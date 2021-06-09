Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Finalists announced for all spring sports; athletes encouraged to register
To give the spring athletes time to register for the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards, we’re doing our announcements for those sports different from the fall and winter seasons.
Stories announcing the Super 6 boys and girls water polo teams were published last week, and this week we’re announcing the rest of the Super teams from the other eight spring sports. We still will run our special pages and stories on each sport over the next few weeks, but we wanted to give all athletes time to register for the online show, which is 8 p.m. June 30.
One honoree in every sport will be named Captain – our Athletes of the Year. Those honors will be announced during the show.
Finalists in all spring sports, and those from the fall and winter seasons who haven’t done so, need to register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio by June 17 to receive a gift bag and your award. For questions, contact Lee Cochran, managing editor, at lcochran@thisweeknews.com.
Below are the honorees for all spring sports:
BASEBALL
Andrew Collinsworth, Westerville South
Zade Fusselman, Canal Winchester
Keegan Holmstrom, Grove City
Caden Konczak, Olentangy Orange
Josh Laisure, Olentangy Orange
Zach Marzetz, Gahanna Lincoln
Mason Onate, Olentangy Liberty
Andrew Patrick, Hilliard Darby
Austin Sizemore, Olentangy
Brock Tibbitts, New Albany
Brayden White, Westerville South
Matt Wolfe, Olentangy Orange
BOYS LACROSSE
Will Ackert, Dublin Jerome
Carter Barco, Dublin Jerome
Henry Blevins, Watterson
Jackson Carawan, DeSales
Cayden Dougherty, Worthington Kilbourne
Shea Keethler, Upper Arlington
O.J. Morris, Dublin Coffman
Mac Scholl, Upper Arlington
Brodie Sullivan, St. Charles
Peter Tyack, Dublin Coffman
Zach White, Columbus Academy
Joey Wiseman, Olentangy Liberty
GIRLS LACROSSE
Amanda Bailey, Dublin Coffman
Camryn Callaghan, Upper Arlington
Mary Carson, New Albany
Zoe Coleman, Watterson
Mollie Estepp, Thomas Worthington
Cate Isaacson, Thomas Worthington
Katie Kaucheck, New Albany
Gabby Mahaffey, DeSales
Sydney Onega, Hartley
Avery Schwab, Dublin Scioto
Kampbell Stone, Upper Arlington
Mikayla Williams, Bexley
SOFTBALL
Gabby Adams, Grove City
Jordyn Anderson, Hilliard Darby
Kirnan Bailey, Gahanna Lincoln
Colleen Bare, Pickerington Central
Kendyll Cahill, Groveport Madison
Myaih Cloud, Delaware Hayes
Jordan George, New Albany
Tatum Hubble, Westerville Central
CiCi Keidel, Hilliard Davidson
Kami Kortokrax, Hartley
Maxine McCraw, Upper Arlington
Samantha Peters, Canal Winchester
BOYS TENNIS
Griffin Biernat, Wellington
Vishnu Bodavula, Olentangy Liberty
Devin Boyer, New Albany
Brandon Carpico, Gahanna Lincoln
Max Fickas, Dublin Jerome
Jack Madison, Columbus Academy
Ryan Mudre, New Albany
Parth Patel, Olentangy Orange
Sam Routzahn, Olentangy
Arie Tuckerman, Columbus Academy
Pavan Uppu, Pickerington North
Reece Yakubov, St. Charles
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Connor Ackley, Hilliard Davidson
Justin Braun, Westerville Central
Sean Carney, Hilliard Darby
Silas Kayuha, Dublin Jerome
Korbin Martino, Canal Winchester
Steven McElroy, Pickerington North
Cameron McNeil, Hilliard Darby
Dylan Randall, Canal Winchester
Zemen Siyoum, Pickerington North
Alex Smith, Hilliard Darby
Garner Wallace, Pickerington Central
Orion Ward, Delaware Hayes
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Mayson Bates, Pickerington North
Camden Bentley, Gahanna Lincoln
Sydney Burrs, Olentangy
Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome
Grace Jenkins, Watterson
Moriah Johnson, Westerville Central
Anna Kessler, Watterson
Amara Okpalaoka, Pickerington North
Marissa Saunders, Westerville South
Alyssa Shope, Gahanna Lincoln
Sydnie Smith, Bexley
Lindsey Stull, Hilliard Davidson
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Jonah Gilbert, Hilliard Bradley
Will Hortz, Worthington Kilbourne
Joe Kolwicz, Worthington Thomas
Tyler Nutting, Dublin Jerome
McCord Riegler, Gahanna Lincoln
Cole Young, Olentangy Liberty
BOYS WATER POLO
Will Elsrod, St. Charles
Jackson Gooding, Upper Arlington
Austin Grzybicki, St. Charles
Donnie Richardson, St. Charles
Grant Simeone, Thomas Worthington
Avery Voss, Upper Arlington
GIRLS WATER POLO
Caroline Colombo, Upper Arlington
Addie Jay, Upper Arlington
Lydia Muldoon, Upper Arlington
Caroline Porterfield, Upper Arlington
Fiona Saunders, Worthington Kilbourne
Nevin Woods, Thomas Worthington
