Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Super 6 gymnastics finalists announced

The members of ThisWeek’s Super 6 gymnastics team set the bar high for their teammates this winter.

All the honorees are finalists to be named Captain – our gymnastics Athlete of the Year. That honor will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 8 p.m. June 30.

Finalists should register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio. You can read bios for previous honorees by clicking on the H.S. Sports Awards link at ThisWeekSPORTS.com.

Next week, we’ll announce the honorees for wrestling.

Below is the Super 6 for gymnastics:

Stephanie Balthaser, Olentangy Berlin

In her second consecutive trip to the individual state meet, Balthaser tied for 20th in the all-around (35.775). The sophomore also placed 21st on uneven bars (8.75), tied for 22nd on vault (9.1) and tied for 27th on floor exercise (8.95).

Last year, she tied for 18th on bars (8.775).

“Stephanie is consistently one of our top scorers,” coach Jen Hedrick said. “She’s laid back, easy to coach and fun to watch. She really wants to do well for her teammates, and she doesn’t want to let them down during meets.”

Balthaser placed fourth in the all-around (36.075) at district. She also tied for second on bars (9.075) and tied for fourth on vault (9.25).

Berlin won its second OCC-Cardinal Division title in a row as Balthaser was runner-up in the all-around (35.85).

Hailee Cobb, Olentangy Liberty

This sophomore became the first gymnast from Liberty to compete in the all-around at the state individual meet since 2011 after she placed eighth (35.675) at district.

At state, Cobb tied for 20th on floor (program-record 9.125), placed 31st on vault (8.85) and was 32nd in the all-around (35.025).

She scored 35.275 in the OCC-Capital meet to help Liberty earn a share of the league title.

“I can’t say enough about Hailee Cobb and her growth,” coach Tara Mays said. “I’ve been so proud of her as an athlete. She’s really grown this year. She’s always had strong talent, but her maturity level this year has grown significantly and she’s mature past her years. She’s so respectful and caring to all her teammates and coaches. Hailee is a very dedicated and driven athlete.”

Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome

For the third consecutive season, this junior won the OCC-Cardinal and district all-around championships.

Ernst shared the district all-around title with Coffman’s Emily Yoshino (37.15) and followed at state by leading central Ohio with a ninth-place finish (36.925). Also at state, she tied for seventh on floor (9.425), tied for seventh on bars (9.275) and was 26th on vault (8.975).

She also helped Jerome score a program-record 141.125 to share the district title with Berlin before helping the Celtics finish an area-best ninth (139.575) in the state team meet.

“Raegan has so much to be proud of this year,” coach Kristen Willms said. “She faced a lot of challenges this year and took some pretty tough falls but always gets up ready to try again.”

Emily Mosic, Worthington Kilbourne

This senior turned in a strong performance at district, placing second on balance beam (9.225) and sixth in the all-around (35.725) to qualify for the state individual meet for the second time while helping the Wolves finish fifth.

At state, Mosic placed 30th on beam (8.475) and 30th in the all-around (35.125).

In the OCC-Capital meet, she finished first on floor (9.1), second in the all-around (34.7), third on bars (8.375), third on vault (8.725) and sixth on beam (8.5) to help the Wolves share the league title with Liberty.

Mosic will be a cheerleader at the University of Cincinnati.

“Emily was such a hard worker and was really focused on not only improving her skills but also every detail in her routines,” coach Cindy Fushimi said. “She was a strong leader by example. Although quiet, her actions spoke volumes.”

Izzy Willms, Dublin Jerome

In addition to helping Jerome advance to the state team meet in each of her final three seasons, Willms advanced to the state individual meet for the first time when she placed fifth in the all-around (35.575) at district.

At state, Willms tied for 20th in the all-around (35.775). She finished 11th on floor (9.25), tied for 19th on bars (8.85) and tied for 32nd on vault (8.8).

Willms, a senior, is planning to be a cheerleader at Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas.

“Izzy is the perfect example of someone who improved so much through high school gymnastics,” said coach Willms, who is Izzy’s sister. “She’s one of the hardest workers on our team and one of the toughest. Izzy was back in the gym the day the gym opened and never let up all summer or fall.”

Emily Yoshino, Dublin Coffman

After qualifying for state in the all-around as a freshman, when she also won the OCC-Capital all-around title, Yoshino was instrumental in helping the Shamrocks win the OCC-Central title and finish sixth at district.

The sophomore shared the district all-around championship with Jerome’s Ernst (37.15). She then finished second on floor (9.525), tied for fifth on beam (9.4), placed 25th on bars (8.55), was 30th on vault (8.875) and finished 14th in the all-around (36.35) at state.

Her state score on floor set a program record.

“Emily grew so much this year,” coach Willms said. “(It was) not just in her gymnastics, which was very impressive, but also in her maturity as an athlete. Emily is the kind of kid who will succeed in whatever she sets her mind on.”

