Looking back: School year creates indelible memories for central Ohio athletes, coaches

At 11:44 p.m. June 13, New Albany’s Brady Conley struck out Cincinnati Elder’s Jeremy Ward, walked off the mound at Canal Park in Akron, slammed his glove to the ground and embraced his teammates amid a dogpile as the Eagles celebrated a 6-5 win and their first Division I state title.

Rain earlier in the day and a 10-inning game in another baseball state final had delayed the Division I contest by 2 hours, 10 minutes, but the Eagles did not care.

After all spring sports teams across the state lost the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Conley’s final pitch both sealed the championship for his team and was the end of the 2020-21 high school athletic year.

A 10-month stretch that began Aug. 5 when boys and girls golf launched the fall portion of the schedule included a shortened football season, delayed starts for many winter teams because of COVID-19 protocols, quarantines for several teams spanning all three seasons and a long-awaited return to competition for spring sports.

“It’s awesome to be here now after we didn’t have a chance last year,” said New Albany catcher Brock Tibbitts, an Indiana recruit and honorable mention all-state honoree who also was the football team’s starting quarterback. “We came into the year not knowing what was going to happen, whether it would happen or it would be all over the place.”

Ten area teams and 46 individuals in eight sports, counting relays in swimming and track, won state championships.

“I think we learned just how precious every moment we had together was. This whole year, you didn’t know what to expect from day to day. We tried to take advantage of being together as much as possible,” Grandview Heights girls soccer coach Bre Dominach said. “Sometimes I can’t process the fact that we were able to do it. We were lucky that we didn’t have to quarantine or sit some players.”

All fall and spring sports teams except football were granted full seasons, barring quarantines for given teams or individual players. Attendance was limited to families or other close relatives for most events until late in the spring, when the end of COVID-related restrictions across the state meant attendance restrictions were lifted as well.

Football teams played six games before all teams were eligible to make the postseason for the first time. Teams could play additional regular-season games, up to no more than the usual total of 10, after being eliminated from the playoffs.

The football state championship games wrapped up the weekend before Thanksgiving rather than the first weekend in December.

“Everybody was happy to be playing, but there was certainly that missing element of having a packed stadium, a student section,” Westerville South football coach Matthew Christ said. “I know we really appreciated having our band at every home game. I felt like that brought some normalcy back to it, but we’re definitely, fingers crossed, hoping it’s going to feel like normal Friday nights in Ohio here in a couple of months.”

New Albany boys soccer coach Johnny Ulry said a close call entering the Division I district tournament nearly stopped the team's run to the state final before it started.

“With contract tracing, we were down to 14 players. We had a situation where if one player had tested positive, we would have had to forfeit our first-round game,” Ulry said. “This time last year, we were training in pods without a ball. We had to be creative. How do we get fit and on the same page without using a ball?

“At the end of the day, you have to give credit to all these athletic directors. What a year for them to manage all the ups and downs. They deserve recognition. That is far beyond their (expected) job duties.”

When Franklin County issued a stay-at-home advisory in mid-November that lasted until Dec. 18, the OCC postponed the start of winter league competition until that date. Most teams in surrounding counties played non-league games in the interim, but Pickerington, located in Fairfield County with a sliver of its district crossing into Franklin, abided by Franklin’s order.

Columbus City League teams were not allowed to compete until late January.

“For a while, I think we weren’t sure what was going to happen. We practiced for a while and wondered if we’d ever have a season,” Worthington Kilbourne gymnast Emily Mosic said. “That shutdown we had in the beginning of December really had us freaked out. We’re so glad we got to compete.”

Upper Arlington swimmer Caroline Porterfield said she sharpened her focus to get through a postseason that included a district meet Feb. 21 at Bowling Green without fans and state five days later at Branin Natatorium in Canton with reduced attendance. Porterfield, a Georgia Tech commit, shared the 50-yard freestyle championship with teammate Riley Huddleston.

“I just got behind the blocks at Bowling Green and Canton and smiled and told myself something special was about to happen,” Porterfield said. “Once you’re in the water, all of that goes away. Nothing else matters. It’s just you and the people next to you.”

Olentangy football coach Mark Solis said this spring and summer brought a return to normality, adding he and his staff do not plan to revisit any of the protocols they had to enforce last summer.

“The accessibility we have now … that we did not have last year because of the protocols, procedures and all the rules we had to follow is huge. It makes you appreciate what we used to have versus what we went through,” Solis said. “We have a routine and method to go about doing things. What our kids appreciated more than anything was just the opportunity to play.”

In the wake of the pandemic, Canal Winchester girls basketball coach Mark Chapman plans to place increased emphasis on mental health among his players.

“Before last year, you assumed the kids were showing up all right. I didn’t spend as much time on the mental aspect as I wish I would have,” he said. “Making sure they’re doing well on a daily basis outside basketball is something we’re going to stay on top of.”

IN THEIR WORDS

Athletes and coaches from across central Ohio reflected on their experiences, in and out of competition, from the 2020-21 school year. Here are some of their thoughts:

“We already have a close group of girls. It did make us learn to value basketball and being together.”

–Bexley girls basketball coach Brycen Baugh

“We were able to put more trust in our athletes and watch them blossom as leaders. Coaches are naturally control freaks and this year you couldn’t be that way. It turned out to be one of the best things that I have learned in my coaching career.”

–Hilliard Darby boys track and field coach Matthew Fox

“I never really realized how much I had cared for those random people on the team that aren’t my best friends, those people that I train with day in, day out that you still see. (I was) kind of thinking about them a lot more than I have in the past, not just about them but their families as well.”

–Reynoldsburg boys swimmer Nate Gaver

“We weren’t able to hang out, go to dinner or do any of the team-bonding activities that we could have done in the past. We were still close despite not being able to do those things. There is a bond between people when they are facing similar bonds and circumstances.”

–Central Crossing tennis coach Cody Hawkins

“It made me a stronger person, I would say. We were already off for months and seeing everybody else getting to play besides the Columbus City League, it made me a stronger person once we were able to play and go after everybody harder.”

–Africentric girls basketball player Maliyah Johnson

“Game times were often the only time that felt normal through the entire school year.”

–Hartley girls basketball and softball player Kami Kortokrax

“There’s a lot we can do just in terms of team building and just with Zoom, for example, with some of the technological tools that we were forced to adapt to. I wouldn’t be surprised if some things didn’t come back, but then again us coaches are creatures of habit, so it’s tough to get away from some old habits even with one year without them.”

–Columbus Academy football coach Robin Miller

“This year taught a great lesson about how valuable time is.”

–Pickerington Central girls cross country and lacrosse athlete Grace Osborn

“It was kind of weird being in school sometimes and we had to take school buses (to events) this year, which was fine, instead of vans. … Sometimes there really wasn’t anything to do except practice.”

–Dublin Jerome boys golfer Brett Podobinski

“COVID was either going to make you stronger or weaker and we felt an obligation to get our athletes stronger through this and help them navigate through these uncharted waters. We made a real strong commitment to our team culture. We wanted them to make sure they knew there was a home for them.”

–Watterson boys lacrosse coach Chris Sauter

“I was real skeptical (about what the season would look like) but I was positive for the kids because I saw the seniors that were juniors last year and I didn’t want to lose another season. We did a lot of positive and great things in a matter of three months.”

–Centennial boys track and field coach Bobby Witcher