Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Finalists for all fall sports complete

With last week’s announcement of the Super 24 football team, we have named all of our fall honorees.

One athlete in each sport will be named Captain – our fall Athletes of the Year. Those honors will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 7 p.m. July 8.

Finalists in all 10 fall sports should register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio. By doing so, you ensure that you will receive a gift bag before the awards show, which is presented by Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s.

To read bios for the fall honorees, visit ThisWeekSPORTS.com and click on the H.S. Sports Awards link.

Below are the Super teams from fall sports:

FOOTBALL

Brennan Albertini, Westerville North

Stephan Byrd, Canal Winchester

Jamarius Dinkins, Walnut Ridge

Cayden Dougherty, Worthington Kilbourne

Kaden Doup, Olentangy

Braedon Elwer, New Albany

Zeke Healy, Westerville Central

Judah Holtzclaw, Westerville Central

Blake Horvath, Hilliard Darby

Jaylen Jennings, Harvest Prep

Orlando Jones, Independence

Aidan Kenley, Olentangy Liberty

A.J. Mirgon, Hilliard Bradley

Jacob Moeller, Olentangy Berlin

Nick Mosley, Pickerington Central

Peter Pedrozo, Westerville South

Quintell Quinn, DeSales

Hammond Russell, Dublin Coffman

Kaden Saunders, Westerville South

Keaton Snyder, Pickerington Central

Lorenzo Styles Jr., Pickerington Central

Jonathan Thompson, DeSales

Bryon Threats, Dublin Coffman

Daniel Tooson, Hartley

BOYS SOCCER

Parker Cameron, Olentangy Liberty

Nate Erre, Upper Arlington

Chris Guerra, Worthington Kilbourne

Ryan Hawk, Hartley

Kameron Kist, New Albany

Jayden Lunsford, Dublin Scioto

Cameron McIntosh, Thomas Worthington

Uche Odemena, Pickerington North

Gabe O’Reilly, St. Charles

Kyle Rinehart, Olentangy Berlin

Andrew Shaffer, DeSales

Ethan Smythe, Dublin Jerome

GIRLS SOCCER

Rachel Austin, Olentangy

Kylee Beinecke, Olentangy

Jaimason Brooker, Olentangy Liberty

Kelis Brown, New Albany

Tori Haggit, Pickerington North

Brooklyn Harris, New Albany

Jackie Norris, Pickerington North

Tayler Pierce, Grandview Heights

Amanda Poorbaugh, Olentangy Orange

Gabriella Rotolo, Watterson

Katie Schiano, Columbus Academy

Addie Vaccari, Dublin Coffman

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lauren Bair, Worthington Kilbourne

Hanna Borer, Olentangy Orange

J.J. Bouarouy, Pickerington Central

London Davis, Olentangy Orange

Ella Durham, Dublin Coffman

Logan Flaugh, Olentangy Liberty

Ava Hampton, Westerville Central

Bridget Javitch, DeSales

Karleigh Rothe, Dublin Scioto

Sophie Sparks, Olentangy

Colleen Sweeney, Hartley

Sydney Taylor, Watterson

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Connor Ackley, Hilliard Davidson

Derek Amicon, Grandview Heights

Will Benseler, New Albany

Sean Carney, Hilliard Darby

Will Garey, Watterson

Owen Karas, St. Charles

Thaine Nederveld, Whetstone

Luke Nester, Columbus Academy

Victor Orsinelli, New Albany

Nick Puhl, Hilliard Davidson

Sam Ricchiuti, Dublin Jerome

Liam Shaughnessy, Dublin Coffman

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Audrey Bannister, Dublin Scioto

Toby Bomser, Worthington Kilbourne

Keagan Gehring, Hilliard Davidson

Caitlyn Jones, Hilliard Davidson

Claire MacDonald, Bexley

Alyssa Mason, Hilliard Davidson

Avril Moyer, Reynoldsburg

Olivia Oiler, Dublin Coffman

Lydia Schoedinger, Upper Arlington

Alyssa Shope, Gahanna Lincoln

Aubrey Steiner, Upper Arlington

Dillon Sweetman, Hilliard Davidson

BOYS GOLF

Russell Ahmed, Columbus Academy

Carson Bellish, Pickerington North

Corbin Bentley, Olentangy Orange

Zach Burton, Hilliard Davidson

Tyler Groomes, Dublin Jerome

Luke Johnson, Olentangy Orange

Carsten Judge, Wellington

Stephen Ma, Columbus Academy

Brett Podobinski, Dublin Jerome

Josh Qian, Westerville Central

Aditya Reddy, Columbus Academy

Leo Walling, St. Charles

GIRLS GOLF

Gracie Baun, Olentangy Liberty

Anna Coccia, New Albany

Kary Hollenbaugh, New Albany

Kate Kramer, Columbus School for Girls

Ellie Lim, Dublin Coffman

Annika Manjunath, Dublin Coffman

Emerson Purcell, New Albany

Mia Raines, Olentangy Berlin

Anna Ritter, New Albany

Audrey Ryu, Dublin Jerome

Lizzie Saur, Grove City

Madison Spiess, New Albany

GIRLS TENNIS

Libby Alderman, Worthington Kilbourne

Megan Basil, Upper Arlington

Alexis Burkhalter, Wellington

Dasha Chistyakova, Dublin Coffman

Ella Franz, Olentangy Berlin

Ella Hazelbaker, Upper Arlington

Noah Mizer, Upper Arlington

Sydni Ratliff, Columbus Academy

Ava Richard, Upper Arlington

Dani Schoenly, Olentangy Liberty

Caroline Sproule, Olentangy Orange

Katie Zerbi, Wellington

FIELD HOCKEY

Bella Avila, Thomas Worthington

Regan Cornelius, Columbus Academy

Mollie Estepp, Thomas Worthington

Molly Griffith, Watterson

Alex Picolo, Watterson

Bella Thompson, New Albany

