Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Winter Coaches of the Year revealed

Now that we have finished announcing our winter Super teams, it’s time to reveal our Winter Coaches of the Year.

An overall Coach of the Year will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 8 p.m. June 30.

Hamish Baird, Upper Arlington

Hockey

In his first season as head coach at his alma mater, Baird led UA to its first state tournament since 2007.

UA went 22-10-0-3, including 10-0-1 in an 11-game stretch to reach a state semifinal, where it lost to Lakewood St. Edward 3-0. The Golden Bears were ranked first in the district and seventh in the state poll to finish the regular season.

Baird, a 1989 graduate of UA, played in high school and at Division III Skidmore College. He was an assistant coach for the Bears from 2017-20 under previous coaches David Clarkson and Brett Howden. UA’s 2019-20 team went 36-1-1 but lost in a district semifinal.

“He is probably the nicest guy I know. He cares a lot about this team. We’re like a family in there. He’s like the patriarch, I guess. Our coaches feed off each other and we feed off them,” goalie Garrett Alderman said, calling Baird “an integral part of this program.”

“It means a lot to him to coach his alma mater,” Alderman said. “He guided us through this year. We’re thankful to have him as a coach and a mentor.”

Past honorees

2020: Brett Howden, Upper Arlington; 2019: Pat Murphy, Dublin Jerome; 2018: Murphy

Adam Banks, Dublin Coffman

Girls basketball

Despite having only two seniors, Coffman followed a Division I district runner-up finish in 2020 by coming within a basket of reaching the state tournament.

Banks, in his second season, guided the Shamrocks to a 23-2 record and 10-0 finish in the OCC-Central Division.

Coffman rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Reynoldsburg 60-57 in a regional semifinal and then lost to eventual state runner-up Newark 75-73 in the final title.

The Shamrocks won with balance, with their top six scorers averaging between 5.0 and 13.0 points.

“Adam has, I think, the unique characteristics of demanding a lot from his athletes and holding them accountable and still being very well-liked by the girls he’s coaching, which I think is harder to do in today’s world,” athletics director Duane Sheldon said. “He’s going to get the most out of the student-athletes with that trait. He’s got a lot of girls that work their tail off and are very talented. … I’d say they reached their potential this season. I know the expectations are really high for next year.”

Past honorees

2020: Mark Chapman, Canal Winchester; 2019: Will McKinney, Africentric; 2018: Johnathan Hedgepeth, Pickerington Central

Mike de Bear, Upper Arlington

Boys swimming and diving

de Bear led the Bears to their second consecutive runner-up finish at the Division I state meet, continuing a steady ascension in recent years as the state’s top public-school program behind 13-time defending champion Cincinnati St. Xavier.

UA placed 34th at state in 2018 and 12th in 2019.

de Bear is a 1997 graduate of Thomas Worthington, where he swam and played water polo, and is a 2001 graduate of Syracuse, where he played water polo.

“Mike is just an outstanding coach, and he’s more than a coach to all of us. He’s ready to go whenever. Whatever you need to talk about, he’s always there,” said UA senior Thomas Ray, an Old Dominion recruit who helped the Bears’ 400-yard freestyle relay to fifth place at state and finished 13th in the 500 free. “He’s also the most disciplined coach I’ve ever had and I’ve ever seen. He’s willing to put in the work if you are. He does that on a consistent basis. You can’t beat hard work.”

Past honorees

2020: de Bear; 2019: Craig Yakscoe, Columbus Academy; 2018: Patrick Johnston, Dublin Jerome

Matt Hamilton, Worthington Christian

Girls bowling

During its fifth season as a program in 2019-20, Worthington Christian qualified for the Division II state tournament for the first time and placed 15th.

The Warriors took another step this winter, qualifying for the championship round at state for the first time and going on to finish eighth overall. They won a sectional title and followed by earning the second and final state-qualifying berth at the district tournament.

Hamilton has been the coach since the program’s inception.

“Matt did a great job in the COVID season keeping his kids prepared and having them ready for the tournament,” athletics director Kevin Weakley said. “Our kids had the opportunity to play several matches and develop over the course of the season and that was the result of Matt’s effort working through all the schedule changes and challenges that came along with this unique year. He also creates a fun culture that kids enjoy being a part of. He’s done a great job building our program.”

Past honorees

2020: Yvonne Quiero, Gahanna; 2019: Scott Morrison, Big Walnut; 2018: Kelly Ferguson, Gahanna

Josh Lamb/Kevin Rieman, Delaware Hayes

Girls wrestling

Lamb and Rieman have built one of the top girls wrestling programs in central Ohio. Under their leadership, the Pacers grew from six wrestlers last year to 22 this season – 12 of whom qualified for the state tournament.

Kelcey Dew (126 pounds) placed third at state for the second year in a row. Newcomers Carmen Pape (170) and Molly Wells (111) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, and returnee Meredith Milligan (121) placed fourth.

Delaware finished fourth (62) behind champion Marysville (131.5).

“They love wrestling and they are both classroom teachers so teaching and coaching comes naturally to them,” athletics director Steve Glesenkamp said. “Both want to be on the leading edge in girls wrestling and the growth that is to come. They are unselfish with their time and work really hard at their craft. We will be successful because they deeply care about our student-athletes and their growth as individuals and as a team.”

