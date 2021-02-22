Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Finalists announced for Super 12 girls volleyball

From staff reports

Central Ohio features a high level of girls volleyball talent, so it shouldn’t be surprising that ThisWeek’s Super 12 team features players from 11 schools.

One of the honorees will be named Captain – our girls volleyball Athlete of the Year. That honor will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 7 p.m. July 8.

Finalists in all 10 fall sports should register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio.

Next week, we will announce the Super 24 for football.

Below is the Super 12 for girls volleyball:

Lauren Bair, Worthington Kilbourne

A senior middle hitter, Bair grew into an all-around player during her four years at Kilbourne.

She had 49 aces, 157 kills, 58 blocks, 22 assists and 224 digs in her final season for the Wolves, who fell 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 to eventual state semifinalist Watterson in a Division I district final.

Bair was first-team all-district and all-league, leading the Wolves to a 19-4 overall record and second place (11-3) in the OCC-Capital Division behind Dublin Scioto (14-0).

“She’s become a great leader on and off the court,” coach Meladee Hopkins said. “She’s one of the most complete all-around players that truly could play any position. But the best quality about Lauren is she’s a team player and was always about what was best for the team. She’s going to be hard to replace.”

Hanna Borer, Olentangy Orange

A third-year starter at setter, the junior had a team-leading 704 assists and 39 aces as well as 97 kills, 34 blocks and 286 digs to help lead the Pioneers to their fifth consecutive district title.

Orange finished 21-4 overall, losing 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21 to Watterson in a regional final, the third year in a row it fell one victory short of a trip to state.

Borer was third-team all-state and first-team all-district and all-league.

“Hanna runs one of the most balanced and dynamic offenses,” said coach Katie Duy, whose team won the OCC-Central at 10-0 and defeated Westerville Central 25-16, 25-9, 25-13 in its district final. “Her IQ, her vision and her leadership are the reasons that she’s one of the top setters in the state.”

J.J. Bouarouy, Pickerington Central

Bouarouy, a junior setter, passed 1,000 career assists last fall to help lead the Tigers to their second league championship in three years.

Central went 19-5 overall and 10-0 in the OCC-Buckeye, losing 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 to Kilbourne in a Division I district semifinal. Bouarouy was named league Player of the Year and first-team all-district.

Bouarouy is the Tigers’ third consecutive starting setter to pass 1,000 assists.

“It meant a lot to me because it meant I was … giving my hitters the ball where it needed to be. That’s a really big accomplishment for me because this is my second year on varsity and to get there was an important milestone,” Bouarouy, a two-year starter, said during the season. “We got along well and that chemistry helped us play better.”

London Davis, Olentangy Orange

Davis, a senior outside hitter, led Orange with 301 kills and had 35 blocks and 102 digs. She was a four-year starter for the Pioneers, who finished 21-4 and won their fifth consecutive district championship.

A Kansas recruit, Davis was first-team all-state and all-district and was OCC-Central Player of the Year.

“London had a great season and was a big part of our team’s success,” said Duy, whose team earned its fifth league title in six seasons. “She’s one of the most dynamic hitters around and could take over a match at any time. Her leadership and accomplishments have set her apart as one of the top players in the state and in the country as an honorable mention all-American.”

Ella Durham, Dublin Coffman

According to Shamrocks coach Max Miller, it’s impossible to ignore the upside of Durham, a sophomore who saw time at outside hitter and middle hitter.

She finished with 440 kills, 145 digs and 172 serves received while being named first-team all-OCC-Central, first-team all-district and honorable mention all-state as Coffman went 16-8 and reached a Division I district semifinal.

“Ella’s a very gifted athlete,” Miller said. “We felt she was one of the top three swings in the area though she was only a sophomore. As Ella progresses, we should see a power-five (college conference) type of player that should be a first-team all-state selection for her junior and senior years. She finished the year tallying 5.6 kills per set … with an almost 40 percent kill ratio.”

Logan Flaugh, Olentangy Liberty

While guiding the Patriots to a 13-6 record and Division I district championship, Flaugh had 605 assists to surpass 2,000 for her career.

The senior setter, a Xavier commit who was first-team all-OCC-Central, first-team all-district and second-team all-state, also contributed 178 digs and 24 serving aces.

She helped the Patriots reach the state tournament and go 27-1 as a sophomore and finish 18-8 while winning a district title in 2019.

“Just having an experienced setter, I look at the setter as the point guard and quarterback and I think just having Logan on the court, she's been in a lot of big-game scenarios,” coach Jen Chapman said. “(She) is just even-keeled and brings good energy to the court.”

Ava Hampton, Westerville Central

Hampton helped Central advance to its second consecutive Division I district final, where the Warhawks lost 25-16, 25-9, 25-13 to top-seeded Orange to finish 19-3 overall.

Hampton played a key role in Central’s run to an OCC-Ohio title at 8-1. It was the Warhawks’ first league championship since 2015.

A senior libero, Hampton was the Player of the Year in the OCC-Ohio and first-team all-district. She led the Warhawks in digs with 357.

“Ava was our glue gal who loved setting up her teammates for success and was always about the team,” coach Shelley Ebright said.

In 2019, the Warhawks fell 25-15, 25-17, 25-14 to Liberty in a district final.

Bridget Javitch, DeSales

Javitch, a senior defensive specialist who will play at American University, had 353 digs and 29 aces to help lead the Stallions to their second consecutive Division I district championship and 10th district title in 11 seasons.

Javitch, who also was a key member of DeSales’ 2019 state championship team, finished her career with 1,017 digs and 88 aces.

“Bridget’s a tenacious competitor and teammate. She’s the type of leader who pushes herself and her teammates,” former coach Brenden Pence said. “She has a fire in her that pushes her to the elite level of defenders in the state. Her volleyball IQ is extremely high-level. She makes the game look slow because of the level of her ability to anticipate what’s about to happen.”

Karleigh Rothe, Dublin Scioto

Rothe, a senior outside hitter, helped guide Scioto to back-to-back Division I district final appearances and a second consecutive league title.

She was named district co-Player of the Year, OCC-Capital Player of the Year and second-team all-state after leading the team in kills (302) and aces (74).

The Irish, who won the OCC-Capital at 14-0, lost 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10 to Liberty in a district final to finish 23-2 overall.

“Karleigh is the total package,” coach Jackie Wilson said. “She’s an incredible athlete who delivers consistently for her team, but even more importantly, she’s a fantastic teammate. She’s high energy, upbeat and she never backs down from a challenge. Those attributes have set the tone in our gym for the last four years.”

Sophie Sparks, Olentangy

Sparks, an outside hitter, helped lead the Braves to an undefeated OCC-Cardinal championship and a Division I district semifinal as a senior.

Sparks recorded 34 aces and 35 blocks as a six-rotation player and was the league Player of the Year and first-team all-district. Olentangy went 13-7 overall and 9-0 in the OCC-Cardinal, losing to Liberty in four games in a district semifinal.

The league championship was the program’s first since 2015.

“She’s a leader in every sense of the word … (and) she’s made her imprint on Olentangy volleyball,” coach Travis Weitthoff said. “Her play on the court matched her intangibles. She was a six-rotation player, meaning she never came off the floor. She served aggressively ... and was dependable in serve receive.”

Colleen Sweeney, Hartley

With this senior setter leading the way, the Hawks went 15-3 and reached a Division II regional semifinal, where they lost 25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 25-15, 15-8 to eventual state champion Gates Mills Gilmour.

A four-year starter who was first-team all-CCL, Sweeney was the district Player of the Year and second-team all-state after recording 415 assists and 132 digs.

“It was just fun watching her grow,” coach Mike Rahe said. “You could just see her getting more confidence each year that she played. She was a good leader who worked with a lot of different hitters through her four years and was able to adapt to their different swings and approaches. (Her strength was) just her ability to adapt to the situation and the teams we’ve had.”

Sydney Taylor, Watterson

This senior closed her prep career by helping the Eagles reach a Division I state semifinal for the first time. They lost to Parma Padua 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23 to finish 17-6.

An Ohio State commit, Taylor had 362 digs and 220 kills while playing outside hitter and libero. She was district co-Player of the Year and first-team all-state.

Taylor was first-team all-CCL in each of her final three seasons and is Watterson’s all-time leader in digs (1,145) and serving aces (122).

“We found that using her offensively and essentially having two high-level liberos on the floor was more valuable for us,” coach Stephanie Grieshop said. “What I’m most impressed with is her work ethic. Especially in this adverse year, she and her teammates kept to a training schedule at home.”

