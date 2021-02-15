Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Super 12 girls soccer finalists announced

ThisWeek group

Their coaches are in agreement: ThisWeek’s Super 12 girls soccer honorees are team-first players.

One of the honorees will be named Captain – our girls soccer Athlete of the Year. That honor will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 7 p.m. July 8.

Finalists in all 10 fall sports should register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio. The finalists for boys golf, girls golf, girls tennis, boys cross country, girls cross country, field hockey and boys soccer previously were announced. To read bios for those athletes, visit ThisWeekSPORTS.com and click on the H.S. Sports Awards link.

Next week, we will announce the Super 12 for girls volleyball.

Below is the Super 12 for girls soccer:

Rachel Austin, Olentangy

Austin, a senior forward, had 14 goals and three assists to help lead the Braves to a Division I state runner-up finish.

The Youngstown State recruit, who was named first-team all-OCC-Cardinal Division and second team all-district, scored twice in a state semifinal victory.

Olentangy, which reached state for the first time, lost to Strongsville 3-1 in the championship game to finish 18-3-2.

“(Austin) did an excellent job of holding the ball up and distributing the ball to her teammates, which allowed the team to bring more players into the attack,” former Braves coach Earl Devanny said. “Her team play reflected her role as a vocal team captain. She also was a key leader in our various team bonding activities.”

Kylee Beinecke, Olentangy

Beinecke, a senior midfielder and Miami University recruit, recorded a team-leading 17 goals and 11 assists as the Braves reached the Division I state final after being seeded seventh in the district tournament.

Beinecke was named OCC-Cardinal Player of the Year as Olentangy went 5-0 in the league. She was first-team all-district as well as second-team all-state for the second consecutive season and finished her prep career with 40 goals.

“She’s developed into a very dangerous one-on-one attacker, helping to push the team forward with her flank play,” Devanny said. “She produced numerous game-winning goals in her career. She also is an excellent practice teammate, always pushing her teammates to be better.”

Jaimason Brooker, Olentangy Liberty

Despite being one of the area’s top scorers, Brooker’s skills go far beyond finding the back of the net.

“She made a huge impact on the field for us this season and was a key component of our success and turnaround,” coach Hillary Carter said. “Jaimason’s ball skills are top-notch. She’s fantastic with the ball at her foot and is not afraid to take on defenders. Her decision-making is excellent. … She was instrumental in creating chances for her teammates as well.”

The sophomore forward scored 24 goals, including nine multi-goal games, and was first-team all-OCC-Central as the Patriots improved from five victories in 2019 to 12-4-2 and a Division I district runner-up finish. She also was first-team all-district and second-team all-state.

Kelis Brown, New Albany

Brown, a senior forward and midfielder, had eight goals and 13 assists as the Eagles went 16-2-1 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Ohio, finishing first during their first season in the league.

The Oklahoma commit, who had 17 goals and seven assists as a junior, was first-team all-league, all-district and all-state.

New Albany lost in a shootout to Upper Arlington in a Division I district final.

“Kelis has been so instrumental to the growth of this program. She personifies what we are about,” coach Jared Dombrowski said. “Hard work, dedication on and off the field, role model and strong character, she embodies it all. She has been a leader in many aspects of this program. She (was) the workhorse and drive of our team that produced so much.”

Tori Haggit, Pickerington North

Haggit, a senior forward, scored 12 goals as the Panthers won a Division I district championship and finished 13-4-3.

The Western Michigan recruit and four-year letterwinner, who also had 10 goals and a team-leading 16 assists as a junior, was named first-team all-OCC-Ohio, first-team all-district and second-team all-state.

North lost to Watterson 2-1 (4-3 shootout) in a regional semifinal.

“Tori is extremely talented and is exciting to watch. She’s so versatile that she could be trusted to play about any position on the team,” coach Doug Peterson said, adding that Haggit increased her offense against a more challenging schedule. “She’s very creative and will be missed immensely, as her play made everyone around her better.”

Brooklyn Harris, New Albany

Harris, a senior forward, finished a strong but injury-shortened season with 32 goals and 18 assists as the Eagles won the OCC-Ohio championship and were the top seed for the Division I district tournament.

A USC commit, she was league and district Player of the Year and first-team all-state. She had 23 goals and 13 assists as a sophomore before missing her junior season because of a knee injury.

Harris was injured at the end of the 2020 regular season and missed the postseason.

