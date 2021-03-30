Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Show moving up to June 30; first presenters announced

From staff reports

ThisWeek

The Central Ohio High School Sports Awards will be revealed sooner than originally planned.

The show has been moved from 7 p.m. July 8 to 8 p.m. June 30.

Honorees for 30 sports are being announced throughout the school year in ThisWeek Community News and online. To read athlete bios, click on the H.S. Sports Awards link at ThisWeekSPORTS.com.

During the on-demand broadcast, top professional athletes and sportscasters will present these honorees, along with the top three finalists and the Athlete of the Year for each sport.

The first presenters have been announced: three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, two-time FIFA World Cup champion Alex Morgan and five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky. Rodgers will handle the announcements for football; Morgan will announce the top players in boys and girls soccer; and Ledecky will reveal the top athletes in boys and girls swimming and diving.

The awards show is free and available on any smart device or computer thanks to our sponsors: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s.

The Central Ohio High School Sports Awards, formerly known as Central Ohio All Star Preps, is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports