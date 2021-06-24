Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Super 12 boys lacrosse finalists announced

From staff reports

ThisWeek

The members of the ThisWeek Super 12 boys lacrosse team found success all over the field.

All the honorees were finalists to be named Captain – our boys lacrosse Athlete of the Year. That honor was announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards online show June 30. Visit ThisWeekSPORTS.com for an update.

You can watch the show at sportsawards.usatoday.com.

Below is the Super 12 for boys lacrosse:

Will Ackert, Dublin Jerome

With Jerome trailing by three goals late in its Division I state semifinal against Cleveland St. Ignatius, Ackert “took over the game,” according to coach Andy Asmo, and helped lift the Celtics to a 14-13 overtime victory.

“When we need a play, he makes a play,” Asmo said. “We had him at close defense and he made a play, and the next thing you know we had a goal. He’s fast and strong and just has an extra gear that not everybody has.”

Ackert, a senior who split time between close defender and long-stick midfielder, finished with 88 ground balls while leading the defense as the Celtics won their fourth state championship and finished 22-2 overall.

Ackert was named Long-stick Midfielder of the Year in Region 1 and OCC-Cardinal Division Player of the Year as Jerome won the league at 5-0.

Carter Barco, Dublin Jerome

With this senior attacker leading the offense, Jerome went 22-2 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Cardinal and won its fourth state title.

Barco had three goals and three assists as the Celtics beat Upper Arlington 12-11 in the Division I state final. He finished with 81 goals and 46 assists.

Barco was first-team all-league and Region 1 Attacker of the Year. He also was first-team all-league as a sophomore.

“(He’s a) super-skilled offensive player,” Asmo said. “At halftime (of our 14-13 overtime win over St. Ignatius in a state semifinal) he was the one that got in everybody’s faces and was not going to let us go down. That’s the intangible of him, being a leader and not just scoring goals and making assists. (He holds) everybody accountable.”

Henry Blevins, Watterson

Blevins helped the Watterson defense hold 16 opponents below 10 goals as the Eagles went 14-7 and reached a Division II state semifinal.

The senior long-stick midfielder was named Region 7 Player of the Year at his position and finished with 204 ground balls, 16 goals and 11 assists.

Blevins, who also saw action on offense, plans to attend Ohio State, where he’s considering being a part of the club program.

“I’ve never coached a game without a Blevins here,” coach Chris Sauter said. “He really is a very, very big matchup problem because he really moves that thing around like a short stick. He’s very comfortable with that long stick and he’s really turning into a lacrosse player of the future where he doesn’t have to leave the field.”

Jackson Carawan, DeSales

Carawan, a junior attacker and Richmond commit, led DeSales in goals (56), assists (32) and points (88) as the Stallions went 13-5 and reached the Division II, Region 7 final.

Carawan was first-team all-region and all-state, reflecting a progression and unselfish approach coach Matt Triplet said dates to his freshman season.

“The biggest thing was his growth as a leader and his growth as a player,” Triplet said. “I challenged him early because I told him he was being selfish with the ball. He didn’t understand what I meant was he needed to move the ball, but he thought he was helping the team the only way he knew how. … As this season went along, he averaged three and four assists per game. He was sharing the ball so much.”

Cayden Dougherty, Worthington Kilbourne

A Super 24 football selection in the fall as a wide receiver, Dougherty delivered a big spring season as a senior midfielder.

He scored 45 goals and led Kilbourne in assists (54) and points (99), earning him honors of first-team all-region and all-league and second-team all-state.

The Wolves advanced to a Division I, Region 3 semifinal. They finished 14-6 overall and won the OCC-Capital at 5-0.

Dougherty plans to play football at Otterbein.

“Cayden was a great leader and fierce competitor,” coach Brian Miller said. “In practice, film, the weight room, games – we went as Cayden went. He rose the bar for what was expected day in and day out in our program.”

Shea Keethler, Upper Arlington

Keethler, a senior faceoff specialist who will play at Maryland, won 304 of 398 faceoffs (76.8 percent), picked up 191 ground balls and recorded 16 goals and six assists as the Golden Bears went 21-2 and finished as Division I state runners-up.

UA lost to Jerome 12-11 in the state final.

Keethler also was a standout defensive back for the football team last fall as it reached a Region 3 semifinal.

“Few players I have coached work as hard as Shea Keethler,” coach Kyle Olson said. “His attitude, effort and team-first mentality set him apart from his competition. One of the things that stands out about Shea is his leadership. Twice he was selected captain by his teammates, which is very rare in UA.”

