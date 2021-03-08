Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Finalists for all fall sports complete
With last week’s announcement of the Super 24 football team, we have named all of our fall honorees.
One athlete in each sport will be named Captain – our fall Athletes of the Year. Those honors will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 7 p.m. July 8.
Below are the Super teams from fall sports:
FOOTBALL
Brennan Albertini, Westerville North
Stephan Byrd, Canal Winchester
Jamarius Dinkins, Walnut Ridge
Cayden Dougherty, Worthington Kilbourne
Kaden Doup, Olentangy
Braedon Elwer, New Albany
Zeke Healy, Westerville Central
Judah Holtzclaw, Westerville Central
Blake Horvath, Hilliard Darby
Jaylen Jennings, Harvest Prep
Orlando Jones, Independence
Aidan Kenley, Olentangy Liberty
A.J. Mirgon, Hilliard Bradley
Jacob Moeller, Olentangy Berlin
Nick Mosley, Pickerington Central
Peter Pedrozo, Westerville South
Quintell Quinn, DeSales
Hammond Russell, Dublin Coffman
Kaden Saunders, Westerville South
Keaton Snyder, Pickerington Central
Lorenzo Styles Jr., Pickerington Central
Jonathan Thompson, DeSales
Bryon Threats, Dublin Coffman
Daniel Tooson, Hartley
BOYS SOCCER
Parker Cameron, Olentangy Liberty
Nate Erre, Upper Arlington
Chris Guerra, Worthington Kilbourne
Ryan Hawk, Hartley
Kameron Kist, New Albany
Jayden Lunsford, Dublin Scioto
Cameron McIntosh, Thomas Worthington
Uche Odemena, Pickerington North
Gabe O’Reilly, St. Charles
Kyle Rinehart, Olentangy Berlin
Andrew Shaffer, DeSales
Ethan Smythe, Dublin Jerome
GIRLS SOCCER
Rachel Austin, Olentangy
Kylee Beinecke, Olentangy
Jaimason Brooker, Olentangy Liberty
Kelis Brown, New Albany
Tori Haggit, Pickerington North
Brooklyn Harris, New Albany
Jackie Norris, Pickerington North
Tayler Pierce, Grandview Heights
Amanda Poorbaugh, Olentangy Orange
Gabriella Rotolo, Watterson
Katie Schiano, Columbus Academy
Addie Vaccari, Dublin Coffman
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lauren Bair, Worthington Kilbourne
Hanna Borer, Olentangy Orange
J.J. Bouarouy, Pickerington Central
London Davis, Olentangy Orange
Ella Durham, Dublin Coffman
Logan Flaugh, Olentangy Liberty
Ava Hampton, Westerville Central
Bridget Javitch, DeSales
Karleigh Rothe, Dublin Scioto
Sophie Sparks, Olentangy
Colleen Sweeney, Hartley
Sydney Taylor, Watterson
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Connor Ackley, Hilliard Davidson
Derek Amicon, Grandview Heights
Will Benseler, New Albany
Sean Carney, Hilliard Darby
Will Garey, Watterson
Owen Karas, St. Charles
Thaine Nederveld, Whetstone
Luke Nester, Columbus Academy
Victor Orsinelli, New Albany
Nick Puhl, Hilliard Davidson
Sam Ricchiuti, Dublin Jerome
Liam Shaughnessy, Dublin Coffman
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Audrey Bannister, Dublin Scioto
Toby Bomser, Worthington Kilbourne
Keagan Gehring, Hilliard Davidson
Caitlyn Jones, Hilliard Davidson
Claire MacDonald, Bexley
Alyssa Mason, Hilliard Davidson
Avril Moyer, Reynoldsburg
Olivia Oiler, Dublin Coffman
Lydia Schoedinger, Upper Arlington
Alyssa Shope, Gahanna Lincoln
Aubrey Steiner, Upper Arlington
Dillon Sweetman, Hilliard Davidson
BOYS GOLF
Russell Ahmed, Columbus Academy
Carson Bellish, Pickerington North
Corbin Bentley, Olentangy Orange
Zach Burton, Hilliard Davidson
Tyler Groomes, Dublin Jerome
Luke Johnson, Olentangy Orange
Carsten Judge, Wellington
Stephen Ma, Columbus Academy
Brett Podobinski, Dublin Jerome
Josh Qian, Westerville Central
Aditya Reddy, Columbus Academy
Leo Walling, St. Charles
GIRLS GOLF
Gracie Baun, Olentangy Liberty
Anna Coccia, New Albany
Kary Hollenbaugh, New Albany
Kate Kramer, Columbus School for Girls
Ellie Lim, Dublin Coffman
Annika Manjunath, Dublin Coffman
Emerson Purcell, New Albany
Mia Raines, Olentangy Berlin
Anna Ritter, New Albany
Audrey Ryu, Dublin Jerome
Lizzie Saur, Grove City
Madison Spiess, New Albany
GIRLS TENNIS
Libby Alderman, Worthington Kilbourne
Megan Basil, Upper Arlington
Alexis Burkhalter, Wellington
Dasha Chistyakova, Dublin Coffman
Ella Franz, Olentangy Berlin
Ella Hazelbaker, Upper Arlington
Noah Mizer, Upper Arlington
Sydni Ratliff, Columbus Academy
Ava Richard, Upper Arlington
Dani Schoenly, Olentangy Liberty
Caroline Sproule, Olentangy Orange
Katie Zerbi, Wellington
FIELD HOCKEY
Bella Avila, Thomas Worthington
Regan Cornelius, Columbus Academy
Mollie Estepp, Thomas Worthington
Molly Griffith, Watterson
Alex Picolo, Watterson
Bella Thompson, New Albany
