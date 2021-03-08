H.S. SPORTS AWARDS

Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Finalists for all fall sports complete

ThisWeek group
Central Ohio High School Sports Awards

With last week’s announcement of the Super 24 football team, we have named all of our fall honorees. 

One athlete in each sport will be named Captain – our fall Athletes of the Year. Those honors will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 7 p.m. July 8. 

Finalists in all 10 fall sports should register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio. By doing so, you ensure that you will receive a gift bag before the awards show, which is presented by Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s.  

To read bios for the fall honorees, visit ThisWeekSPORTS.com and click on the H.S. Sports Awards link

Below are the Super teams from fall sports:  

FOOTBALL 

Brennan Albertini, Westerville North 

Stephan Byrd, Canal Winchester 

Jamarius Dinkins, Walnut Ridge 

Cayden Dougherty, Worthington Kilbourne 

Kaden Doup, Olentangy 

Braedon Elwer, New Albany 

Zeke Healy, Westerville Central 

Judah Holtzclaw, Westerville Central 

Blake Horvath, Hilliard Darby 

Jaylen Jennings, Harvest Prep 

Orlando Jones, Independence 

Aidan Kenley, Olentangy Liberty 

A.J. Mirgon, Hilliard Bradley 

Jacob Moeller, Olentangy Berlin 

Nick Mosley, Pickerington Central 

Peter Pedrozo, Westerville South 

Quintell Quinn, DeSales 

Hammond Russell, Dublin Coffman 

Kaden Saunders, Westerville South 

Keaton Snyder, Pickerington Central 

Lorenzo Styles Jr., Pickerington Central 

Jonathan Thompson, DeSales 

Bryon Threats, Dublin Coffman 

Daniel Tooson, Hartley 

BOYS SOCCER

Parker Cameron, Olentangy Liberty 

Nate Erre, Upper Arlington 

Chris Guerra, Worthington Kilbourne 

Ryan Hawk, Hartley 

Kameron Kist, New Albany 

Jayden Lunsford, Dublin Scioto 

Cameron McIntosh, Thomas Worthington 

Uche Odemena, Pickerington North 

Gabe O’Reilly, St. Charles 

Kyle Rinehart, Olentangy Berlin 

Andrew Shaffer, DeSales 

Ethan Smythe, Dublin Jerome 

GIRLS SOCCER

Rachel Austin, Olentangy 

Kylee Beinecke, Olentangy 

Jaimason Brooker, Olentangy Liberty 

Kelis Brown, New Albany 

Tori Haggit, Pickerington North 

Brooklyn Harris, New Albany 

Jackie Norris, Pickerington North 

Tayler Pierce, Grandview Heights 

Amanda Poorbaugh, Olentangy Orange 

Gabriella Rotolo, Watterson 

Katie Schiano, Columbus Academy 

Addie Vaccari, Dublin Coffman 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lauren Bair, Worthington Kilbourne 

Hanna Borer, Olentangy Orange 

J.J. Bouarouy, Pickerington Central 

London Davis, Olentangy Orange 

Ella Durham, Dublin Coffman 

Logan Flaugh, Olentangy Liberty 

Ava Hampton, Westerville Central 

Bridget Javitch, DeSales 

Karleigh Rothe, Dublin Scioto 

Sophie Sparks, Olentangy 

Colleen Sweeney, Hartley 

Sydney Taylor, Watterson 

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Connor Ackley, Hilliard Davidson 

Derek Amicon, Grandview Heights 

Will Benseler, New Albany 

Sean Carney, Hilliard Darby 

Will Garey, Watterson 

Owen Karas, St. Charles 

Thaine Nederveld, Whetstone 

Luke Nester, Columbus Academy 

Victor Orsinelli, New Albany 

Nick Puhl, Hilliard Davidson 

Sam Ricchiuti, Dublin Jerome 

Liam Shaughnessy, Dublin Coffman 

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY 

Audrey Bannister, Dublin Scioto 

Toby Bomser, Worthington Kilbourne 

Keagan Gehring, Hilliard Davidson 

Caitlyn Jones, Hilliard Davidson 

Claire MacDonald, Bexley 

Alyssa Mason, Hilliard Davidson 

Avril Moyer, Reynoldsburg 

Olivia Oiler, Dublin Coffman 

Lydia Schoedinger, Upper Arlington 

Alyssa Shope, Gahanna Lincoln 

Aubrey Steiner, Upper Arlington 

Dillon Sweetman, Hilliard Davidson 

BOYS GOLF

Russell Ahmed, Columbus Academy  

Carson Bellish, Pickerington North  

Corbin Bentley, Olentangy Orange  

Zach Burton, Hilliard Davidson  

Tyler Groomes, Dublin Jerome  

Luke Johnson, Olentangy Orange  

Carsten Judge, Wellington 

Stephen Ma, Columbus Academy  

Brett Podobinski, Dublin Jerome  

Josh Qian, Westerville Central  

Aditya Reddy, Columbus Academy  

Leo Walling, St. Charles 

GIRLS GOLF

Gracie Baun, Olentangy Liberty 

Anna Coccia, New Albany 

Kary Hollenbaugh, New Albany 

Kate Kramer, Columbus School for Girls 

Ellie Lim, Dublin Coffman 

Annika Manjunath, Dublin Coffman 

Emerson Purcell, New Albany 

Mia Raines, Olentangy Berlin 

Anna Ritter, New Albany 

Audrey Ryu, Dublin Jerome 

Lizzie Saur, Grove City 

Madison Spiess, New Albany 

GIRLS TENNIS

Libby Alderman, Worthington Kilbourne 

Megan Basil, Upper Arlington 

Alexis Burkhalter, Wellington 

Dasha Chistyakova, Dublin Coffman 

Ella Franz, Olentangy Berlin 

Ella Hazelbaker, Upper Arlington 

Noah Mizer, Upper Arlington 

Sydni Ratliff, Columbus Academy 

Ava Richard, Upper Arlington 

Dani Schoenly, Olentangy Liberty 

Caroline Sproule, Olentangy Orange 

Katie Zerbi, Wellington 

FIELD HOCKEY

Bella Avila, Thomas Worthington 

Regan Cornelius, Columbus Academy 

Mollie Estepp, Thomas Worthington 

Molly Griffith, Watterson 

Alex Picolo, Watterson 

Bella Thompson, New Albany

