Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Super 6 field hockey finalists announced

The members of ThisWeek’s Super 6 field hockey team didn’t just excel as individuals. According to their coaches, they made their teammates better.

One of the honorees will be selected as the team’s Captain – our field hockey Athlete of the Year. That honor will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 7 p.m. July 8.

Finalists in all 10 fall sports should register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio. The finalists for boys golf, girls golf, girls tennis, boys cross country and girls cross country previously were announced. Next week, we will announce the Super 12 for boys soccer.

Below is the Super 6 for field hockey:

Bella Avila, Thomas Worthington

The senior attacker was a mainstay for the Cardinals for four seasons.

A two-time all-state player, Avila helped Thomas reach the state tournament in each of her first three years, and as a freshman scored the only goal in the 2017 championship game against Columbus Academy.

Avila led Thomas in scoring this past season, finishing with 21 goals and 18 assists as the Cardinals went 17-2 overall and won the COFHL-West Division at 8-0. They lost 2-1 to eventual state champion Watterson in a district final.

“Of all the seasons that she made the most impact on our team, I’d definitely say it was this season,” coach Terri Simonetti Frost said. “Bella is a true competitor and a fighter and is one of the strongest players I’ve had come through Thomas Worthington.”

Regan Cornelius, Columbus Academy

The senior midfielder capped her prep career by being named all-state and first-team all-COFHL-East for the fourth consecutive season.

Cornelius helped lead the Vikings to a state semifinal, where they lost 1-0 in double overtime to eventual champion Watterson to finish 18-2.

She finished her career with 67 goals, 46 assists, 422 steals and 366 interceptions.

“Regan is the quintessential player,” coach Anne Horton said. “Her hard work and commitment to success is seen in her play. Her ability to cut through the opponents’ defense is done with precision and craftsmanship.

“She leads by example, always giving her best in practice and during games. The fact that for the past four years she has managed cross country and field hockey with such grace says so much for Regan.”

Mollie Estepp, Thomas Worthington

A two-time all-state player, the senior midfielder was a key component in the Cardinals’ success the last four years.

This past season, Estepp had 20 goals and 10 assists to help the Cardinals finish 17-2 overall and win the COFHL-West at 8-0.

Thomas also won two tournament games before falling 2-1 in a district final to eventual state champion Watterson.

“Mollie is one of the best leaders and players I’ve had come through Thomas Worthington,” Simonetti Frost said. “She’s a dependable center mid, holding strong in the middle to feed the ball out in different directions to beat opponents and generate offense.”

Thomas won the state title in 2017 and lost in state semifinals in 2018 and 2019.

Molly Griffith, Watterson

According to coach Janet Baird, this junior midfielder, who helped the Eagles win the state championship, has the “highest field hockey IQ on the (Watterson) team and in Ohio.”

After missing most of her sophomore season with a back injury, Griffith had eight goals and 19 assists while earning first-team all-league and all-state honors as Watterson went 18-3. She assisted on the first goal in a 3-0 win over Hudson in the state final.

“She’s just a super-smart player who sees the field better than anyone both defensively and offensively,” Baird said. “At the beginning of her sophomore year, which was her second year on varsity, she suffered a stress fracture in her back. … She spent the entire offseason working on her own (and) came back this year with a vengeance.”

Alex Picolo, Watterson

While leading the Eagles to an 18-3 finish that included their fourth state championship, the senior attacker recorded 26 goals and seven assists.

A four-year letterwinner, Picolo was first-team all-league and all-state for the second consecutive season. She’s also a three-time academic all-state honoree.

Picolo also had 26 goals and seven assists in 2019.

“Alex has the heart of a lion,” Baird said. “She just refused this year to say or think anything other than a championship. She suffered greatly in the last two years (when we lost in a) district (final) and learned that sometimes there is pain in the path. I truly admire the fight in her to come back as a senior and bring the team together.”

Bella Thompson, New Albany

A four-year starting goalie, Thompson helped lead the Eagles to 43 wins – including 14 in each of the last two seasons – and the program’s first district-final appearances.

Thompson was named all-state as New Albany went a program-best 14-4-1 overall as well as 6-2 in the COFHL-East, losing 1-0 to Columbus Academy in a district final.

“(Thompson) helped set a standard of excellence for our program. … She kept us alive and ahead in many close, competitive games,” coach Marissa Weldon said. “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Bella since sixth grade, when I was New Albany's middle school coach, and got to witness her passion for the sport. Over the years, she became more committed and dedicated.”

