I’ve ever had,” Kayuha said. “I tried to find a second gear and pull it out.”

Finishing as state runners-up in the boys meet were the Gahanna 400 relay (41.72) and 800 relay (1:26.38) and Canal Winchester’s Korbin Martino in the 400 (47.04). Pickerington Central’s Troy Lane was third in the 100 (10.78), Hilliard Davidson’s Connor Ackley was third in the 1,600 (4:13.45) and Canal Winchester was fourth in the 400 relay (42.11) and 800 relay (1:27.03).

Gahanna scored 36 points in the girls meet to finish second behind Mentor (70), with Watterson placing third (33) and Davidson tying for eighth (16). Since 2015, Gahanna has won two titles and finished second three times.

Leading the way for the Lions was Camden Bentley, who won the 300 hurdles (43.18) and was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (14.15) in addition to running on the third-place 800 relay (1:40.51).

“It feels like a dream,” Bentley said.

Bentley lost to her club teammate and best friend, Marissa Saunders from Westerville South, in the 100 hurdles (14.05).

“My block start was probably my best part of the race,” Saunders said. “(Bentley and I have) trained together. I wanted to (beat her) but I’m proud of her.”

Finishing first for Watterson were its 800 relay of Cailin O’Reilly, Grace Jenkins, Anna Kessler and Sydney Workman (1:39.69) and its 1,600 relay of Jordan Morales, O’Reilly, Erin Connors and Jenkins (3:50.1).

Also capturing individual titles were Gahanna’s Alyssa Shope in the 3,200 (10:32.42) and Davidson’s Lindsay Stull in the 800 (2:10.35).

Grove City’s Esther-Faith Henn was runner-up in the seated 400 (1:30.8) and seated 800 (3:25.97) and fourth in the seated 100 (27.81).

Pickerington Central’s 400 relay was second (48.21), as was Olentangy’s Sydney Burrs in the 300 hurdles (44.17).

Finishing third was Pickerington North’s Amara Okpalaoka in the long jump (18-2 1/4), and placing fourth were Pickerington North’s Mayson Bates in the 100 hurdles (14.9), Thomas Worthington’s Carina Napoleon in the 800 (2:12.42) and the Watterson 400 relay (48.3).

DIVISION II

In the Division II boys state meet at Pickerington North, Bexley’s Mason Louis won the 400 (47.54), placed third in the 100 (11.16) and finished fifth in the 200 (22.46).

His performance helped Bexley tie for seventh (20) behind champion Peninsula Woodridge (43).

Finishing second was Centennial’s Daishawn Gossett in the 300 hurdles (38.69), with Eastmoor Academy’s Isaiah Pressley fifth in the 400 (49.33), Watterson’s Max Latshaw fifth in the 3,200 (9:40.69) and Columbus Academy’s Luke Nester seventh in the 1,600 (4:23.15).

In the girls meet, Columbus South’s Spiritual Wilson Foster Wright was eighth in the 400 (57.8).

DIVISION III

The Africentric boys team won another event during the final day of the Division III state meet June 5 at Westerville North.

The Nubians’ 800 relay of Kaylin Spence, Justin Fudge, Josiah Smith and Daniel Wagner finished first in 1:29.57. On June 4, Fudge won the long jump with an effort of 21-11.

Fudge, DeAngelo Fuller, Spence and Wagner were on the eighth-place 400 relay (44.36) as Africentric tied Grandview for sixth (21) behind champion Minster (41) as 63 teams scored.

The Bobcats had two athletes earn all-state honors in three events on the second day. Collin Haj Abed was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (14.94), and Derek Amicon placed fourth in the 1,600 (4:20.64) and sixth in the 800 (1:57.56).

For the girls, Worthington Christian’s 800 relay of Briana Plummer, Maria Klausman, Grace Hall and Audrey Mousa placed eighth in 1:46.32. The Warriors tied for 58th (1) behind champion West Liberty-Salem (53) as 63 teams scored.

