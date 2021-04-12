Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Super 12 girls bowling finalists announced

From staff reports

ThisWeek

The members of ThisWeek’s Super 12 girls bowling team delivered in the biggest moments of the season.

All the honorees are finalists to be named Captain – our girls bowling Athlete of the Year. That honor will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 8 p.m. June 30.

Finalists should register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio. You can read bios for previous honorees by clicking on the H.S. Sports Awards link at ThisWeekSPORTS.com.

Next week, we’ll announce the honorees for gymnastics.

Below is the Super 12 for girls bowling:

Phoebe Anderson, Olentangy

Anderson, a sophomore, led the Braves to a share of the COHSBC-A Division championship and their second consecutive Division I state tournament appearance.

Anderson averaged 178.2 pins per game, eighth best in the COHSBC regardless of division, and finished 16th (533) at district and tied for 65th (458) at state as the Braves placed 14th. Her best game was a 244.

“Phoebe is probably the most competitive and intense bowler I have had over my years of coaching. She works at her craft and takes it seriously to the point of bowling her hands raw,” coach Jim Brehm said. “She takes every setback personally and works twice as hard if she feels she isn’t bowling well to ensure she is doing everything she can to help the team win.”

Jaycie Arnet, Pickerington Central

Arnet, a junior, finished seventh (575) at district and tied for 36th (520) at state as the Tigers’ first state qualifier.

Arnet’s average of 166.6 is a program record and was 20th in the COHSBC. She exceeded that average with games of 190, 214 and 171 in the district tournament and 194 and 168 in her first two games at state.

Central went 8-2 overall, the best record in program history, as well as 7-2 in the COHSBC-B and 2-1 in the OCC-Central.

“Jaycie is a complete player. She is coachable and has learned to control her speed over the past year,” coach Jason Roach said. “She is the ultimate team player and leader. Everyone feeds off of her energy, (and) she leads by example in every match. … I know she has big goals for next year as well as goals for the team.”

Hannah Halstead, Delaware Hayes

While Halstead led Delaware with a 197.7 average, good for second place in the COHSBC, the junior was lights out in the postseason as she helped lead the Pacers to a state tournament berth.

Halstead finished 14th at state with a 557 as the Pacers placed 16th. But her best postseason performance came a week earlier at district, where she finished first (675) to earn medalist honors as the Pacers placed third. She had games of 246, 195 and 234 at district.

“Hannah had a great year, and she really worked throughout to get better. Not only with her scores and average, but also the mental game,” said coach Darin Halstead, who is her father. “Everyone is very proud of this year’s accomplishments.”

Callie Hribar, Hilliard Bradley

Hribar, a senior, rolled a 588 to finish fifth at sectional and then had a 466 at district to place 39th as the Jaguars were seventh as a team.

She was 11th in the COHSBC with a 173.3 average as the Jaguars won their third consecutive OCC-Cardinal title. She had a high game of 256 and a high two-game series of 458.

Last season, Hribar had a 167.1 average with a high game of 211 and a high series of 381.

“Callie is a four-year bowler who has dedicated herself to the sport,” coach John Thompson said. “She’s a quiet leader, and she’s a quiet storm. During a match, she’s totally focused and has her mind on the game. She doesn’t let out a lot of emotion until it’s over.”

Olivia Johnson, Hilliard Bradley

Johnson finished third in the COHSBC with a 191.1 average. The senior then rolled a 575 at sectional to place sixth and had a 545 at district to finish 11th, missing a state berth by 16 pins.

Johnson had a high game of 247 and a high two-game series of 442. Last year, Johnson carried a 175.6 average to go with a 224 high game and a 435 high series.

She plans to compete in college but has not selected a school.

“Olivia’s physical game really improved this year,” said David Johnson, her father and a Bradley assistant coach. “She improved her average by almost 20 pins from last year mostly because nobody will ever out-practice her. She’s very dedicated to the sport and has been a great leader for the team over the years.”

Hope Nyland, Worthington Christian

While helping the Warriors finish 9-1, this senior averaged 163.2 in COHSBC matches and earned MSL-Ohio Bowler of the Year honors.

In the postseason, Nyland finished 15th (483) in the Division II sectional as Worthington Christian won the team title and then was 11th (525) at district to help the Warriors finish second and reach state for the second consecutive season.

