H.S. SPORTS AWARDS

Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Here are all the winter finalists for Athletes of the Year

From staff reports
Central Ohio High School Sports Awards

We have announced all our winter Super teams, and one athlete in each sport will be named Captain – our Athletes of the Year.

Those honors will be revealed during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 8 p.m. June 30. 

Finalists in all 10 winter sports should register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio. By doing so, you ensure that you will receive a gift bag before the awards show, which is presented by Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s.  

To read bios for the winter honorees, visit ThisWeekSPORTS.com and click on the H.S. Sports Awards link

Below are the Super teams from winter sports:

BOYS BASKETBALL 

Tasos Cook, Westerville Central 

Casey George, Pickerington North 

Jaiden Guice, Westerville South  

Henry Hinkle, Olentangy Liberty 

Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln

D.J. Moore, Worthington Christian  

Keaton Norris, Hilliard Bradley  

Darius Parham, Ready  

Ian Schupp, Worthington Kilbourne  

Ajay Sheldon, Dublin Coffman  

Jalen Sullinger, Thomas Worthington 

Desmond Watson, DeSales

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aja Austin, Westerville South  

Maliyah Johnson, Africentric  

Jenna Kopyar, Dublin Coffman  

Kami Kortokrax, Hartley  

Kilyn McGuff, Watterson 

Mya Perry, Reynoldsburg  

Imarianah Russell, Reynoldsburg  

Lauren Scott, Worthington Kilbourne  

Arianna Smith, Africentric  

Jocelyn Tate, Pickerington Central  

Bella Ward, Gahanna Lincoln

Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian  

BOYS WRESTLING 

Omar Ayoub, Dublin Coffman 

Connor Euton, Westerville North  

Dylan Le, Dublin Scioto 

Jake Nelson, Groveport Madison

Dylan Newsome, Hartley 

Clay Ours, Delaware Hayes

Dylan Russo, Olentangy Liberty  

Max Shulaw, DeSales  

Seth Shumate, Dublin Coffman   

Lucas Uliano, Olentangy Liberty  

Bradley Weaver, Hilliard Darby  

Ty Wilson, Dublin Scioto  

GIRLS WRESTLING 

Maia Crumb, Olentangy Berlin  

Isa DiBenedetto, Upper Arlington   

Cali Lang, Big Walnut 

Taryn Martin, Olentangy Orange  

Mercedes Motton, Watterson  

Rebekah Oladokun, DeSales  

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Hayden Apel, Hilliard Darby  

Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, St. Charles  

Nate Gaver, Reynoldsburg  

Grant Gooding, Upper Arlington 

Hayden Jay, Upper Arlington 

Brady McInerney, DeSales  

Carson Smith, Dublin Jerome  

Kaden Springfield, Olentangy Liberty  

Zach Stump, Dublin Coffman  

Chase Swearingen, Westerville Central  

Avery Voss, Upper Arlington 

Hudson Williams, Olentangy Liberty  

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING 

Ellie Andrews, Dublin Coffman  

Emily Brown, Dublin Coffman  

Nyah Funderburke, Columbus School for Girls  

Riley Huddleston, Upper Arlington 

Cameron Kuriger, Olentangy  

Ava Lachey, New Albany 

Carly Meeting, New Albany  

Ashlyn Morr, New Albany  

Martina Peroni, Olentangy  

Caroline Porterfield, Upper Arlington 

Kiah Smith, Westerville Central 

Bailee Sturgill, Hilliard Darby  

BOYS BOWLING  

Jake Burre, Olentangy Orange  

Zander Dietz, Hilliard Bradley  

Ethan Gary, Westerville South  

Caelen Guthrie, Hilliard Davidson  

Luke Jahn, Ready  

Jacob Leach, Whitehall-Yearling 

Caden Lester, DeSales  

John Maynard, Groveport Madison

Eddy Pax, Gahanna Lincoln

Zach Smock, Westerville Central  

Carter Street, Olentangy Liberty  

Ethan Yurko, Pickerington North  

GIRLS BOWLING

Phoebe Anderson, Olentangy  

Jaycie Arnet, Pickerington Central  

Hannah Halstead, Delaware Hayes  

Callie Hribar, Hilliard Bradley  

Olivia Johnson, Hilliard Bradley  

Hope Nyland, Worthington Christian  

Lindzi Oakman, Gahanna Lincoln

Tori Richardson, Gahanna Lincoln

Lyndsey Seagraves, Hilliard Darby  

Lilu Smith, Gahanna Lincoln

Sophia Soisson, Westerville North  

Emily Weishaar, Worthington Christian  

HOCKEY

Garrett Alderman, Upper Arlington 

Tristan Fahs, St. Charles  

Clayton Headlee, Olentangy Orange  

Austin Knupp, Olentangy Orange  

Max Robins, Upper Arlington  

Gage Schlotterbeck, Olentangy Liberty  

GYMNASTICS

Stephanie Balthaser, Olentangy Berlin  

Hailee Cobb, Olentangy Liberty  

Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome  

Emily Mosic, Worthington Kilbourne  

Izzy Willms, Dublin Jerome  

Emily Yoshino, Dublin Coffman  

