Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Finalists announced for Super 6 boys volleyball

The members of ThisWeek’s Super 6 boys volleyball team consistently delivered in the season’s biggest moments.

All the honorees are finalists to be named Captain – our boys volleyball Athlete of the Year. That honor will be announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show at 8 p.m. June 30.

Below is the Super 6 for boys volleyball:

Jonah Gilbert, Hilliard Bradley

Gilbert’s accurate hitting led the Jaguars in a program-best season.

Bradley reached a Division I state semifinal, losing to eventual champion Cincinnati Moeller 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20 to finish 19-4. It was the Jaguars’ first trip to state since 2012 when they lost in the opening round.

Gilbert, a 6-foot-5 senior outside hitter, was named state Player of the Year with 719 kills, good for 9.54 per game. The Grand Canyon-signee also was regional and OCC-Central Division Player of the Year.

“Jonah can take 90 swings and have five errors in a match,” coach Zach Franklin said. “To make that many swings and make so few errors is amazing.”

Bradley defeated Dublin Jerome 25-23, 25-14, 25-17 in the East Region final.

Will Hortz, Worthington Kilbourne

This senior outside hitter was a key member of a Kilbourne squad that finished 20-5 overall and won the OCC-Cardinal title at 10-2.

Hortz had 377 kills, 16 assists, 29 blocks and 177 digs. He was named regional Player of the Year and first-team all-state in Division II, and OCC-Cardinal Player of the Year.

The Wolves advanced to a regional semifinal, losing 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-27, 15-13 to St. Charles.

Hortz plans to attend Miami University on an academic scholarship.

“The way that Will picked up this sport was a blessing to our program. He was an elite hockey player until he was convinced to give volleyball a shot his sophomore year,” coach Meladee Hopkins said. “In that short time, he has left his mark on our program.”

Joe Kolwicz, Thomas Worthington

This junior setter led Thomas to an 18-8 season and a Division I, East Region final as a No. 6 seed.

Kolwicz finished with 33 aces, 96 kills, 37 blocks, 609 assists and 217 digs as the Cardinals came within one win of state, losing 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 to Olentangy Liberty.

Kolwicz was first-team all-OCC-Cardinal and second-team all-region.

“He’s always the last guy to leave the gym and is always pushing others to get better,” coach Brian Lawless said. “My favorite Joe memory this year is when we were down 13-5 in a deciding fifth set against (Hilliard) Darby in the playoffs, and Joe turned to one of our players who had made an error and told him to keep his head up. That same player ended up having a game-winning kill in that set. ... I couldn’t pick a better leader for our team.”

Tyler Nutting, Dublin Jerome

While helping Jerome to a Division I, East Region runner-up finish for the fourth consecutive season, this 5-10 senior outside hitter earned first-team all-OCC-Cardinal and all-region honors.

Nutting, who also was second-team all-state as the Celtics finished 13-9, totaled more than 300 kills and 150 digs, according to coach Phil Cagnoli, while finishing with a serving percentage of better than .880.

“Tyler is one of the most relentless workers we’ve had come through our program,” Cagnoli said. “Our coaches say he has no off switch and is full-go all the time. I think he’s one of the more complete volleyball players in the state. There’s not one thing he doesn’t do well. He’s one of the best passers, one of the best attackers and one of the best servers. It’s been real fun watching him.”

McCord Riegler, Gahanna Lincoln

After representing the boys swimming and diving team in the Division I state meet in the 100-meter breaststroke, Riegler helped the volleyball team go 19-4 overall and win the OCC-Ohio title at 14-0.

Riegler was forced to move to middle hitter early in the season when one of his teammates was unavailable before moving back to his natural position of right-side hitter.

He was league Player of the Year and first-team all-region, finishing with 171 kills, 120 digs and 68 serving aces as the Lions reached an East Region semifinal.

“McCord is actually as dominant of a pin hitter as there is in central Ohio,” coach Mike Sage said. “He can hit from anywhere on the floor whereas a lot of hitters are pigeon-holed into one spot. Not only that but he’s a student of the game.”

Cole Young, Olentangy Liberty

With this 6-10 middle hitter leading the way, Liberty made it to the Division I state tournament for the first time.

The Patriots finished 20-4, losing to Cleveland St. Ignatius 25-22, 19-25, 27-29, 25-18, 15-13 in a state quarterfinal.

Young, who had six blocks and six kills in a 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 win over Thomas in an East Region final, was first-team all-region and all-OCC-Central.

He has committed to Ohio State.

“He’s not just tall, but he can jump really well and he’s mobile,” coach Dave Hale said. “I’ve seen middles who are tall but can’t move laterally very well, so whatever they can stand to reach is what they can hit. Cole can jump, too, so it’s not just his height but the athleticism that goes with it.”

