Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Finalists announced for Super 12 boys wrestling

The ThisWeek Super 12 boys wrestling team features five state champions.

All the honorees are finalists to be named Captain – our boys wrestling Athlete of the Year. That honor will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 8 p.m. June 30.

Next week, we’ll announce the honorees for girls wrestling.

Below is the Super 12 for boys wrestling:

Omar Ayoub, Dublin Coffman

This freshman won Division I sectional and district championships and remained undefeated until he reached the state final at 113 pounds.

Ayoub lost to Dublin Scioto's Ty Wilson 3-0 in the final after beating him in a sectional semifinal and a district final.

Ayoub finished 34-1.

“He navigated through our difficult schedule with an undefeated record, beating multiple state placers and qualifiers along the way,” coach Chance Van Gundy said. “After winning sectional and district titles, his only loss came in the state finals. It was definitely a tough loss on him. If the loss motivates him and he grows from it, it could end up being a blessing in disguise in the long run. That’s how champions respond.”

Connor Euton, Westerville North

Euton won the Division I state title at 145, defeating Cincinnati La Salle’s Darnai Heard 9-4 to earn the Warriors’ first state championship since 2010.

The junior went 29-0 and has not lost a match since going 1-2 at state as a freshman. He finished 37-0 last season.

Euton also won his third consecutive sectional and district titles and was the OCC-Capital Division Wrestler of the Year as North won its second league title in a row.

“Connor has a lot of drive,” coach David Grant said. “He has daily goals and gets those done, which is really special. A lot of people can be technical, but he’s also really tough. He never backs down from a challenge, and he’s been that way since I meant him when he was 6 years old.”

Dylan Le, Dublin Scioto

This senior won sectional and district titles and earned his third Division I state tournament berth, losing to Brecksville-Broadview Heights’ Kaden Jett 5-0 in the third-place match at 120.

He finished the season 39-4 and went 151-34 for his career.

As a sophomore, Le went 3-3 at state to finish sixth at 106. As a junior, he lost a chance to compete at state when the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Le will wrestle at Ohio Northern.

“Dylan has been a constant in the Scioto wrestling program the past four years,” coach Adam Huddle said. “We are going to miss him, but his impact on our program will be with us for a long time.”

Jake Nelson, Groveport Madison

The senior won his first 16 matches, capturing Division I sectional and district championships at 220 before placing fourth at state to finish 17-2.

Nelson also qualified for state as a junior before the tournament was canceled. He went 138-38 in his career, including going 62-5 the past two seasons, and was a four-time district qualifier.

“My favorite thing about Jake is how his wrestling mind works. He’s incredibly cerebral in the sense that he’s always acutely aware of his position and weight distribution,” coach Kwan Bailey said. “He’s a quality young man who inspires his teammates through his hard work. He is a testament to the fact that hard work pays off.”

Dylan Newsome, Hartley

After going 30-7 as a freshman, when he was a district runner-up at 160 to qualify for the Division II state tournament, this sophomore was undefeated this season until reaching the state final at 170.

Newsome lost that match 7-4 to Tiffin Columbian’s Brody Conley to finish 46-1.

He also helped Hartley earn its eighth consecutive CCL title.

“There’s just so many things I could say about Dylan,” coach Kevin Petrella said. “Some of it is natural ability and strength, but the biggest difference form last year to this year was just his ability to dictate the pace of the match, which is really difficult for high school wrestlers to do. He’s excellent with his feet, great on the bottom and he loves wrestling.”

Clay Ours, Delaware Hayes

The senior had one of the best seasons in the history of the Delaware program, going 31-6 and placing second in the Division I state tournament at 195.

His postseason run included a second-place finish at sectional and a third-place finish at district. He is the Pacers’ first state finalist since the 1972-73 season.

Ours also qualified for state as a junior, when he went 41-10, but didn’t get to compete because the tournament was canceled. He plans to wrestle in college but hasn’t made a commitment.

“Clay had an amazing season that concluded with a state finals appearance,” coach Kevin Rieman said. “We couldn’t be more proud of Clay for his hard work and accomplishments.”