“She is such an amazing talent and one that a coach rarely gets the chance to work with,” Dombrowski said. “She has grown so much and dealt with so much adversity while always coming out better. Despite her hardships, she has never been deterred.”

Jackie Norris, Pickerington North

Norris, a senior forward, led the Panthers in goals during each of her two seasons in the program and helped lead them to a Division I district championship as a senior.

An Indianapolis recruit, she had 15 goals as a senior after scoring 18 as a junior, when she also had nine assists. She was named first-team all-OCC-Ohio, first-team all-district and second-team all-state.

The Panthers went 13-4-3 and fell to Watterson 2-1 (4-3 shootout) in a regional semifinal.

“Jackie is an extremely hard worker and a goal-scoring machine. It’s what she loves to do and she does it very well,” Peterson said. “Jackie also is a tremendous leader by example. Her work ethic is phenomenal, which will serve her well in the future.”

Tayler Pierce, Grandview Heights

The senior forward had 20 goals and seven assists to finish her career with 167 points, eclipsing the program record of 162 set by 2016 graduate and former Super 12 captain Haley Rees.

Pierce, who will continue her career at Wittenberg, was first-team all-state, all-district and all-league, helping the Bobcats earn the top seed for the Division III district tournament. Grandview finished 13-3-3 overall, losing 1-0 to Columbus Academy in a district final, and tied Worthington Christian for second (5-1-2) in the MSL-Ohio behind Bexley (6-1-1).

“Tayler is the ultimate team player,” coach Bre Dominach said. “She’s never been one to be seeking out the spotlight, but her hard work and dedication to her sport and her teammates has been incredible. She’s done a lot of good things for the sport at Grandview.”

Amanda Poorbaugh, Olentangy Orange

The senior goalie allowed just nine goals in 20 games and had 12 shutouts, earning her second-team all-state, first-team all-district and OCC-Central Player of the Year honors.

The Penn State recruit holds the program records for shutouts in a season (13 in 2019) and career (29).

“The impact that Amanda has had on the program has been incredible,” coach Tim Lawrence said. “She’s such a special player. You look at the amount of time that she puts into training and the continued work to make herself better, and that’s why she’s going to Penn State.”

The Pioneers finished 14-3-3 overall, losing 1-0 to Olentangy in a Division I district final, and won their second consecutive league title, going 4-1 to finish ahead of runner-up Dublin Coffman (3-0-2).

Gabriella Rotolo, Watterson

A junior who saw action at midfielder and forward, Rotolo has started every game of her prep career while helping Watterson win two Division I district titles in three seasons.

She was first-team all-league and all-district last fall. She had 11 goals, including five game-winners, and eight assists as the Eagles went 17-3-1.

Rotolo helped the Eagles reach the state tournament as a freshman and earn a district runner-up finish as a sophomore.

“Gabriella has helped lead the 2020 edition of the Eagles … as one of the team’s two dominant midfielders,” coach Scott Dempsey said. “Her dedication and individual accomplishments (gave) the team its offensive direction this season and into the tournament.”

Katie Schiano, Columbus Academy

This forward and midfielder helped lead the Vikings to back-to-back Division III state semifinals.

Schiano, who will continue her career at Bucknell, had 11 goals and six assists as a senior to finish with 38 goals and 20 assists for her prep career. She was named first-team all-district and all-MSL-Ohio and second-team all-state.

Academy lost to Cincinnati Country Day 4-1 in a state semifinal after falling 4-2 to the same team last season.

“Katie's impact on our program has been immeasurable,” coach Matt Thompson said. “She’s fiercely competitive and always did whatever we needed her to do to give us the best chance to win – score goals, set up teammates, defend, head the ball. Always a focus of opposing teams, she’s one of the strongest players to come through our program.”

Addie Vaccari, Dublin Coffman

A key player throughout her prep career, this senior forward helped Coffman go 13-2-4 and finish as a Division I district runner-up after reaching a state semifinal in 2019.

Vaccari had 37 goals and 22 assists during her career, including 11 goals and six assists last fall while being named first-team all-district and all-OCC-Central.

“Addie’s been a strong contributor to the program the last four years and played an important role in us having a successful season with the players we graduated last year and the injuries we dealt with this season,” coach Costa Kalorides said. “Addie has always been a creative forward who’s (previously) been overshadowed by very talented players that were at Coffman during her career.”

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports