Men's Basketball: Columbus Condors playing for injured teammate A.J. Davis

Having its inaugural season come to a premature end in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has sharpened the resolve of the Columbus Condors men’s basketball team this year.

The Condors have had something else to play for over the past few weeks as well, namely one of their players, who was involved in a recent tragic situation.

On May 5, A.J. Davis pulled to the side of the road on Interstate 70 to give food to a homeless person when he was struck by a vehicle.

A Linden-McKinley graduate who helped the Panthers reach a Division II state semifinal in 2005 and went on to play for James Madison, Davis was one of the Condors’ top players a year ago when they played nine games.

He was averaging 17.5 points this season before the accident.

“We try to keep our heads knowing the situation is tough, but we just know when we come on the court that we’re playing for something more than ourselves,” said forward Richie Gordon, a former Western Carolina player from Chicago.

Davis continues to recover from his injuries and isn't expected to play again this season. However, he did attend a game in early June.

“Spiritually he’s good,” Gordon said.

The Condors compete in The Basketball League (TBL), which is considered a minor professional league and features 29 teams, including seven in the Midwest Division.

The Dayton Flight is the league's other Ohio team.

With their postseason about to start, the only regular-season games remaining for the Condors are both scheduled for June 25, when they’ll play host to the Indy Express and the Owensboro (Kentucky) Thoroughbreds.

The Condors won nine of their first 16 games, including six of their first eight after losing Davis.

“We were about to start a long homestand (in 2020) when the pandemic hit,” said Cody Ballard, a 2005 Mifflin graduate who played for Morehead State and South Carolina Aiken and serves as the Condors’ general manager in addition to playing guard. “We’ve got a lot of college guys, and we’ve been playing well this year. We’ve been playing for (Davis). We’re not taking it for granted because we realize that it’s more important than basketball.”

According to Ballard, many players who had been a part of the NBA G League have since joined The Basketball League this year. The G League, which is the NBA’s official minor league organization, played only a limited season in February and March.

After beginning its 2020 season in late January, the 2021 TBL season didn’t start until early April, with the playoffs set to begin in early July.

“We’re expecting to make the playoffs,” Ballard said. “There’s a lot of great players in this league right now.”

Through 16 games, Ballard, Gordon and Lancaster graduate Brett McKnight, a forward who played for Akron, all were averaging more than 20 points.

Other top players include Centennial graduate Elias Osborne, Olentangy Orange graduate Andy Bosley and Canton McKinley's Todd Brown, who played at Wright State. All three are guards.

The team is coached by Darrell Miller, a Northland graduate who served as an assistant at Otterbein for a decade and has coached in other professional leagues.

Gordon moved to Columbus, in part, to have an opportunity with the Condors.

“We play as a team,” he said. “We’ve all got talent. We all just every night come together, and I love it. Every (regular-season game) is a buildup for the playoffs. Honestly in this league, we’ve got to come out and play defense from the (start of the game) until the end of the game.”

Other area players include guard Jaylen Benton, who played for Northland and Westerville North and before playing for Youngstown State, and forward Aaron Jackson, a Gahanna graduate who played for Akron.

Also seeing action have been guards Courtney Pigram and Kenny Council and forward Khaleal McCormick. Pigram played for East Tennessee State, Council played for Rio Grande and McCormick played for Tiffin.

The Condors practice and play their games at the United Sports Center in the Linden area.

Bosley, who graduated from Orange in 2012 and went on to play for Lake Erie, teaches at Buckeye Middle School in Columbus City Schools.

Playing for the Condors provides him with an option to compete close to home.

“It’s a very competitive league,” Bosley said. “I just want to keep playing at a high level. Overseas isn’t going to work since I just had a baby and with my teaching career, so this league is a unique opportunity to still do basketball at a high level while still building my career here in Columbus as a teacher.

“We feel good. We’re playing a lot better defensively, playing with higher energy and playing with a purpose. We want to do as much as we can for A.J. and continue to win for him.”

