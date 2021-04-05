Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Super 12 boys bowling finalists announced

From staff reports

The members of ThisWeek’s Super 12 boys bowling team all received high marks this winter.

All the honorees are finalists to be named Captain – our boys bowling Athlete of the Year. That honor will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 8 p.m. June 30.

Next week, we’ll announce the honorees for girls bowling.

Below is the Super 12 for boys bowling:

Jake Burre, Olentangy Orange

Burre averaged a career-high 205.4 to lead the Pioneers, who qualified for their first Division I state tournament since 2015.

The junior rolled a 513 three-game series at state to finish 66th as the Pioneers placed 15th (2,979). Burre had a 651 at district to finish sixth.

“I think what happened this year was his whole attitude changed,” coach Rodney Palmer said. “He kept his emotions in check. Now, if he shoots a bad shot, he moves on from it.”

Burre continually has improved his game, increasing his average from 171.7 as a sophomore and 173.6 as a freshman. This season, he also set career highs for a game (269) and a two-game series (497) as the Pioneers went 13-3 overall and won both the COHSBC-A Division (11-0) and the OCC-Buckeye (7-0).

Zander Dietz, Hilliard Bradley

Dietz averaged 192.4 to lead the Jaguars, who qualified for their first Division I state tournament and became the first squad from any Hilliard school to reach state.

The senior rolled a 519 at state to finish 62nd after scoring 606 at district to place 20th.

“Zander basically has been everything to the team,” coach John Thompson said. “He brought us through when we needed it.”

Dietz had a high game of 251, and his high two-game series was 485. The Jaguars finished 13-1 overall and won the OCC-Cardinal at 7-0.

As a junior, Dietz averaged 185.0 with a 248 high game and a 441 high series.

“Zander was very calculated in his bowling,” assistant coach Jim Yabroff said. “When put in clutch situations, he usually pulled though.”

Ethan Gary, Westerville South

A junior, Gary helped provide solid balance for South.

Gary was second on the team in average at 202.5, just behind sophomore Dominic Candella (202.6). He finished 14th in the Division I sectional with a 612 series and then was 42nd at district with a 556.

In league play, Gary had a season-high 488 series for two games and a 245 high game. He increased his average from 167.4 as a sophomore and 154.5 as a freshman.

“Ethan had a great season and combined with Dominic Candella to provide a one-two punch for the team all season,” coach Jamie West said. “He does whatever you ask of him, and we are looking for bigger and better things next season.”

Caelen Guthrie, Hilliard Davidson

As a freshman, Guthrie helped lead the Wildcats to a berth in the Division I district tournament, where he finished 11th with a 626 three-game series. He closed his first district appearance with a 257 game.

Guthrie finished 43rd (565) at sectional and led Davidson with a 194.4 average, placing him 24th in the COHSBC.

“Caelan has been a very interesting asset to the Davidson bowling team,” coach Adrian Jasinski said. “He has given his all to help the team. ... He has learned more in the last (few) months than he has in the last year.

“My teachings have taught him the game is really more mental than technique. He has a great start to a four-year career, and my expectations are very high for him.”

Luke Jahn, Ready

This senior became the first representative at the Division II state tournament for the Silver Knights since they qualified as a team in 2017.

“It’s always exciting to have an individual make it to the state tournament,” coach Russ Rehner said. “It was great seeing all of the hard work pay off. Luke did well. ... It’s a learning process that will make him better in future tournaments.”

After competing at district for the first time when his team qualified in 2020, Jahn averaged 182.1 in COHSBC action this winter.

He tied for 34th (511) at sectional and then at district, where Ready finished fourth to miss qualifying for state by two spots, Jahn placed fourth (604) to earn the second of two state-qualifying berths.

Jahn tied for 59th (498) at state.

Jacob Leach, Whitehall-Yearling

Leach played a key role for the Rams as a freshman, finishing 10th in average (205.9) in the COHSBC.

He then tied for 19th (606) in the Division I sectional and finished 27th (584) at district.

In league play, Leach had a 257 high game and a 473 high series for two games.

He also helped Whitehall finish first in pool play at the MSL-Ohio tournament with a 632 three-game series, earning him first-team all-league honors. The Rams then lost to Grandview 2-1 in a best-of-three Baker series final.

“Coming in as a freshman from his first ball to his last ball, he elevated his teammates and always strives for everybody to be better,” coach Tavi Netotian said. “On the lanes, he acts like a senior.”

