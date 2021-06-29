Awards show June 30 to honor central Ohio's top high school athletes

We made it, and it’s time to celebrate.

After high school sports successfully navigated through a year of uncertainty, ThisWeek Community News is ready to honor the achievements of the top athletes, coaches and teams in its coverage area.

For the second year in a row, the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards show will be held online because of the pandemic and will feature celebrity award-presenters and hosts.

The event is 8 p.m. June 30 and available at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio. The show also is available on YouTube for watching on a smart TV.

In all, 330 athletes from 30 sports will be honored, and an Athlete of the Year will be named for each sport. In addition, an overall Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year and Team of the Year will be named.

“I loved it so much,” recent Columbus Academy graduate Sydni Ratliff said of last year’s awards ceremony. “It was so nice that they were able to do it last year even though there was COVID. I look forward to it.

“Even though I've won a lot of things, I remember last year I was glued to my chair waiting for the results on my TV screen. I look forward to everything that I can possibly win. Every award is so nice, and I’m so grateful. I love every moment of it.”

Ratliff was named Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year the last two years and again is a finalist.

Cayden Dougherty, a recent graduate of Worthington Kilbourne, is a finalist in football and boys lacrosse. He said just getting to this point was a tremendous feat.

“I’m blessed,” he said of being a finalist in two sports. “It’s just been a crazy year with all this COVID stuff. I didn’t really know what to expect this season, but I’m just glad we got to play and do what we could with it.”

Tasos Cook, a recent graduate of Westerville Central and a finalist for Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year, noted the style of the ceremony.

“It’s a great honor (to be a finalist),” he said. “It’s something I should be proud of, and I feel like I’ve worked for it.

“There are some big-time role models presenting the awards.”

Celebrities who will announce the Athletes of the Year for each sport covered by ThisWeek include: Aaron Rodgers, football; Kevin Garnett, basketball; Chipper Jones, baseball; Jennie Finch, softball; Paul Rabil, lacrosse; Kyle Snyder, wrestling; Alex Morgan, soccer; Amanda Magadan, field hockey; Martin St. Louis, hockey; Michael Johnson, track and field; Chris Barnes, bowling; Laurie Hernandez, gymnastics; Dean Karnazes, cross country; Martina Navratilova, tennis; Kerri Walsh Jennings, volleyball; Ryan Palmer, golf; and Katie Ledecky, swimming and diving.

TV sports broadcasters Laura Rutledge and Desmond Howard will host the show.

As a veteran of the awards shows and knowing this is her last one, Ratliff offered some advice for first-time nominees.

“Really enjoy it because I know, for me, high school went really fast,” she said. “And four banquets, that’s even crazy to think about so I would enjoy every moment of it. Win or lose, just be really appreciative and grateful that you were even nominated and there.”

The sponsors are Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s franchisee RCO Limited.