At state, she placed 23rd (544) as the Warriors finished a program-best eighth.

“Hope (enjoyed) being on the team,” coach Matt Hamilton said. “Last year and this year, she decided to focus on her game and be more consistent. She has a great personality, always smiling, always giggle. Even when she’s doing badly, she’s encouraging other people. She’s somebody I could count on.”

Lindzi Oakman, Gahanna Lincoln

This junior led the Lions to a Division I district championship by finishing third with a 613.

Oakman, who finished seventh in the COHSBC in average at 178.4, tied for 18th (499) at sectional.

At the state tournament, Oakman finished 10th (573) to earn second-team all-state honors during the qualifying round before helping the Lions win their second consecutive title.

“Lindzi has a quiet confidence and always gives her all to everything she does at practice, during matches and at tournaments,” coach Yvonne Quiero said. “She has proven skills based on her performance in competition. She’s always working to improve, which is a fantastic qualify about her. Watching her growth over the last three years has been amazing, and I can’t wait to see how she closes out her high school career next year.”

Tori Richardson, Gahanna Lincoln

This junior was one of four bowlers for Gahanna to finish in the top 10 in the COHSBC in average, finishing sixth (183.5) and helping the Lions extend their streak of consecutive league victories to 74.

Richardson followed with a 522 to place 11th at sectional as the Lions were runners-up. She was fourth with a 604 at district as Gahanna placed first and 21st with a 542 at state as the Lions won their third title in four seasons.

“Tori worked hard over the summer and was very successful at improving her scores and positive outlook,” Quiero said. “She’s a valued member of the team and we’re looking forward to what she can accomplish next year as she continues to work on improving her skills and mastering the fundamentals.”

Lyndsey Seagraves, Hilliard Darby

Seagraves rolled a 539 at district to finish 12th, missing state by 22 pins.

The senior was 13th at sectional with a 514 to lead the Panthers to a 12th-place finish and a district berth.

Seagraves averaged 160.7 for the season with a high game of 203 and a high two-game series of 378. Last season, she had an average of 157.8 with a high game of 194 and a high series of 358.

“Lyndsey’s work ethic has been just amazing,” coach Jill Logan said. “She has put in so much work to try to reach her goals. She really wanted to make it out to state, and she came so close. I’m so proud of how much hard work she put in trying to get there.”

Lilu Smith, Gahanna Lincoln

After finishing second in the COHSBC in average and leading Gahanna to the Division I state title in 2019-20, Smith was even better this winter as a senior.

She led the COHSBC in average at 221.8, finished fourth (589) at sectional, sixth (583) at district and led central Ohio competitors during the qualifying round at state with an eighth-place finish (578) before helping the Lions capture their second consecutive team championship.

She also was a key bowler as a freshman when Gahanna won its first state title.

“What makes Lilu a great bowler is her commitment to the game,” Quiero said. “She understands the ball motion and how to read the lanes and that not only helps but also helps her teammates. She has a calm demeanor and that can be contagious, which is a really good thing.”

Sophia Soisson, Westerville North

Soisson was fifth in the COHSBC with a 186.6 average. The senior then rolled a 558 at sectional to finish eighth and a 518 at district to finish 21st, missing state by 43 pins.

She had a high game of 222 and a high two-game series of 407.

Last season, North did not have a girls team so Soisson competed with the boys. She led the Warriors with a 193.1 average, a 266 high game and a 465 high series.

“Sophia has really good mechanics,” coach Eric Hagemann said. “Her mechanics are almost exactly the same every time she rolls the ball.

“She’s pretty good at picking up (oil) patterns and making adjustments when she bowls. She was so close to making it to state this year.”

Emily Weishaar, Worthington Christian

Weishaar was one of the Warriors’ top bowlers a year ago when they went 17-0 and made the Division II state tournament for the first time.

This winter as a senior, she led Worthington Christian in COHSBC average at 169.8 and followed by winning the sectional championship with a 587.

After finishing 29th (455) at district, Weishaar placed 31st (514) at state to help the Warriors reach the championship round for the first time and earn an eighth-place finish.

“Emily is a leader,” Hamilton said. “She’s very focused and wants her game to be better. Emily is the type of person that I don’t really have to coach much. She’d relay to me what she needed to do. She’s very knowledgeable about the game and how to correct her own game. She’s a very consistent bowler.”

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports