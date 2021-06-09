Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Finalists announced for all spring sports; athletes encouraged to register

From staff reports

ThisWeek

To give the spring athletes time to register for the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards, we’re doing our announcements for those sports different from the fall and winter seasons.

Stories announcing the Super 6 boys and girls water polo teams were published last week, and this week we’re announcing the rest of the Super teams from the other eight spring sports. We still will run our special pages and stories on each sport over the next few weeks, but we wanted to give all athletes time to register for the online show, which is 8 p.m. June 30.

One honoree in every sport will be named Captain – our Athletes of the Year. Those honors will be announced during the show.

Finalists in all spring sports, and those from the fall and winter seasons who haven’t done so, need to register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio by June 17 to receive a gift bag and your award. For questions, contact Lee Cochran, managing editor, at lcochran@thisweeknews.com.

Below are the honorees for all spring sports:

BASEBALL

Andrew Collinsworth, Westerville South

Zade Fusselman, Canal Winchester

Keegan Holmstrom, Grove City

Caden Konczak, Olentangy Orange

Josh Laisure, Olentangy Orange

Zach Marzetz, Gahanna Lincoln

Mason Onate, Olentangy Liberty

Andrew Patrick, Hilliard Darby

Austin Sizemore, Olentangy

Brock Tibbitts, New Albany

Brayden White, Westerville South

Matt Wolfe, Olentangy Orange

BOYS LACROSSE

Will Ackert, Dublin Jerome

Carter Barco, Dublin Jerome

Henry Blevins, Watterson

Jackson Carawan, DeSales

Cayden Dougherty, Worthington Kilbourne

Shea Keethler, Upper Arlington

O.J. Morris, Dublin Coffman

Mac Scholl, Upper Arlington

Brodie Sullivan, St. Charles

Peter Tyack, Dublin Coffman

Zach White, Columbus Academy

Joey Wiseman, Olentangy Liberty

GIRLS LACROSSE

Amanda Bailey, Dublin Coffman

Camryn Callaghan, Upper Arlington

Mary Carson, New Albany

Zoe Coleman, Watterson

Mollie Estepp, Thomas Worthington

Cate Isaacson, Thomas Worthington

Katie Kaucheck, New Albany

Gabby Mahaffey, DeSales

Sydney Onega, Hartley

Avery Schwab, Dublin Scioto

Kampbell Stone, Upper Arlington

Mikayla Williams, Bexley

SOFTBALL

Gabby Adams, Grove City

Jordyn Anderson, Hilliard Darby

Kirnan Bailey, Gahanna Lincoln

Colleen Bare, Pickerington Central

Kendyll Cahill, Groveport Madison

Myaih Cloud, Delaware Hayes

Jordan George, New Albany

Tatum Hubble, Westerville Central

CiCi Keidel, Hilliard Davidson

Kami Kortokrax, Hartley

Maxine McCraw, Upper Arlington

Samantha Peters, Canal Winchester

BOYS TENNIS

Griffin Biernat, Wellington

Vishnu Bodavula, Olentangy Liberty

Devin Boyer, New Albany

Brandon Carpico, Gahanna Lincoln

Max Fickas, Dublin Jerome

Jack Madison, Columbus Academy

Ryan Mudre, New Albany

Parth Patel, Olentangy Orange

Sam Routzahn, Olentangy

Arie Tuckerman, Columbus Academy

Pavan Uppu, Pickerington North

Reece Yakubov, St. Charles

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Connor Ackley, Hilliard Davidson

Justin Braun, Westerville Central

Sean Carney, Hilliard Darby

Silas Kayuha, Dublin Jerome

Korbin Martino, Canal Winchester

Steven McElroy, Pickerington North

Cameron McNeil, Hilliard Darby

Dylan Randall, Canal Winchester

Zemen Siyoum, Pickerington North

Alex Smith, Hilliard Darby

Garner Wallace, Pickerington Central

Orion Ward, Delaware Hayes

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Mayson Bates, Pickerington North

Camden Bentley, Gahanna Lincoln

Sydney Burrs, Olentangy

Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome

Grace Jenkins, Watterson

Moriah Johnson, Westerville Central

Anna Kessler, Watterson

Amara Okpalaoka, Pickerington North

Marissa Saunders, Westerville South

Alyssa Shope, Gahanna Lincoln

Sydnie Smith, Bexley

Lindsey Stull, Hilliard Davidson

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Jonah Gilbert, Hilliard Bradley

Will Hortz, Worthington Kilbourne

Joe Kolwicz, Worthington Thomas

Tyler Nutting, Dublin Jerome

McCord Riegler, Gahanna Lincoln

Cole Young, Olentangy Liberty

BOYS WATER POLO

Will Elsrod, St. Charles

Jackson Gooding, Upper Arlington

Austin Grzybicki, St. Charles

Donnie Richardson, St. Charles

Grant Simeone, Thomas Worthington

Avery Voss, Upper Arlington

GIRLS WATER POLO

Caroline Colombo, Upper Arlington

Addie Jay, Upper Arlington

Lydia Muldoon, Upper Arlington

Caroline Porterfield, Upper Arlington

Fiona Saunders, Worthington Kilbourne

Nevin Woods, Thomas Worthington

