Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Finalists announced for Super 6 girls water polo

Four members of ThisWeek’s Super 6 girls water polo team made a splash on the state’s biggest stage.

All the honorees are finalists to be named Captain – our girls water polo Athlete of the Year. That honor will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 8 p.m. June 30.

Below is the Super 12 for girls water polo:

Caroline Colombo, Upper Arlington

Colombo, a senior and first-team all-state selection, recorded a team-leading 115 goals and had 23 assists and 56 steals to lead the Golden Bears to a 26-0 record and their 18th state championship.

Colombo also finished 18th in the 100-yard backstroke and 21st in the 200 freestyle in the Division I state swimming meet in February and was on the third-place 400 free relay. She will play club water polo at Cincinnati.

“She’s a very, very good player. Her teammates appreciate her,” coach Caitlain Spangler said. “She’s willing to get it up the pool and get the ball where it needs to go. We have a lot of girls who focus on assists, and not only does Caroline score a lot, she helps her teammates score, too.”

Addie Jay, Upper Arlington

Called a “defensive wizard” by Spangler, Jay made 50 steals and contributed 22 goals and 14 assists as the Bears went undefeated, including an 11-4 win over Cincinnati Sycamore in the state final.

Jay earned third-team all-state honors in helping to lead a defense that gave up 102 goals, an average of 3.9 per game, while the Bears scored 338. UA never allowed more than seven goals in any game and surrendered four or fewer 15 times.

Jay also concentrated on distance events for the swimming team, which finished third in the Division I state meet.

“She began her leadership (abilities) long ago and led this team through this year,” Spangler said. “She is hardworking, hysterical and admired. Her ability to play hard and work with her teammates is unparalleled.”

Lydia Muldoon, Upper Arlington

Muldoon, a senior, helped anchor the Bears’ defensive effort as they went 26-0 and won their second consecutive state title.

Muldoon made 70 steals and five blocks, both of which led the team. She also directly contributed to 102 goals, scoring 34 and assisting on 68 to earn first-team all-state honors.

She was 17th in the 50 free in the Division I state swimming meet and anchored the fourth-place 200 medley relay.

Spangler called Muldoon, who will attend Ohio State, the team’s “defensive guru.”

“She is the glue that keeps everyone together,” Spangler said. “She is quiet, kind, strong, bright, caring and amazing. She loves the sport and her teammates more than anyone I have ever worked with … (and) she was everywhere she needed to be at all times.”

Caroline Porterfield, Upper Arlington

Porterfield, a junior and Georgia Tech swimming commit, was an all-around threat for the undefeated state champions.

She had 48 goals and 34 assists, made 67 steals – second on the team to Muldoon’s 68 – and blocked three shots. She was named first-team all-state.

Last winter, Porterfield shared the 50 free state title with teammate Riley Huddleston and was on the championship 200 free relay and fourth-place 200 medley relay in addition to finishing fifth in the 100 free.

“She will be a huge piece of the puzzle next year,” Spangler said. “On top of (her scoring), she sprinted the majority of the quarters and won nearly every time. Her speed in the game is a result of all her hard work. On top of that, she is admired by all her teammates.”

Porterfield also was a member of the Super 12 girls swimming and diving team.

Fiona Saunders, Worthington Kilbourne

This senior was a strong presence in goal for the Wolves.

The Mercyhurst commit had 101 blocks through the 17-game regular season and blocked two penalty shots in the regional tournament against Napoleon.

Saunders was voted Goalie of the Year by the Ohio Water Polo Coaches Association and was named first-team all-state.

“Fiona is an incredible leader from the goalie position,” coach Olivia Miranda said. “We were able to stay competitive early in the season while implementing new players into our lineup simply because other teams had a hard time scoring on her.”

Nevin Woods, Thomas Worthington

Woods, a second-team all-state selection, was one of the most consistent contributors on offense for the Cardinals.

Through 10 games, the senior center averaged 2.2 goals and had a 50 percent shooting average while also averaging one steal per contest and leading the team in ejections drawn. Miranda said those numbers show how Woods excelled despite receiving significant defensive attention from opponents.

“Because teams often double- or triple-teamed her, having her in (the) center opened up opportunities for other players on offense,” Miranda said. “Despite being guarded so heavily, Nevin finished the season with the most goals and most ejections drawn. Nevin worked incredibly hard all season to elevate a lineup that consisted of many first- and second-year players and was a big reason the team improved so much as the season went on.”

