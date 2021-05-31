Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Here are all the winter finalists for Athletes of the Year
We have announced all our winter Super teams, and one athlete in each sport will be named Captain – our Athletes of the Year.
Those honors will be revealed during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 8 p.m. June 30.
Finalists in all 10 winter sports should register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio. By doing so, you ensure that you will receive a gift bag before the awards show, which is presented by Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s.
To read bios for the winter honorees, visit ThisWeekSPORTS.com and click on the H.S. Sports Awards link.
Below are the Super teams from winter sports:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tasos Cook, Westerville Central
Casey George, Pickerington North
Jaiden Guice, Westerville South
Henry Hinkle, Olentangy Liberty
Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln
D.J. Moore, Worthington Christian
Keaton Norris, Hilliard Bradley
Darius Parham, Ready
Ian Schupp, Worthington Kilbourne
Ajay Sheldon, Dublin Coffman
Jalen Sullinger, Thomas Worthington
Desmond Watson, DeSales
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aja Austin, Westerville South
Maliyah Johnson, Africentric
Jenna Kopyar, Dublin Coffman
Kami Kortokrax, Hartley
Kilyn McGuff, Watterson
Mya Perry, Reynoldsburg
Imarianah Russell, Reynoldsburg
Lauren Scott, Worthington Kilbourne
Arianna Smith, Africentric
Jocelyn Tate, Pickerington Central
Bella Ward, Gahanna Lincoln
Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian
BOYS WRESTLING
Omar Ayoub, Dublin Coffman
Connor Euton, Westerville North
Dylan Le, Dublin Scioto
Jake Nelson, Groveport Madison
Dylan Newsome, Hartley
Clay Ours, Delaware Hayes
Dylan Russo, Olentangy Liberty
Max Shulaw, DeSales
Seth Shumate, Dublin Coffman
Lucas Uliano, Olentangy Liberty
Bradley Weaver, Hilliard Darby
Ty Wilson, Dublin Scioto
GIRLS WRESTLING
Maia Crumb, Olentangy Berlin
Isa DiBenedetto, Upper Arlington
Cali Lang, Big Walnut
Taryn Martin, Olentangy Orange
Mercedes Motton, Watterson
Rebekah Oladokun, DeSales
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Hayden Apel, Hilliard Darby
Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, St. Charles
Nate Gaver, Reynoldsburg
Grant Gooding, Upper Arlington
Hayden Jay, Upper Arlington
Brady McInerney, DeSales
Carson Smith, Dublin Jerome
Kaden Springfield, Olentangy Liberty
Zach Stump, Dublin Coffman
Chase Swearingen, Westerville Central
Avery Voss, Upper Arlington
Hudson Williams, Olentangy Liberty
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Ellie Andrews, Dublin Coffman
Emily Brown, Dublin Coffman
Nyah Funderburke, Columbus School for Girls
Riley Huddleston, Upper Arlington
Cameron Kuriger, Olentangy
Ava Lachey, New Albany
Carly Meeting, New Albany
Ashlyn Morr, New Albany
Martina Peroni, Olentangy
Caroline Porterfield, Upper Arlington
Kiah Smith, Westerville Central
Bailee Sturgill, Hilliard Darby
BOYS BOWLING
Jake Burre, Olentangy Orange
Zander Dietz, Hilliard Bradley
Ethan Gary, Westerville South
Caelen Guthrie, Hilliard Davidson
Luke Jahn, Ready
Jacob Leach, Whitehall-Yearling
Caden Lester, DeSales
John Maynard, Groveport Madison
Eddy Pax, Gahanna Lincoln
Zach Smock, Westerville Central
Carter Street, Olentangy Liberty
Ethan Yurko, Pickerington North
GIRLS BOWLING
Phoebe Anderson, Olentangy
Jaycie Arnet, Pickerington Central
Hannah Halstead, Delaware Hayes
Callie Hribar, Hilliard Bradley
Olivia Johnson, Hilliard Bradley
Hope Nyland, Worthington Christian
Lindzi Oakman, Gahanna Lincoln
Tori Richardson, Gahanna Lincoln
Lyndsey Seagraves, Hilliard Darby
Lilu Smith, Gahanna Lincoln
Sophia Soisson, Westerville North
Emily Weishaar, Worthington Christian
HOCKEY
Garrett Alderman, Upper Arlington
Tristan Fahs, St. Charles
Clayton Headlee, Olentangy Orange
Austin Knupp, Olentangy Orange
Max Robins, Upper Arlington
Gage Schlotterbeck, Olentangy Liberty
GYMNASTICS
Stephanie Balthaser, Olentangy Berlin
Hailee Cobb, Olentangy Liberty
Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome
Emily Mosic, Worthington Kilbourne
Izzy Willms, Dublin Jerome
Emily Yoshino, Dublin Coffman