Dylan Russo, Olentangy Liberty

Russo took advantage of his first shot at competing in the Division I state tournament by capturing the championship at 220.

The sophomore qualified for state at 195 as a freshman when he went 38-5 but didn’t get to compete after the tournament was canceled.

Russo went 34-4 this season, including capturing a sectional title and finishing as a district runner-up.

“Our overarching theme is to maximize (a) wrestler’s ability,” coach Mark Marinelli said. “A huge portion of that is learning how to craft your wrestling to a degree that allows you to beat opponents that have previously beaten you or to stay out of positions that are not good for you. Dylan did this every day in our room and every match. The steady improvement of his wrestling mind was a pleasure to watch.”

Max Shulaw, DeSales

Shulaw, a freshman, went 27-4 against an often grueling schedule and finished fourth in the state at 195 in Division II.

Two of his losses were to eventual state runner-up Haydn Danals of Caledonia River Valley, in the sectional and district finals. Another was to champion Dylan Fishback of Aurora in a state semifinal.

Shulaw also is a linebacker for the football team, which was Division III state runner-up last fall.

“He is pretty good in all positions,” coach Collin Palmer said. “Throughout even his losses against the top two guys in the state and two of the top five in the country (Danals and Fishback), he scored in all positions against them. He’s on the right page. … He wrestled well this year. We have high expectations for him moving forward.”

Seth Shumate, Dublin Coffman

Shumate, an Ohio State commit, will enter his senior season next winter with an opportunity to close his prep career as a three-time Division I state champion.

After going 50-1 and winning state at 195 as a freshman, Shumate was 43-0 at the same weight as a sophomore before the state tournament was canceled.

This winter, he went 30-1 and again won state at 195, with his only loss due to injury default.

He won sectional and district championships for the third consecutive season and also helped the Shamrocks win their fifth consecutive league title.

“Seth finished his season in dominating fashion,” Van Gundy said. “He was able to pin or tech fall his way through the state tournament. His leadership was consistently on display throughout the regular season.”

Lucas Uliano, Olentangy Liberty

Uliano finished fifth in the Division I state tournament at 152 and went 37-4.

The senior, who has committed to The Citadel, placed seventh at state and went 30-9 at 126 as a sophomore and was 33-2 and a state qualifier at 145 as a junior before the tournament was canceled.

Uliano, who joined the Liberty program after finishing third in the Iowa state tournament as a freshman, also won sectional and district titles this season.

“Lucas was a steady performer for us all year and was a great team leader,” Marinelli said. “He’s very good at creating scrambling situations that he can take advantage of on most mats. He was more focused on scoring points this year and being more aggressive on his feet. Lucas had a great career.”

Bradley Weaver, Hilliard Darby

Weaver won the Division I state heavyweight title, defeating Massillon Perry’s Aidan Fockler 7-1 to capture Darby’s first state championship.

The senior finished 32-0 with 25 pins and did not give up an offensive point all season.

“Bradley is a three-sport athlete so he’s not going to have as much mat time as those who wrestle year-round,” coach Brendan Moody said. “He has put in the time in the weight room to prepare for matches. He has the strength to dictate the style of the match.”

Weaver, who has signed to play football at Ohio University, was Darby’s first wrestler to finish unbeaten and was OCC-Cardinal Wrestler of the Year.

As a junior, he won a district title at heavyweight, finishing 13-1 after missing time with a broken ankle.

Ty Wilson, Dublin Scioto

Wilson, a freshman, earned Scioto’s third state championship and first since 2010 when he beat Coffman’s Ayoub 3-0 in the 106 final, avenging losses in a sectional semifinal and a district final.

Wilson finished 37-2 and joined Randy Languis (2010, 140) and Al Billings (1998, heavyweight) as the program’s state champions.

He dropped two 2-1 decisions to Ayoub earlier in the postseason, with the sectional semifinal being on ultimate tiebreaker, but scored all three points in the third period in the third meeting.

“Ty’s goal from the first day he walked in our room was to be a state champion as a freshman,” Huddle said. “He never wavered. He was back to work Monday after the state tournament to start working toward 2022 goals.”