Past honorees

2020: Brian Nicola and Vanessa Oswalt, Olentangy Orange

Kevin Martin, Westerville Central

Boys basketball

In his third season, Martin guided the Warhawks to their first state tournament and nearly the Division I championship.

Central lost to Centerville 43-42 in the title game as Landon Tillman’s shot bounced off the rim as time expired.

The Warhawks finished 23-3, setting a program record for wins and all three losses were by one point.

Martin reached 200 career wins with a 44-39 victory over Hilliard Davidson in a district semifinal and is 204-104 for his career. He’s 51-23 at Central after going 153-81 in 10 seasons at Johnstown.

“These awards are well-deserved,” athletics director Andy Ey said. “He’s so invested in the game of basketball, he’s so invested in our team and he’s so invested in our school and community. It’s huge for him. ... This is what he does. He coaches basketball and works with kids and makes an impact on kids’ lives.”

Martin led the Warhawks to their first district title a season ago before the remainder of the postseason was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Past honorees

2020: Martin; 2019: Greg Nossaman, Olentangy Liberty; 2018: Humphrey Simmons, Beechcroft

John Thompson, Hilliard Bradley

Boys bowling

Thompson led Bradley to its best season, becoming the first team from Hilliard schools to qualify for the state tournament.

The Jaguars finished 13th (3,264) of 16 teams in the Division I state tournament but failed to reach the championship round.

Having completed his 12th season, Thompson has been the only head coach in the history of the Bradley boys and girls teams.

“Coach Thompson’s passion for the Bradley bowling program is unmatched, and he and his coaching staff have dedicated a lot of time and effort to build it to what it is today,” athletics director Nick Van Dyne said. “The program’s success is a reflection of their genuine care for the sport and the relationships they build with our student-athletes through bowling.”

The Jaguars were runners-up (4,169) behind Marion Harding (4,195) at district after they were third (3,991) at sectional.

Bradley won the OCC-Cardinal at 7-0 for its first league title since 2011. It finished second in the COHSBC-B at 10-1, behind Gahanna (11-0).

Past honorees

2020: Miranda Singer, Gahanna; 2019: Julie Wells, Westerville Central; 2018: Wells

Chance Van Gundy, Dublin Coffman

Boys wrestling

In its ninth season under Van Gundy, Coffman continued to reach new heights.

The Shamrocks finished a program-best third in the Division I state team tournament and followed with a tie for fourth place (97.5) behind champion St. Edward (184.5) in the state individual tournament.

Seth Shumate (195) captured his second state title. Omar Ayoub (113) was runner-up, Ismael Ayoub (126), Ethan Birden (132) and Dez Gartrell (160) all placed fifth and Michael Blocher (220) finished seventh.

Coffman won its fifth consecutive league title, captured sectional and district championships and had three other state qualifiers.

“With Chance, the way he runs his program, if you want to reach your potential, you’re going to have the opportunity to do it,” Sheldon said. “The amount of hours they put in in that room, mixed with the talent they have, is a great combination. Our coaches give them an opportunity to improve, and in high school, that’s half the battle.”

Past honorees

2020: Josh Lamb and Kevin Rieman, Delaware; 2019: Van Gundy; 2018: Mark Marinelli, Olentangy Liberty

Dave Wharton, New Albany

Girls swimming and diving

A two-time Olympic swimmer who also set two world records in his career, Wharton led the Eagles to the Division I state championship, the program’s first title.

Wharton, who swam for USC and was Pacific-10 Conference Swimmer of the Year every year from 1988-91, was silver medalist in the men’s 400-meter individual medley in the 1988 Summer Olympics and fourth in the same event in 1992.

Wharton, who completed his 25th season as Eagles coach, also is director of New Albany Parks of Recreation.

“Dave truly cares about the growth and development of student-athletes. He has a high standard of excellence and builds positive relationships with his swimmers,” athletics director Richie Wildenhaus said. “He has personally achieved great things in his own swimming career, including an Olympic silver medal. He uses his competitiveness, passion and love for the sport to fuel him and our student-athletes benefit from his coaching both in and out of the pool.”

Past honorees

2020: Steven VonSchriltz, Dublin Coffman; 2019: Brian Botzman, Columbus School for Girls; 2018: VonSchriltz

Kristen Willms, Dublin Coffman, Jerome and Scioto

Gymnastics

Of the six area qualifiers for the state gymnastics meet in the all-around competition, three were coached by Willms on the three Dublin teams.

Two of the athletes whom Willms coaches, Jerome’s Raegan Ernst and Coffman’s Emily Yoshino, shared district all-around championship honors while Jerome’s Izzy Willms, who is Kristen’s sister, placed fifth in the all-around.

Jerome shared the district team championship with Olentangy Berlin (141.125) and then placed an area-best ninth (139.575) at state.

In addition, Yoshino led Coffman to the OCC-Central title and to a sixth-place district finish.

“That’s a unique situation where she’s the coach of all three schools and they all work together,” Sheldon said. “Each school has an assistant coach that helps her, but she’s got a good system going. I know specifically with our program, Emily has performed at a high level and we’re excited about that.”

Past honorees

2020: Jen Hedrick, Olentangy Berlin; 2019: Wilms; 2018: Misty Lloyd-Matthews, Olentangy