Caden Lester, DeSales

Lester, a sophomore, averaged 203.8 to rank 12th in the COHSBC. He then finished 11th (617) at sectional and 32nd (570) at district.

DeSales went 8-3 overall, 5-0 in the COHSBC-D and 5-3 in the CCL but fell short of its second consecutive Division I state tournament berth as a team.

“You would have never known he was a freshman just last year. He steps up when he needs to and that was clear this year,” coach Miranda Singer said. “Caden is a very consistent player who is always open to options and ideas and never pushes back. When others are down, he is there to pick them back up mentally and when it comes to the lanes.

“Caden is a strong player who is not only going to grow mentally but physically in the sport of bowling and I cannot wait to see what’s to come.”

John Maynard, Groveport Madison

Maynard, a senior, averaged 191.8 to lead the Cruisers to records of 9-6 overall, 6-5 in the COHSBC-B and 3-3 in the OCC-Cardinal.

Maynard ranked 30th in the COHSBC in average before finishing 24th (597) at sectional and 10th (628) at district, 24 pins shy of a Division I state berth. In his only year as a varsity bowler, he had a high game of 245 and a high two-game series of 468.

Having bowled since age 5, Maynard’s overall best game is a 298.

“He was always the calm in all of the confusion. As a coach you always hope for one bowler that stands out,” coach Christi Middendorf said. “I suppose that’s true in any sport but for us, John was it. I knew he was special as soon as he tried out for the team. He was magical to watch. I always called him my clutch bowler.”

Eddy Pax, Gahanna Lincoln

After averaging 213.8 to finish third in the COHSBC, this junior placed 15th (611) in the Division I sectional as the Lions were ninth to advance as a team to district, where Pax finished 23rd (591).

Pax, who also was a key bowler as a sophomore when Gahanna qualified for state, helped the Lions earn a share of the OCC-Central title this winter.

“Eddy continually demonstrates his dedication to the game and this team,” coach Yvonne Quiero said. “He always encourages his teammates and always gives 100 percent of himself to the team and the game.

“Eddy is more than just his scores, which are a major contribution to the team. He’s a wonderful person. He makes us laugh often and he’s well-respected by his teammates and coaches. ... Eddy is the type of bowler that any team would be fortunate to have.”

Zack Smock, Westerville Central

This junior provided valuable leadership while also setting the tone for the Warhawks on the lanes.

Smock finished fourth in the COHSBC with a 212.5 average. He then was 72nd (535) in the Division I sectional tournament.

“From the beginning of the season, Zack took on a leadership role without being asked,” coach Tony Gonzalez said. “He was always encouraging to the team while in the pit, especially with our freshmen. As our anchor, there were numerous times he came through when we needed him.

“His growth is evident when you look at his year over year improvement, improving his average by 30 pins and his 300 game. I’m glad we have him for another year.”

Smock recorded his first 300 game during the King’s Classic Tournament on Jan. 18 at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine.

Carter Street, Olentangy Liberty

While leading the COHSBC for the second consecutive season, Street increased his average in league matches by 13 pins to 230.3.

The junior followed by placing third (665) in the Division I sectional and then won his second consecutive district championship, recording a 782.

At state, Street tied for 30th (591) to finish with central Ohio’s best score.

Street also bowled a 783 on Jan. 16 in the Central District Preview at Columbus Square Bowling Palace.

“He had the highest average for the conference, and he’s got another year to improve on that,” coach Steve Nole said. “He definitely has the mindset to do that. He bowled close to a 790 earlier in the year, and he was just in line (at the district tournament). He did well getting (to state). He knows how to make adjustments.”

Ethan Yurko, Pickerington North

Yurko’s 209.1 average led the Panthers to a 7-4 overall record and a tie for first place in the OCC-Central with Gahanna.

Yurko finished 10th (624) in the Division I sectional and seventh at district (641) to miss an individual state berth by 11 pins. His game of 289 and 533 two-game series Feb. 2 against Marysville were program records until teammate Jake Rodgers topped them two days later.

“Ethan is a great competitor who works extremely hard to get better at whichever sport he is participating in,” coach Mike Rossi said. “Ethan always wants the ball in crucial situations. When we needed a big 10th frame in a Baker game, Ethan was the one we looked to for the win. He is a great young man who is always quick to help out younger bowlers and (teammates).”

