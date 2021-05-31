Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Here are all the winter finalists for Athletes of the Year

From staff reports

We have announced all our winter Super teams, and one athlete in each sport will be named Captain – our Athletes of the Year.

Those honors will be revealed during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 8 p.m. June 30.

Finalists in all 10 winter sports should register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio. By doing so, you ensure that you will receive a gift bag before the awards show, which is presented by Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s.

To read bios for the winter honorees, visit ThisWeekSPORTS.com and click on the H.S. Sports Awards link.

Below are the Super teams from winter sports:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tasos Cook, Westerville Central

Casey George, Pickerington North

Jaiden Guice, Westerville South

Henry Hinkle, Olentangy Liberty

Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln

D.J. Moore, Worthington Christian

Keaton Norris, Hilliard Bradley

Darius Parham, Ready

Ian Schupp, Worthington Kilbourne

Ajay Sheldon, Dublin Coffman

Jalen Sullinger, Thomas Worthington

Desmond Watson, DeSales

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aja Austin, Westerville South

Maliyah Johnson, Africentric

Jenna Kopyar, Dublin Coffman

Kami Kortokrax, Hartley

Kilyn McGuff, Watterson

Mya Perry, Reynoldsburg

Imarianah Russell, Reynoldsburg

Lauren Scott, Worthington Kilbourne

Arianna Smith, Africentric

Jocelyn Tate, Pickerington Central

Bella Ward, Gahanna Lincoln

Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian

BOYS WRESTLING

Omar Ayoub, Dublin Coffman

Connor Euton, Westerville North

Dylan Le, Dublin Scioto

Jake Nelson, Groveport Madison

Dylan Newsome, Hartley

Clay Ours, Delaware Hayes

Dylan Russo, Olentangy Liberty

Max Shulaw, DeSales

Seth Shumate, Dublin Coffman

Lucas Uliano, Olentangy Liberty

Bradley Weaver, Hilliard Darby

Ty Wilson, Dublin Scioto

GIRLS WRESTLING

Maia Crumb, Olentangy Berlin

Isa DiBenedetto, Upper Arlington

Cali Lang, Big Walnut

Taryn Martin, Olentangy Orange

Mercedes Motton, Watterson

Rebekah Oladokun, DeSales

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Hayden Apel, Hilliard Darby

Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, St. Charles

Nate Gaver, Reynoldsburg

Grant Gooding, Upper Arlington

Hayden Jay, Upper Arlington

Brady McInerney, DeSales

Carson Smith, Dublin Jerome

Kaden Springfield, Olentangy Liberty

Zach Stump, Dublin Coffman

Chase Swearingen, Westerville Central

Avery Voss, Upper Arlington

Hudson Williams, Olentangy Liberty

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Ellie Andrews, Dublin Coffman

Emily Brown, Dublin Coffman

Nyah Funderburke, Columbus School for Girls

Riley Huddleston, Upper Arlington

Cameron Kuriger, Olentangy

Ava Lachey, New Albany

Carly Meeting, New Albany

Ashlyn Morr, New Albany

Martina Peroni, Olentangy

Caroline Porterfield, Upper Arlington

Kiah Smith, Westerville Central

Bailee Sturgill, Hilliard Darby

BOYS BOWLING

Jake Burre, Olentangy Orange

Zander Dietz, Hilliard Bradley

Ethan Gary, Westerville South

Caelen Guthrie, Hilliard Davidson

Luke Jahn, Ready

Jacob Leach, Whitehall-Yearling

Caden Lester, DeSales

John Maynard, Groveport Madison

Eddy Pax, Gahanna Lincoln

Zach Smock, Westerville Central

Carter Street, Olentangy Liberty

Ethan Yurko, Pickerington North

GIRLS BOWLING

Phoebe Anderson, Olentangy

Jaycie Arnet, Pickerington Central

Hannah Halstead, Delaware Hayes

Callie Hribar, Hilliard Bradley

Olivia Johnson, Hilliard Bradley

Hope Nyland, Worthington Christian

Lindzi Oakman, Gahanna Lincoln

Tori Richardson, Gahanna Lincoln

Lyndsey Seagraves, Hilliard Darby

Lilu Smith, Gahanna Lincoln

Sophia Soisson, Westerville North

Emily Weishaar, Worthington Christian

HOCKEY

Garrett Alderman, Upper Arlington

Tristan Fahs, St. Charles

Clayton Headlee, Olentangy Orange

Austin Knupp, Olentangy Orange

Max Robins, Upper Arlington

Gage Schlotterbeck, Olentangy Liberty

GYMNASTICS

Stephanie Balthaser, Olentangy Berlin

Hailee Cobb, Olentangy Liberty

Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome

Emily Mosic, Worthington Kilbourne

Izzy Willms, Dublin Jerome

Emily Yoshino, Dublin Coffman

