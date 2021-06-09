H.S. SPORTS AWARDS

Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Finalists announced for all spring sports; athletes encouraged to register

From staff reports
ThisWeek
Central Ohio High School Sports Awards

To give the spring athletes time to register for the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards, we’re doing our announcements for those sports different from the fall and winter seasons. 

Stories announcing the Super 6 boys and girls water polo teams were published last week, and this week we’re announcing the rest of the Super teams from the other eight spring sports. We still will run our special pages and stories on each sport over the next few weeks, but we wanted to give all athletes time to register for the online show, which is 8 p.m. June 30.  

One honoree in every sport will be named Captain – our Athletes of the Year. Those honors will be announced during the show. 

Finalists in all spring sports, and those from the fall and winter seasons who haven’t done so, need to register at sportsawards.usatoday.com/centralohio by June 17 to receive a gift bag and your award. For questions, contact Lee Cochran, managing editor, at lcochran@thisweeknews.com.

Below are the honorees for all spring sports:  

BASEBALL 

Andrew Collinsworth, Westerville South  

Zade Fusselman, Canal Winchester  

Keegan Holmstrom, Grove City  

Caden Konczak, Olentangy Orange  

Josh Laisure, Olentangy Orange  

Zach Marzetz, Gahanna Lincoln

Mason Onate, Olentangy Liberty 

Andrew Patrick, Hilliard Darby  

Austin Sizemore, Olentangy  

Brock Tibbitts, New Albany  

Brayden White, Westerville South  

Matt Wolfe, Olentangy Orange  

BOYS LACROSSE 

Will Ackert, Dublin Jerome  

Carter Barco, Dublin Jerome  

Henry Blevins, Watterson  

Jackson Carawan, DeSales  

Cayden Dougherty, Worthington Kilbourne  

Shea Keethler, Upper Arlington 

O.J. Morris, Dublin Coffman  

Mac Scholl, Upper Arlington 

Brodie Sullivan, St. Charles  

Peter Tyack, Dublin Coffman  

Zach White, Columbus Academy  

Joey Wiseman, Olentangy Liberty  

GIRLS LACROSSE 

Amanda Bailey, Dublin Coffman  

Camryn Callaghan, Upper Arlington  

Mary Carson, New Albany  

Zoe Coleman, Watterson  

Mollie Estepp, Thomas Worthington  

Cate Isaacson, Thomas Worthington  

Katie Kaucheck, New Albany  

Gabby Mahaffey, DeSales  

Sydney Onega, Hartley  

Avery Schwab, Dublin Scioto  

Kampbell Stone, Upper Arlington 

Mikayla Williams, Bexley   

SOFTBALL 

Gabby Adams, Grove City  

Jordyn Anderson, Hilliard Darby  

Kirnan Bailey, Gahanna Lincoln

Colleen Bare, Pickerington Central  

Kendyll Cahill, Groveport Madison     

Myaih Cloud, Delaware Hayes 

Jordan George, New Albany  

Tatum Hubble, Westerville Central  

CiCi Keidel, Hilliard Davidson  

Kami Kortokrax, Hartley  

Maxine McCraw, Upper Arlington  

Samantha Peters, Canal Winchester  

BOYS TENNIS 

Griffin Biernat, Wellington  

Vishnu Bodavula, Olentangy Liberty  

Devin Boyer, New Albany  

Brandon Carpico, Gahanna Lincoln 

Max Fickas, Dublin Jerome  

Jack Madison, Columbus Academy  

Ryan Mudre, New Albany  

Parth Patel, Olentangy Orange  

Sam Routzahn, Olentangy  

Arie Tuckerman, Columbus Academy  

Pavan Uppu, Pickerington North  

Reece Yakubov, St. Charles  

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD 

Connor Ackley, Hilliard Davidson 

Justin Braun, Westerville Central 

Sean Carney, Hilliard Darby 

Silas Kayuha, Dublin Jerome 

Korbin Martino, Canal Winchester 

Steven McElroy, Pickerington North 

Cameron McNeil, Hilliard Darby 

Dylan Randall, Canal Winchester 

Zemen Siyoum, Pickerington North 

Alex Smith, Hilliard Darby 

Garner Wallace, Pickerington Central 

Orion Ward, Delaware Hayes 

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD 

Mayson Bates, Pickerington North  

Camden Bentley, Gahanna Lincoln 

Sydney Burrs, Olentangy  

Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome  

Grace Jenkins, Watterson  

Moriah Johnson, Westerville Central  

Anna Kessler, Watterson  

Amara Okpalaoka, Pickerington North  

Marissa Saunders, Westerville South  

Alyssa Shope, Gahanna Lincoln 

Sydnie Smith, Bexley  

Lindsey Stull, Hilliard Davidson  

BOYS VOLLEYBALL 

Jonah Gilbert, Hilliard Bradley  

Will Hortz, Worthington Kilbourne  

Joe Kolwicz, Worthington Thomas  

Tyler Nutting, Dublin Jerome  

McCord Riegler, Gahanna Lincoln 

Cole Young, Olentangy Liberty  

BOYS WATER POLO 

Will Elsrod, St. Charles 

Jackson Gooding, Upper Arlington 

Austin Grzybicki, St. Charles 

Donnie Richardson, St. Charles 

Grant Simeone, Thomas Worthington 

Avery Voss, Upper Arlington 

GIRLS WATER POLO 

Caroline Colombo, Upper Arlington 

Addie Jay, Upper Arlington 

Lydia Muldoon, Upper Arlington 

Caroline Porterfield, Upper Arlington 

Fiona Saunders, Worthington Kilbourne 

Nevin Woods, Thomas Worthington 