O.J. Morris, Dublin Coffman

According to coach Dan Warren, the 32 wins Morris had as a faceoff specialist in a 21-12 loss to Jerome in the Division I, Region 1 final set a national record, as did his 432 faceoff wins for the season.

A Seton Hill commit, Morris won more than 80 percent of his faceoffs, finished with 335 ground balls and scored six goals as the Shamrocks went 15-7.

He was the OCC-Central Player of the Year and first-team all-region.

“O.J. is a big, physical kid,” Warren said. “He’s very fast with his reaction and his hand speed. He’s able to pull the ball just about anywhere he wants and then uses his frame to block his opponent from the ball. He’s also relentless on any loose ball. He’s been so dominant that many teams send out a defenseman instead of a faceoff guy.”

Mac Scholl, Upper Arlington

Scholl, a senior and Ohio Wesleyan recruit, anchored the defense as the Golden Bears went 21-2, reached their first Division I state final since 2016 and came up a goal short of the program’s 17th championship.

Scholl made 216 saves, stopping 64.7 percent of shots faced. He made 11 saves in an 11-7 state semifinal win over Cincinnati St. Xavier and 10 in the 12-11 state final loss to Jerome.

“Mac defines what it means to be a goalie. It is about getting the ball back to the offense as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Olson said. “He was the best goalie we saw all season and we play a very difficult schedule. His composure and communication are what separates him from his competition. He was the backbone of our defense and will no doubt have a ton of success at OWU.”

Brodie Sullivan, St. Charles

Sullivan was at his best when it mattered most, including making 20 saves as St. Charles lost to Upper Arlington 11-9 in the Division I, Region 3 final.

The senior goalie’s net presence helped the Cardinals reach their first regional championship game in Division I, finishing 14-6 overall and winning the CCL at 2-0. The last time they reached a regional final was in 2003 in Division II.

Sullivan, who was second-team all-region with 232 saves, will play at Geneseo.

“Brodie is such a fantastic leader, and he has a great mindset,” coach Kyle Andrews said. “He believes he can stop every shot. He also has a short memory, and he goes on to the next play whenever he gives up a goal.

“He’s a difference-maker, and (he was) our brick wall. With Brodie in goal, (we were) able to play more loose on defense.”

Peter Tyack, Dublin Coffman

Tyack was one of the few sophomores to see significant action in 2019 when Coffman won its first Division I state title.

As a senior attacker, he had 68 goals and 37 assists as the Shamrocks finished 15-7 and were Region 1 runners-up. One of his best games came when he had five goals and two assists in a 21-12 loss to Jerome in the regional final.

Tyack, who has committed to Denison, was first-team all-region and all-league.

“Peter Tyack is a great leader,” Warren said. “He started as a sophomore, kind of a role player for that team, and was voted captain last year as a junior. We didn’t have that season but he texts us like he’s part of the coaching staff. He’s always thinking lacrosse. He’s a good player.”

Zach White, Columbus Academy

This junior attacker was Division II Player of the Year in the state and Region 7 as the Vikings went 13-6.

White finished the season with 90 goals and 65 assists. As a freshman, he had 50 goals and 31 assists.

“Zach made a big jump in production and leadership between his freshman and junior seasons,” coach Derek Lichtfuss said. “Zach had a very balanced season points-wise with 90 goals and 65 assists, proving that not only can he do it on his own, but he’s extremely unselfish. Zach is one of the most talented players I have ever coached, and he raises the bar for his teammates and helps to bring out the best in them.”

Academy reached a regional semifinal, losing 10-7 to Watterson.

Joey Wiseman, Olentangy Liberty

During his team’s two biggest games of the season, this senior midfielder delivered.

Wiseman scored five goals as the Patriots beat Olentangy 13-7 in a second-round Division I, Region 1 tournament game and five more in an 11-10 loss to Coffman in a regional semifinal as Liberty finished 13-7 overall.

An Ohio Wesleyan commit, Wiseman had 46 goals and was first-team all-OCC-Central as the Patriots were runners-up at 4-1.

Wiseman, who also was a starter as a sophomore when Liberty went 13-6, earned first-team all-region honors as well.

“He just had a good season,” coach Jason Godwin said. “He was somebody we could rely on to go to the rack and more than likely he’s going to hit. He’s definitely a guy we were going to ride his coattails until the end.”

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports